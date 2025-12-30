Brooks Nader Hilariously Trolled For Wearing $1,260 “Santa” Belt As A Shirt In Aspen

Brooks Nader turned heads once again during a winter getaway in Aspen, Colorado, after stepping out in a daring outfit.
Over the weekend of December 27, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was photographed with her friends at the Caribou Club, wearing a $1,260 wide leather Chloé belt across her chest as a top in 19-degree weather.
Her fashion choice immediately sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the practicality of the look in freezing temperatures.
The 28-year-old’s latest outing follows a series of holiday celebrations with friends and family.
Brooks Nader opted for a $1260 leather belt as a top in freezing Aspen temperatures
Interestingly, the double-buckle leather belt that stole the attention of viewers didn’t start the day as a shirt. A few hours prior, Nader wore the same piece traditionally around her waist over a form-fitting black turtleneck bodysuit and a low-rise skirt.
For the evening, her outfit transitioned to feature the statement belt worn horizontally across her torso. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black skirt, a cropped black fur jacket, and a bright red leather clutch for contrast.
Furthermore, she opted for thigh-high black boots, diamond earrings, and a sleek ponytail while keeping her makeup minimal and polished.
Several netizens took to social media to share hilarious responses to her new look, as one wrote, “Doesn’t that belt belong to Santa?”
“I guess her b*a was in the laundry, so she improvised,” added another.
“Shirt?? Hmm, I have been misinformed my whole life as to what a shirt is,” wrote one more.
Others agreed that wearing a belt as clothing in sub-zero conditions made her look desperate for attention, as one said, “Needs attention much.”
Another added, “Damm girl! so beautiful, yet so attention starved,” while one more wrote, “Good lord, this person is crazy! Anything for attention. You’re a laughing stock. Wow.”
Brooks Nader’s Aspen getaway included outings with family and friends
Brooks Nader’s fashion moment came following a packed holiday schedule.
During the weekend of December 21, she joined Jeff Bezos and other guests for Lauren Sanchez’s 56th birthday celebration. Earlier this month, she and Sanchez were photographed shopping and attending dinners in Los Angeles.
A few days later, on December 27, the model was photographed leaving Matsuhisa restaurant with her sisters, Mary and Sarah, and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. For the outing, Nader donned a leopard-print fur coat layered over a black cutout one-piece, sheer black tights, and knee-high platform boots.
Brooks Nader shared a sisterly moment with Sarah Jane Nader as the two warmed up in Aspen
The next day, Nader took to Instagram to share a moment with sister Sarah Jane Nader as the two warmed up from a snowstorm. The photo highlighted the pair taking a bath in separate tubs.
The television personality also made headlines after her sister, Sarah, revealed on TikTok on December 23 that the Dancing with the Stars alum had dissolved her lip filler after a trip to Disneyland.
Nader later addressed the update on Instagram Stories, joking that getting her natural lips back was a “Christmas present to mom & dad.”
Beyond cosmetic procedures, including a nose job and neck lift, the influencer has also been open about using GLP-1 medication to lose weight.
“I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’ I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs,” she said in an interview with Bustle last month.
Brooks Nader’s Aspen takeover follows ex-husband Billy Haire’s engagement to Naomie Olindo
Brooks Nader’s holiday appearance coincided with news that her ex-husband, Billy Haire, had gotten engaged to Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo. The couple announced their engagement on December 28 via photos from a beachside proposal in Charleston.
Nader and Haire married in December 2019 but separated in 2024, with their split described as amicable.
An insider close to People Magazine shared in 2024, “She’s a busy person, and career-wise, she’s on top of the world. All relationships are hard, and some can be salvaged; some can’t. They’re both truly amazing people. They have just decided to go their separate ways.”
Since the divorce, Nader was in a brief relationship with Gleb Savchenko, whom she met while competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. Though they sparked romance rumors in September 2024, they reportedly parted ways earlier this year.
According to her sister, Grace Ann Nader, the model is now dating a tennis pro, Carlos Alcaraz.
Grace told E! News, “The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term, but I do know he’s the man of the hour.”
“That can’t be comfy! The chafing,” wrote one user
