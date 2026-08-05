Yungblud: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Yungblud
August 5, 1997
Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England
29 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Yungblud?
Yungblud is a British musician, singer, and songwriter known for his energetic stage presence and genre-bending sound. He consistently blends punk rock attitude with pop hooks and hip-hop influences in his politically charged lyrics.
He first burst into public view with his debut EP, Yungblud, in 2018, and gained significant traction with his single “King Charles.” His follow-up full-length album, 21st Century Liability, cemented his reputation for rebellious and socially conscious music.
Early Life and Education
Born Dominic Richard Harrison on August 5, 1997, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, Yungblud grew up in a musical family; his father owned a guitar shop, and his grandfather played with T. Rex. He was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age, which often made traditional schooling challenging.
He attended Arts Educational Schools in London, where he studied ballet and acting, but ultimately left to pursue his passion for music. This academic background foreshadowed his later theatrical stage presence and expressive songwriting.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Yungblud’s public life, including a relationship with singer Halsey in 2019. He was also romantically linked to singer and fashion designer Jesse Jo Stark, with whom he reportedly took a break in 2024.
Yungblud has no children. As of the most recent public information, he is not currently in a publicly confirmed relationship.
Career Highlights
Yungblud’s career took off with his debut album, 21st Century Liability, which showcased his unique blend of alternative rock and pop-punk. His sophomore album, Weird!, soared to number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2020, achieving mainstream success.
Beyond his studio releases, he launched his own music festival, Bludfest, in 2024, designed to be affordable for fans and genre-agnostic. He also engaged with fans through The YUNGBLUD Show, an at-home YouTube chat series during the pandemic.
To date, Yungblud has collected multiple NME Award nominations, reinforcing his status as a significant voice in contemporary rock music and a champion for self-expression.
Signature Quote
“I wanted to build a place where everybody felt safe to be themselves, no matter what.”
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