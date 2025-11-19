“100 Loose Teeth”: 30 Online Listings That Are Right Out Of A Horror Movie

Online shopping platforms and marketplaces have opened up a whole new fun and easy way to buy almost anything your heart desires, without having to traipse through a whole bunch of malls and stores. From household goods, to gadgets, clothes, cars, and plants, you can find it all under one world wide web proverbial “roof”.

While there are some super cool deals, there are also a few items that are bound to stop you in your tracks and leave you wondering WHY anyone would own something like that, let alone try to sell it. We’re talking about things like 100 loose human teeth, super scary dolls, and creepy decor that can best be described as sleep paralysis demons.

Bored Panda has braved the depths of the weird and wonderful web to compile a list of some of the most disturbing objects we could find for sale. Some look like they could have come straight off the set of a horror movie, while others might have been found in the dark, dusty attic of a haunted house.

#1 This Thing For Sale On Craigslist. The Description Makes It Even More Confusing

Image source: YeetYeetSkrtYeet

#2 “Garden Decor” For Sale On Fb Marketplace

Image source: reddit.com

#3 These “Garden Ornaments” My Girlfriend Found On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: Dumbdude22

#4 Scrolled Past This Horror On My Local Facebook Market

Image source: goudadaysir

#5 “Found On Craigslist…” Containment Necessary?

Image source: Xaayer

#6 Apparently Furbies Weren’t Creepy Enough

Image source: unfedex

#7 Vintage Michael Jackson Rubber Halloween Mask

Image source: inventingways

#8 Facebook Marketplace Is A Gold Mine. This Lovely Thing Is $200

Image source: Wienerwrld

#9 Not Haunted

Image source: Snack_Mouth

#10 With The Movie Coming Out They Finally Found Their Chance

Image source: Cloud13181

#11 Burn It. Burn It Now Before The Curse Takes Hold!

Image source: tekza

#12 $40 For Your Very Own Sleep Paralysis Demon

Image source: scogin

#13 Heil Spez And His Man Made Horrors Beyond Comprehension

Image source: ThatsPurttyGood101

#14 Campbell Soup Boy

Image source: sirluqo

#15 $20 For Old Doll Head Found While Hiking

Image source: mamahertz

#16 Thanks, I Hate Toenail Clipping “Art”

Image source: Pickl5

#17 Nightmare Fuel! Get Your Nightmare Fuel Here!

Image source: DasBierChef

#18 Cicada Shell Wreath

Image source: acidundead

#19 Absolutely Horrifying

Image source: GreatWightSatan

#20 My Fiancée Sent This To Me And I Couldn’t Help But Feel It Belonged Here

Image source: LordFortinbraap

#21 Great! I Always Wanted A Sleep Paralysis Demon In A Terrarium

Image source: calidownunder

#22 Harry Potter, But With Human Teeth Instead Of Glasses

Image source: krakenkun

#23 Some Kind Of Double Wide Rat Doll Thing

Image source: justletmeonpls

#24 This Fb Marketplace Listing

Image source: ym1573

#25 Just What I Always Wanted, And Such A Reasonable Price Too

Image source: czerw1tl

#26 Catch And Release And Run And Hide. Scary Footstool!

Image source: DiggityShack

#27 From Facebook Market Place

Image source: Island_vampire

#28 Straight Up Just Teeth

Image source: jdmking1234

#29 Wtf Facebook Marketplace

Image source: HumusGoose

#30 Will Make A Good Chair For Someone Who Knows How To Restore It. 25$ No Low Ball Offers

Image source: reddit.com

