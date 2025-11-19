“100 Loose Teeth”: 30 Online Listings That Are Right Out Of A Horror Movie

Online shopping platforms and marketplaces have opened up a whole new fun and easy way to buy almost anything your heart desires, without having to traipse through a whole bunch of malls and stores. From household goods, to gadgets, clothes, cars, and plants, you can find it all under one world wide web proverbial “roof”.
While there are some super cool deals, there are also a few items that are bound to stop you in your tracks and leave you wondering WHY anyone would own something like that, let alone try to sell it. We’re talking about things like 100 loose human teeth, super scary dolls, and creepy decor that can best be described as sleep paralysis demons.
Bored Panda has braved the depths of the weird and wonderful web to compile a list of some of the most disturbing objects we could find for sale. Some look like they could have come straight off the set of a horror movie, while others might have been found in the dark, dusty attic of a haunted house.
#1 This Thing For Sale On Craigslist. The Description Makes It Even More Confusing
Image source: YeetYeetSkrtYeet
#2 “Garden Decor” For Sale On Fb Marketplace
Image source: reddit.com
#3 These “Garden Ornaments” My Girlfriend Found On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: Dumbdude22
#4 Scrolled Past This Horror On My Local Facebook Market
Image source: goudadaysir
#5 “Found On Craigslist…” Containment Necessary?
Image source: Xaayer
#6 Apparently Furbies Weren’t Creepy Enough
Image source: unfedex
#7 Vintage Michael Jackson Rubber Halloween Mask
Image source: inventingways
#8 Facebook Marketplace Is A Gold Mine. This Lovely Thing Is $200
Image source: Wienerwrld
#9 Not Haunted
Image source: Snack_Mouth
#10 With The Movie Coming Out They Finally Found Their Chance
Image source: Cloud13181
#11 Burn It. Burn It Now Before The Curse Takes Hold!
Image source: tekza
#12 $40 For Your Very Own Sleep Paralysis Demon
Image source: scogin
#13 Heil Spez And His Man Made Horrors Beyond Comprehension
Image source: ThatsPurttyGood101
#14 Campbell Soup Boy
Image source: sirluqo
#15 $20 For Old Doll Head Found While Hiking
Image source: mamahertz
#16 Thanks, I Hate Toenail Clipping “Art”
Image source: Pickl5
#17 Nightmare Fuel! Get Your Nightmare Fuel Here!
Image source: DasBierChef
#18 Cicada Shell Wreath
Image source: acidundead
#19 Absolutely Horrifying
Image source: GreatWightSatan
#20 My Fiancée Sent This To Me And I Couldn’t Help But Feel It Belonged Here
Image source: LordFortinbraap
#21 Great! I Always Wanted A Sleep Paralysis Demon In A Terrarium
Image source: calidownunder
#22 Harry Potter, But With Human Teeth Instead Of Glasses
Image source: krakenkun
#23 Some Kind Of Double Wide Rat Doll Thing
Image source: justletmeonpls
#24 This Fb Marketplace Listing
Image source: ym1573
#25 Just What I Always Wanted, And Such A Reasonable Price Too
Image source: czerw1tl
#26 Catch And Release And Run And Hide. Scary Footstool!
Image source: DiggityShack
#27 From Facebook Market Place
Image source: Island_vampire
#28 Straight Up Just Teeth
Image source: jdmking1234
#29 Wtf Facebook Marketplace
Image source: HumusGoose
#30 Will Make A Good Chair For Someone Who Knows How To Restore It. 25$ No Low Ball Offers
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us