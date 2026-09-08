Your Eyes Might Hurt From These 58 Examples Of How Cringey People Can Be (New Pics)

“To be cringe is to be free.” That’s a common sentiment that’s been going around the internet recently. And in some ways, it’s probably true. What’s the point in worrying about whether other people think you’re cringe? Just live your life however you want; after all, you only get one.
But there’s a difference between innocently being awkward and making questionable choices that definitely deserve to be mocked. So we’ve compiled a list of posts featuring the latter from the Cringe Pics subreddit below. Good luck making it through this list without being overcome by secondhand embarrassment, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find painful to look at!
#1 “Yes It Was All The Democrats’ Fault” 💀
Image source: ResponsibilityTrue74
#2 I Mean, Really? 🙄
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#3 Pick-Me Celeb
Image source: neiltyson
As teenagers, the one thing most of us wanted to avoid being was cringe. You may not have used that exact word at the time; perhaps you were scared of being a “poser,” a “dweeb,” or a “square.” But the idea of being uncool is absolutely nothing new; every generation just has its own terminology for it.
As far as what exactly it means to be cringe, Merriam-Webster defines it as “so embarrassing, awkward, etc. as to cause one to cringe.” And as you can see from this list, this can be achieved in countless different ways. Whether it’s posting something questionable on social media, wearing a stupid t-shirt, or confidently sharing outdated views, there’s no end to the number of ways that you can make people cringe.
#4 Why Does Elon Musk Keep Dressing Like He’s 16, It’s 1999, And He Just Saw The Matrix For The First Time And Went Straight To Hot Topic Afterward?
Image source: elonmusk
#5 From The Official White House Account…
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#6 I Have To Say, Just The Pictures For This Alone Look So Stupid
Image source: NightHawk1208
In 2025, Yola Mzizi wrote a piece for the New York Times discussing the idea of “climbing Cringe Mountain.” This idea is now considered a quintessential step of adulthood, according to many Gen Zers. The phrase, which was coined by Erica Mallett, a 34-year-old creator consultant in Sydney, Australia, came about after Mallett was bombarded with messages from radio listeners calling her cringe.
While this, understandably, was not easy to handle initially, Mallett eventually realized that she could use the experience for growth. The journey of “climbing cringe mountain” entails “stumbling publicly, enduring judgment and finding resilience in the process,” Mzizi explains. It might be embarrassing, but it’s certainly not the end of the world.
#7 This Bar In My Area Uses Edgy AI Imagery As Decor
Image source: DeadliftFam
#8 Bro Thinks He’s A Hero
Image source: KremlinHoosegaffer, superbabe_uk
#9 This Definitely Happened
Image source: phoexnixfunjpr
What young people today often don’t realize is that experimentation has always been a part of youth. You might have dyed your hair black when you were 13 or had a phase where you dreamed of becoming a magician, but you later grew out of it. And decades ago, nobody in your life would have to know about this unless you told them. Today, however, almost every aspect of a young person’s life is documented on social media. And audiences will happily pick apart and scrutinize every moment that they have access to, even years after the fact.
#10 ?????
Image source: Ancient-Opposite-123
#11 What??
Image source: Lontology
#12 Reddit Mod Doesn’t Hear From Reddit Girlfriend (Who He Calls His Wife) For 48 Hours
Image source: Sh0t2kill
Unfortunately, the fear of being perceived as cringe can be like a prison. To celebrate his last album release, Tyler, the Creator hosted listening parties where phones and cameras were banned. His reasoning for this was so that people feel comfortable, as they know they won’t be recorded.
“I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public, and some said because of the fear of being filmed,” the artist explained on a now-deleted Instagram post. “It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme.”
#13 When The Neighbor’s Happiness Is Not Up To Your High Standards
Image source: Brad_Brace
#14 Surely They Could Have Come Up With A Less Edgelord Sounding Name Than This
Image source: StAUG1211
#15 These ‘67’ Squishy Toy Things We Stocked At Work Yesterday
Image source: Afraid-Revolution-33
While the pendulum might finally be swinging to a place where being cringe is less frowned upon, people are still, overall, uncomfortable with being awkward. According to a 2022 YouGov survey, over a quarter of Americans consider themselves to be more awkward than their peers. And over two-thirds of Americans believe that they are just as tolerant or even more tolerant of awkward situations than other people are. Meanwhile, 65% of Americans say they dislike or hate being present for awkward situations.
#16 This Sounds Like AI Trying To Be Relatable To Young People
Image source: Bro_toe
#17 Get To Asda Quick Before They’re Gone
Image source: SgtByrd1993
#18 I’m Sorry But Sometimes As A Women It’s Werid Messages
Image source: Giraffewhiskers_23
Embarrassment doesn’t only hit while you’re currently experiencing something, though. Sometimes, it comes back to bite you a bit later. Half of Americans say that they sometimes or often feel embarrassment when remembering something awkward that they once said or did. And when it comes to vicarious or secondhand embarrassment, 45% of Americans say that they experience it sometimes or often.
#19 What Kind Of Shirt Is This?
Image source: __No__Control
#20 Does This Bad Boy Fit Here
Image source: selyom
#21 We’re Beginning To Understand Why She Left!
Image source: Used_Intention6479
Now, when it comes to how Americans react to awkward situations, YouGov found that one-third attempt to make things less awkward. Meanwhile, 22% admit that they simply try to leave the situation. 19% will make a joke about how uncomfortable the situation is, and 9% won’t do anything at all. Finally, 3% of people say that they’ll actually just embrace the awkwardness and lean into it. Perhaps that’s the best strategy to take!
#22 Imagine Buying A New Car And Putting Another Dude’s Name On It
Image source: marginallyobtuse
#23 Divorce Announcement Post
Image source: SergeantSilly
#24 Bro Gave Himself Compliments As If He Wasn’t The Same Person
Image source: Ok_Pressure_2788
Despite how much Americans attempt to avoid awkwardness in their daily lives, some are happy to seek it out when it comes to watching movies or television shows. In fact, one-third of those surveyed said that they enjoy cringe-comedy shows. And overall, a larger portion of the audience who have seen popular cringe-comedy shows (such as Seinfeld, The Office, Girls, Veep, The Rehearsal, etc.) say that they enjoyed them than those who didn’t.
#25 Thoughts?
Image source: Quick_Dance_8953
#26 “Short Pants Vance”
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#27 I Just Love Being Single Again And Having To Do Online Dating
Image source: otherisp
Are you enjoying your scroll through these cringe-worthy posts, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve done anything embarrassing recently that’s on par with these pics. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring posts that might give you secondhand embarrassment, look no further than right here!
#28 This Man Is 53 Years Old…
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#29 Isn’t It Illegal To Deface Us Currency?
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#30 Bizarre Photo Of Jd Vance Wearing A Blonde Wig And Silver Chains For A College Halloween Party
Image source: [deleted]
#31 Level 1000 Cringe
Image source: ansyhrrian
#32 Not To Sure What To Think
Image source: imthehink
#33 Imagine Being This Pathetic?
Image source: N4TETHAGR8
#34 Hello Mr. Monopoly
Image source: Infamous-Echo-3949
#35 The American Tourist I Saw In Greece
Image source: ARealHuman
#36 Simply Not True
Image source: Pdoom346
#37 “My Little Bro Borrowed My iPad To Text His Girl”
Image source: honeypup
#38 “Eye For An Eye”
Image source: Mr_Professor_Chaos
#39 Unhinged
Image source: Mindnessss
#40 “Haha I’m So Self Aware And Quirky Guys I Swear This Joke Doesn’t Actually Get To My Nerves 🤪”
Image source: D0ML0L1Y401TR4PFURRY
#41 Just AI “Boyfriend” Things
Image source: Myrandall
#42 I Don’t Even Know What We Are Doing Anymore…
Image source: BigFlyingSheep
#43 Stop Shaming Women For Not Having Kids Especially Women Who Are Athletes
Image source: Autisticblackdude5
#44 At Least Try A Little Harder
Image source: the_PhatCatGamer100
#45 “Based”
Image source: Sherlock_Phones
#46 On My Local Fb Marketplace
Image source: Prestigious-Ad5072
#47 Target Is Selling Brainrot Keychains, In AI Generated Packaging, Sold By A Fake Company, With Contents Dropshipped From China
Image source: catbeweird
#48 And Just Like That… The Conversation Ended
Image source: Cuneus-Maximus
#49 Seeing This In Suburban Illinois
Image source: packers23456
#50 Just Cringe
Image source: Provendio
#51 Gross
Image source: SomeChunkyMilk
#52 Just Terrible
Image source: OutrageousTension591
#53 Shoes Of Austrian Far-Right Politician
Image source: garrthes
#54 *Eye-Roll*
Image source: anon12xyz
#55 Even If It’s Rage Bait, Wild In The Big 2026
Image source: Panikin__
#56 Rob Schneider Wants The Military Draft Restored
Image source: torahboidem
#57 Sycophancy Induced Delusion Is A Real Issue
Image source: G14F1L0L1Y401D0MTR4P
#58 A Ukrainian Man And His “Girlfriend” Watch A Train Stopped Due To An Airstrike Near Kiev
Image source: Rex-1988
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