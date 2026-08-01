80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

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Imagine living 60 years of your life without the internet, and then suddenly it’s everywhere. It’s in our phones, watches, even our refrigerators, and it’s impossible to do any job without sitting at a computer. Integrating this technology into your life might seem overwhelming at first, especially if you don’t have the help of someone younger to get you started.

But we should all value the oldest members of our society. The wisdom and experience they can pass down to us is priceless, so we should never judge them for what they might post online, no matter how hilarious it may be. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest things elderly adults have posted on the internet or texted to relatives, so you’ll find all of these silly screenshots below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that remind you of your own parents or grandparents!

#1 Grandma’s Threat

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Pinup_Frenzy

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#2 Sue’s Notice

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: ArmAble

#3 I Am Sick

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: -garlic-thot-

Having relatives in your life for a long time is such a blessing. If your parents or grandparents live to be 100, you have the opportunity to share so many beautiful moments with them and to hear so many wonderful stories from their lives. Plus, we can obviously learn a lot from our older, wiser loved ones. 

But we have to remember that the world has changed significantly since the time they were born, so we might have to teach them some things too. The internet has really only been widely available to the public since about the mid 1990’s, so it’s understandable that those of us who were adults for decades prior to that might have trouble adapting to it.

#4 Grandpa’s Ire

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Pinguu2222

#5 Delete My Knees, Facebook!!

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: yyouknowwhat

#6 Well, Where?

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: netphilia

According to data from the Pew Research Center, 90% of adults in the United States over the age of 65 use the internet. However, only 17% of them report being smartphone dependent. So what are seniors doing online? AARP reports that internet browsing, communication, and shopping are the most common uses elderly people have for the internet.

But many also use computers or smartphones for maps and navigation, weather, social media, photos, finance and banking, music, news and magazines, games, calendars, video chat, travel, medical purposes, personal hobbies, reviews and information, and sports.   

#7 Thank You For The Garden Advice, Nancy!

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: sugarmittens

#8 Daphne’s Panic

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Awkward-Push2695

#9 Grandma’s Birthday Message

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: FBI_Management

Having access to the internet can greatly improve seniors’ lives in several ways, Connected Nation says. First of all, it can help them stay connected to loved ones who live far apart or who they can’t see every day. Being able to keep in touch with their kids and grandkids via social media can be extremely helpful in combatting loneliness. 

Meanwhile, the internet can provide seniors with free and/or accessible education. Especially if they’re retired and have plenty of time on their hands, being able to learn something new can help keep their brain sharp and prevent cognitive decline.   

#10 Grandpa’s Order

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: angeltay

#11 Grandma’s Call To Action

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: ArmAble

#12 Amen

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: MartinSilvestri

Nowadays, there are also plenty of assistive technologies that can help older adults, especially if they live alone. Smart home systems, voice-activated assistants, and wearable devices that monitor health conditions can go a long way in making sure a senior is healthy and taken care of. Plus, access to the internet means access to telehealth and remote health care, which can be a huge help to adults who no longer drive.

#13 Dtf – “Down Town Familiar”

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: MrsMozely

#14 Ask Goggle For Apple Sauce On Wall * Mart

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: ghostyYT09

#15 Dominated By Snakes

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

One thing about being on the internet, though, is that it does require a certain level of literacy, or it can be very dangerous. Unfortunately, elderly adults are the most frequently targeted group by scammers online, which can put their retirement savings at risk. It’s also important for all internet users, including seniors, to be educated on the risks of fake news and disinformation. They didn’t grow up being taught that you can’t trust everything you read online, so if they’re never told, they might not realize it.   

#16 52” Bath,tub

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Painful_Colonoscopy

#17 Definitely Elon’s Oficial Account

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: [deleted]

#18 Grandma Posted The Sale Of A Lifetime

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

As far as why elderly adults seem so prone to post hilarious things online or send hilarious text messages, it might simply be because they themselves are hilarious. I have so many amazing quotes from my grandmothers when they have said something so out of pocket or unhinged that I couldn’t stop cackling for minutes. And why would they behave any differently online? If anything, their quotes might be even funnier when read from a screen. 

#19 Boy Do I Miss Those Almonds

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: fart_shoes

#20 Kenny

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: anon

#21 My Grandma’s Savage Comment

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Throwawayroast111

While this list mainly features adults who are a bit inept when it comes to using Google and social media, there are actually plenty of older adults out there who have zero problems navigating the internet. Whether it’s posting TikToks to millions of followers, making YouTube videos, or sharing recipes on Instagram, a surge of older creators has taken the internet by storm. And it’s wonderful to see so much representation of seniors who are living happy, active, and fulfilling lives! It’s a great reminder that we all have so much to look forward to. 

#22 Brisket I Made Today

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: falldontwaitforit

#23 When This Person Cut Straight To The Point

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#24 He Went To Prison

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: _an_actual_bag_

Are you enjoying these funny screenshots of hilarious things seniors have posted online or texted to loved ones? Keep upvoting the pics that make you giggle, and let us know if you have any similar stories to share in the comments below. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring pics in the same vein, look no further than right here!

#25 Where Are The Worms?

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: ferbalicious_

#26 For What

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Rorshach85

#27 Happy Birthday To Yo.. Wait, Oh

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: __WellWellWell__

#28 They Think It’s Real

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: jaclyn_doesnt_spam

#29 Facebook Search !

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Rya_Bz

#30 People Change

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: bmetaylor

#31 Very Close Veins

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: faultolerantcolony

#32 Brenda’s Journey

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: RaccoonChaos

#33 Judy’s Big Question

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: hepoind

#34 Grandma’s Honesty

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#35 Hm

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#36 Roses Are Amorous, Cows Are Bovid

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: temporalwanderer

#37 When Grandma Left A Tough But Fair Review

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#38 Mike Shared A Harrowing Tale

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#39 Happy Heavenly Birthday!

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Wakeybonez2

#40 Just Give Her The Recipe

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Informal_Total_7660

#41 Grandpa Didn’t Tiptoe Around The Issue:

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#42 Hmm

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#43 I Hate Yellow

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Rorshach85

#44 Senior Discount

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: ashley_spashley

#45 Janice Would Like To Help But Cannot

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: ten_yachtz

#46 She’s Obviously Not Her Grandma’s Favorite

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: StormSwampert

#47 65 Is A Great Day!

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: assumetehposition

#48 When Ruth Made Some Things Clear

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#49 Hm

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: turnyourheadand

#50 Hm

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: gingerscissors

#51 How Do You Turn Down The Volume?!

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: diverareyouok

#52 That’s….. Not Quite How That Works

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: ismellnumbers

#53 This Is Exactly What You Want To See From Your Parents. They’re Only 62 And 58

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: pcyr9999

#54 Cute Misunderstanding

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: anon

#55 Meatloaf

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: anon

#56 Eek

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: Desertshiksa

#57 I Didnt Take This Picture

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: RaccoonChaos

#58 Please Don’t Close Down Hoopers

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: haddock420

#59 Just Use A Clothespin

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: igemoko

#60 Eunice Does Not Approve

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#61 Grandma’s Mysterious Problem

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#62 Grandpa’s New Job

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#63 Grandma’s Scathing Review

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#64 Grandpa’s Review

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#65 Grandma’s Call For Help

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#66 An Amazon Review

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: lolasana

#67 Happy Valentines Day 😩

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: d3athlydragon

#68 Me_irl

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: WhosRebound

#69 Hm

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#70 He Will Stay Small

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: meet_and_yeet

#71 When Grandpa Wanted One Thing And One Thing Only

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#72 When Stacey Gave The Most Positive Message She Could

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#73 When Grandpa Shared Some Important Info

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#74 The The The The

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: MPGaming9000

#75 Scrambled Egg

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: anon

#76 Grandma Had A Very Important Question

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#77 On A Review Of An Eye Doctor’s Office

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: phat_phruit

#78 Grandpa Presented The Deal Of A Lifetime

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#79 Grandma Finally Got Those Digits

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

#80 Husband’s Grandma Thinks A Relative’s Wordle Post Is A Good Place To Advertise A Lost Cat

80 Times Elderly People Hilariously Proved That They Shouldn’t Have Unsupervised Access To The Internet

Image source: cxntqueen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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