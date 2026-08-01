80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Imagine living 60 years of your life without the internet, and then suddenly it’s everywhere. It’s in our phones, watches, even our refrigerators, and it’s impossible to do any job without sitting at a computer. Integrating this technology into your life might seem overwhelming at first, especially if you don’t have the help of someone younger to get you started.
But we should all value the oldest members of our society. The wisdom and experience they can pass down to us is priceless, so we should never judge them for what they might post online, no matter how hilarious it may be. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest things elderly adults have posted on the internet or texted to relatives, so you’ll find all of these silly screenshots below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that remind you of your own parents or grandparents!
#1 Grandma’s Threat
Image source: Pinup_Frenzy
#2 Sue’s Notice
Image source: ArmAble
#3 I Am Sick
Image source: -garlic-thot-
Having relatives in your life for a long time is such a blessing. If your parents or grandparents live to be 100, you have the opportunity to share so many beautiful moments with them and to hear so many wonderful stories from their lives. Plus, we can obviously learn a lot from our older, wiser loved ones.
But we have to remember that the world has changed significantly since the time they were born, so we might have to teach them some things too. The internet has really only been widely available to the public since about the mid 1990’s, so it’s understandable that those of us who were adults for decades prior to that might have trouble adapting to it.
#4 Grandpa’s Ire
Image source: Pinguu2222
#5 Delete My Knees, Facebook!!
Image source: yyouknowwhat
#6 Well, Where?
Image source: netphilia
According to data from the Pew Research Center, 90% of adults in the United States over the age of 65 use the internet. However, only 17% of them report being smartphone dependent. So what are seniors doing online? AARP reports that internet browsing, communication, and shopping are the most common uses elderly people have for the internet.
But many also use computers or smartphones for maps and navigation, weather, social media, photos, finance and banking, music, news and magazines, games, calendars, video chat, travel, medical purposes, personal hobbies, reviews and information, and sports.
#7 Thank You For The Garden Advice, Nancy!
Image source: sugarmittens
#8 Daphne’s Panic
Image source: Awkward-Push2695
#9 Grandma’s Birthday Message
Image source: FBI_Management
Having access to the internet can greatly improve seniors’ lives in several ways, Connected Nation says. First of all, it can help them stay connected to loved ones who live far apart or who they can’t see every day. Being able to keep in touch with their kids and grandkids via social media can be extremely helpful in combatting loneliness.
Meanwhile, the internet can provide seniors with free and/or accessible education. Especially if they’re retired and have plenty of time on their hands, being able to learn something new can help keep their brain sharp and prevent cognitive decline.
#10 Grandpa’s Order
Image source: angeltay
#11 Grandma’s Call To Action
Image source: ArmAble
#12 Amen
Image source: MartinSilvestri
Nowadays, there are also plenty of assistive technologies that can help older adults, especially if they live alone. Smart home systems, voice-activated assistants, and wearable devices that monitor health conditions can go a long way in making sure a senior is healthy and taken care of. Plus, access to the internet means access to telehealth and remote health care, which can be a huge help to adults who no longer drive.
#13 Dtf – “Down Town Familiar”
Image source: MrsMozely
#14 Ask Goggle For Apple Sauce On Wall * Mart
Image source: ghostyYT09
#15 Dominated By Snakes
One thing about being on the internet, though, is that it does require a certain level of literacy, or it can be very dangerous. Unfortunately, elderly adults are the most frequently targeted group by scammers online, which can put their retirement savings at risk. It’s also important for all internet users, including seniors, to be educated on the risks of fake news and disinformation. They didn’t grow up being taught that you can’t trust everything you read online, so if they’re never told, they might not realize it.
#16 52” Bath,tub
Image source: Painful_Colonoscopy
#17 Definitely Elon’s Oficial Account
Image source: [deleted]
#18 Grandma Posted The Sale Of A Lifetime
As far as why elderly adults seem so prone to post hilarious things online or send hilarious text messages, it might simply be because they themselves are hilarious. I have so many amazing quotes from my grandmothers when they have said something so out of pocket or unhinged that I couldn’t stop cackling for minutes. And why would they behave any differently online? If anything, their quotes might be even funnier when read from a screen.
#19 Boy Do I Miss Those Almonds
Image source: fart_shoes
#20 Kenny
Image source: anon
#21 My Grandma’s Savage Comment
Image source: Throwawayroast111
While this list mainly features adults who are a bit inept when it comes to using Google and social media, there are actually plenty of older adults out there who have zero problems navigating the internet. Whether it’s posting TikToks to millions of followers, making YouTube videos, or sharing recipes on Instagram, a surge of older creators has taken the internet by storm. And it’s wonderful to see so much representation of seniors who are living happy, active, and fulfilling lives! It’s a great reminder that we all have so much to look forward to.
#22 Brisket I Made Today
Image source: falldontwaitforit
#23 When This Person Cut Straight To The Point
#24 He Went To Prison
Image source: _an_actual_bag_
Are you enjoying these funny screenshots of hilarious things seniors have posted online or texted to loved ones? Keep upvoting the pics that make you giggle, and let us know if you have any similar stories to share in the comments below. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring pics in the same vein, look no further than right here!
#25 Where Are The Worms?
Image source: ferbalicious_
#26 For What
Image source: Rorshach85
#27 Happy Birthday To Yo.. Wait, Oh
Image source: __WellWellWell__
#28 They Think It’s Real
Image source: jaclyn_doesnt_spam
#29 Facebook Search !
Image source: Rya_Bz
#30 People Change
Image source: bmetaylor
#31 Very Close Veins
Image source: faultolerantcolony
#32 Brenda’s Journey
Image source: RaccoonChaos
#33 Judy’s Big Question
Image source: hepoind
#34 Grandma’s Honesty
#35 Hm
#36 Roses Are Amorous, Cows Are Bovid
Image source: temporalwanderer
#37 When Grandma Left A Tough But Fair Review
#38 Mike Shared A Harrowing Tale
#39 Happy Heavenly Birthday!
Image source: Wakeybonez2
#40 Just Give Her The Recipe
Image source: Informal_Total_7660
#41 Grandpa Didn’t Tiptoe Around The Issue:
#42 Hmm
#43 I Hate Yellow
Image source: Rorshach85
#44 Senior Discount
Image source: ashley_spashley
#45 Janice Would Like To Help But Cannot
Image source: ten_yachtz
#46 She’s Obviously Not Her Grandma’s Favorite
Image source: StormSwampert
#47 65 Is A Great Day!
Image source: assumetehposition
#48 When Ruth Made Some Things Clear
#49 Hm
Image source: turnyourheadand
#50 Hm
Image source: gingerscissors
#51 How Do You Turn Down The Volume?!
Image source: diverareyouok
#52 That’s….. Not Quite How That Works
Image source: ismellnumbers
#53 This Is Exactly What You Want To See From Your Parents. They’re Only 62 And 58
Image source: pcyr9999
#54 Cute Misunderstanding
Image source: anon
#55 Meatloaf
Image source: anon
#56 Eek
Image source: Desertshiksa
#57 I Didnt Take This Picture
Image source: RaccoonChaos
#58 Please Don’t Close Down Hoopers
Image source: haddock420
#59 Just Use A Clothespin
Image source: igemoko
#60 Eunice Does Not Approve
Image source: vrphotosguy55
#61 Grandma’s Mysterious Problem
#62 Grandpa’s New Job
#63 Grandma’s Scathing Review
#64 Grandpa’s Review
#65 Grandma’s Call For Help
#66 An Amazon Review
Image source: lolasana
#67 Happy Valentines Day 😩
Image source: d3athlydragon
#68 Me_irl
Image source: WhosRebound
#69 Hm
#70 He Will Stay Small
Image source: meet_and_yeet
#71 When Grandpa Wanted One Thing And One Thing Only
#72 When Stacey Gave The Most Positive Message She Could
#73 When Grandpa Shared Some Important Info
#74 The The The The
Image source: MPGaming9000
#75 Scrambled Egg
Image source: anon
#76 Grandma Had A Very Important Question
#77 On A Review Of An Eye Doctor’s Office
Image source: phat_phruit
#78 Grandpa Presented The Deal Of A Lifetime
#79 Grandma Finally Got Those Digits
#80 Husband’s Grandma Thinks A Relative’s Wordle Post Is A Good Place To Advertise A Lost Cat
Image source: cxntqueen
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