30 Unhinged Pics That Ended Up On This Online Group, Dedicated To The Weird And Questionable (New Pics)

Spending enough time online will sometimes lead you to some of the weirdest parts of the internet. One good example is the WTF subreddit, which lives up to its name, for better or worse.
From this online group, you’ll find bothersome images on different levels. Some of them involve farm animals in the backseat of a car, while others feature utterly creepy photos from their late grandmother’s collection.
This list continues from a previous one we compiled. Scroll through it and prepare to be weirded out today.
#1
Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset
Image source: soulhacler
#2
John Wayne Gacy Did Construction For My Grandparents And We Found His Business Card While Going Through Some Stuff Today
Image source: watchperson1
#3
Looking Through My Deceased Grandma’s Photos When I Found This
Image source: DennisNedryisSexy
#4
Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I’m Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body
Image source: Anonymousthrow20
#5
I Freaked Out A Little When I Met This While Cross Country Skiing
Image source: Dronas
#6
My Tarantula Had Babies
Image source: THEORETICAL_BUTTHOLE
#7
The Aftermath Of Recent Flooding In Germany
Image source: Ideal_Jerk
#8
Image source: JizosKasa
#9
Image source: Wirpvp
#10
Image source: jcdehoff
#11
Triple Eyed Fish
Image source: MathieuDev
#12
Who Brings Their Goats To The Supermarket With Them?
Image source: gigiou812
#13
Someone In Oregon Caught This Ling Cod, Complete With A ‘Belly Full’ Of Octopus
Image source: indelibleice
#14
Image source: reddit.com
#15
Every Damn Time I Visit My Local Shopping Center, This “Frog-Head Child Cult” Water Fountain Gives Me The Creeps
Image source: wowbobwow
#16
Image source: DJ_Dahlgaard
#17
All The Brown You Can See Is Spiders
Image source: aloofwatermelon
#18
An Octopus With 32 Tentacles That Was Found In The Waters Of South Korea
Image source: SummerTrill
#19
Met This Guy Who Had His Wife’s Eye Professionally Turned Into A Ring😶
Image source: reddit.com
#20
Mcdonald’s- Drying The Mop Over The Fries
Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid
#21
Image source: TesticalsOfNarnia
#22
Image source: KraknJones
#23
Image source: She_a_trap
#24
Image source: BenTCinco
#25
Image source: HattoriHanzo983
#26
My University Is Burning 20 Minutes Into New Year
Image source: ArkhangelskAstrakhan
#27
Image source: gjhgjh
#28
Image source: avantgardengnome
#29
Pic From My Friend’s Flight This Morning
Image source: jhagger
#30
Image source: Browndog888
