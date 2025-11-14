40 Examples Of ‘Nice Girls’, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic ‘Nice Guys’

by

There is a vast valley with steep slopes and a raging river winding its way through the bottom that separates the people who are genuinely nice and those who only proclaim themselves to be ‘nice.’ Most of us know from experience that guys who are actually nice act very differently than those who are ‘nice guys.’

However, this post isn’t about nice guys. No, this one is about nice girls. Or rather—‘nice girls’ who believe they’re entitled to ‘perfect’ partners while dripping with hatred for the world and showing their true colors when things don’t go their way. In fact, there’s a place where they get called out: the r/Nicegirls subreddit that proves that fake ‘niceness’ knows no gender boundaries. See for your yourselves, dear Pandas. Be sure to read on for Bored Panda’s interview with one of the moderators of the subreddit, user CTFOE_is_Free.

#1 Something That Every Nice Girl Must Hear

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#2 What A Sweetheart

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#3 We All Have Boyfriends

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#4 But Why? Smh Entitled Queens Lol

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Half Way

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#6 The Cat Isn’t What He Should Be Getting Rid Of

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#7 I Went On One Date With This Girl And She Spent The Whole Time On Her Phone Drinking Coffee I Bought Her

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Back Off Girl

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: back_off_girl

#9 A Message To All Nice Girls Who Might Have A Screw Loose

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#10 A Nicegirl Daydream

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Now That’s A Logical Leap

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#12 I Feel Like Me Sleeping Is Causing Riots

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#13 So You Know It’s Wrong, But You Did It Anyway?

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#14 So I Broke My Leg, And She Wanted To Go On A Date….

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#15 “I Just Said Goodnight, But I’m Gonna Throw A Tantrum If You Say Goodnight Back”

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#16 The “I Don’t Want Anything” Classic

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Spanish Girls Are Her #1 Enemy

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#18 We Have The FBI And Then We Have This

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Double Standards Are Great !

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#20 There’ll Be Blizzard In Hell Before I Stop Eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch For Breakfast

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#21 We Aren’t Dating

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Not Sure If This Counts But…

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#23 I’m Sure Nick Appreciates Your Support!

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#24 My Ex Girlfriend Wanted To Meet For A Drink And I Said No As I Was Visiting My Terminally Ill Grandmother. She Said My Grandmother Was Lucky Be Dying Because She Would Be Ashamed Of Me. Then Put This Message On Her Instagram

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Don’t Get Me What I Ask For

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Restoration 100. Smh My Head

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#27 My Ex Sent Death Treats To Me On My Birthday, This Was What Happened Afterwardss

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Abuse Ain’t Cute

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Nice Girls Don’t Exi-

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#30 You Are But A Pawn Which I Control

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Okay, Thats Not Toxic At All

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#32 It’s Only Okay If I Can Go Through Your Phone

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Damn… I Don‘T Even Know Her

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#34 It’s Almost Like They’re There To Workout?

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Another “I Don’t Want Anything” One!

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#36 The Truth Comes Out. My Former Best Friend, Who I Ended Up Dating And Then It Killed Off Our Friendship When Things Went South

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Feel Like This Belongs Here

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#38 And Breaking Worth 40$ Isn’t Cruel?

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#39 This Is The Second Time I’ve Ever Talked To Her, What The Hell

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Nice Girl Has Trouble With Her Spelling

40 Examples Of &#8216;Nice Girls&#8217;, A Female Equivalent Of The Toxic &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217;

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Upscales A 100-Year-Old Film To 4k And 60FPS, Making It Look Like It Was Shot On A Smartphone
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
35 Tear-Jerking Stories From Servers About Lonely Diners Waiting For A Guest Who Never Showed
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
“AITA? Brother Upset I Am Not Taking On Childcare Duties When We Live Together”
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
I Create Lifelike Soft Sculpture Of Plush And Fabrics
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What “Famously Single” Teaches Us About Dating in Real Life
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2017
Ghost in the Shell Netflix
What We Learned from Netflix’s “Ghost in the Shell” Teaser
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.