56 Unsettling Discoveries People Made Inside Someone Else’s Home That Left Them Creeped Out

Imagine this: you’re 6 years old, visiting your great-aunt’s home for the first time. Everything is going smoothly, milk and cookies, a friendly little dog. But the you see it: at the end of a dark hallway, there’s a creepy painting of a sad clown. It haunts me to this day.
After that traumatic experience, I discovered that she wasn’t the only person who had such a peculiar taste in art. And what about Stephen King’s ‘IT’? I think the book and the miniseries were responsible for giving an entire generation coulrophobia.
But there’s more. TikTok user nostalgictnr sparked a viral conversation after asking what people saw at someone else’s house that made them never want to go back. The post got more than 330k likes and 7k comments, so perhaps Hollywood will adapt some of these stories too.
#1
Went to my husband’s aunt and uncle’s house to housesit for them when they went on vacation. I had this constant creepy feeling that someone was watching me. I sat in the living room watching tv and I could hear heavy footsteps pacing back and forth upstairs. Then the footsteps started descending down the stairs. I got up and ran out of that house so fast. When I saw his aunt I told her about it and she said “oh yeah that’s why we sleep on the couch. Something has been following my husband for his whole life” 😭
#2
I was in 6th grade. My mom finally let me stay over at my best friend’s house for her birthday. My first sleepover ever. My mom was very reluctant because she was so strict and they didnt have a nice house or anything like us. They were dirt poor. I mean middle of Appalachia, dilapidated singlewide in the sticks, dirt poor. I had the best time. We had a bonfire, rode bikes, hiked in the woods, her mom had made her a cake and everything. Her dad was there and her older sister too. When we were getting ready to go to bed I told her how great it was that her parents stopped screaming and yelling for her birthday because mine never do that. My dad didn’t even bother to be at my last birthday, but that was okay cause no one threw anything for once. She looked at me really confused and said, “My parents don’t yell at us or each other and the only thing my dad has ever thrown is a baseball.” That was the day I realized my parents were not normal parents. I call her parents Mom and Dad to this day and went no contact with mine at 15. I’m 33 now. So, not the assignment but 🤷♀️. Changed my life. I would have given anything to have grown up on that farm without a damn $ or toy to my name if it meant they were my parents.
Image source: Holly 🩷💛💙, magnific
History is full of people whose homes have held stuff far worse than sad clown paintings. The things waiting inside a house can be downright unsettling, and in some cases, even illegal.
In 2014, the FBI searched Indiana collector Don Miller’s home and discovered a huge private collection. The house contained around 5,000 artifacts from around the world, including Chinese Stone Age weapons. Thus, a Chinese delegation later traveled to Indiana to reclaim hundreds of Miller’s possessions.
#3
had a friend from 1st to 9th grade, every time I stayed over at her house we had to smell the orange juice before we poured it into our cups. Like her mom would be at the stove making eggs, one hand on her hip, like “did you girls smell the orange juice?” And we did EVERY TIME. Turns out her dad was an alcoholic and would put vodka in the orange juice.
Image source: Logan
#4
Ex gf, I could never comfortably spend the night at her apartment, I always got headaches and had a hard time breathing, and there was always a disturbing smell that she said she never noticed. I assumed it was because she had 4 cats and there was always hair plastered over her bed and furniture and floors. She hated whenever I tried to clean anything at her place, but one day the cat hair that was caked to the floors got so bad she finally lets me help her clean… I pull back the couch and find a MOUNTAIN of cat waste. Stacked probably 8 inches high, across the whole wall. That’s where the smell was coming from. She’s mortified, I try to clean it up for her and she gets really upset and basically kicks me out for the night. 2 weeks later, she wants me to come over again and I ask, “did you clean up behind the couch” and she says “well… I’ve just been so busy I haven’t really had the time…” 🤢 are we fr
Image source: Daltonnnn, legionarius1981
Miller had spent decades collecting objects during his travels, but his collection went far beyond unusual souvenirs. Investigators found around 2,000 human bones, which experts estimated represented roughly 500 people. Most came from ancient Native American burial sites, making his private museum even more disturbing.
#5
when I was a little girl (5 years old) a girl asked me to stay over, I never really liked her that much because she tried to steel my bestfriend and was always really jealous. We played at her room until her mum came in & told me she had to speak with me. She brought me into her bedroom and closed the door and proceeded to tell me how bad of a child I am, that everybody hates me & my mum also tells everybody how horrible I am. I went home as quickly as I could. Turns out my mum never spoke to her & never said any of those things. The mum wanted my best friend to be the best friend of her daughter, so she simply hated me for my existence.
Image source: leahh⭐️, peoplecreations
#6
when i was 12 i had a sleepover at my friends house every thing was fine until in the morning. we ate cereal for breakfast and when i had done i was about to dump my left over milk in the sink before she stopped me and told me to dump my milk back in the container that’s when i found out that her family always dumps used milk back in the container and i had just drunk used milk🤢
Image source: 𝐂.🌺, volodymyr-t
Some of you may remember Pat O’Brien, the guitarist. In December 2018, authorities searched his Florida home after a fire and found an astonishing collection of weapons. The house contained around 80 firearms, along with two flamethrowers, and three human skulls.
O’Brien’s story was famous for a viral meme that paired the findings with a couple of songs. Allegedly, he had written references to his collection, like “My Home is Full of Skulls”. However, this proved to be fake, since the title doesn’t belong to the band’s actual catalog.
#7
Went to visit a friend after school. We were going around her house and she was showing us stuff. In her parents closet their were long white hooded robes. She said those are my Dad’s and we’re not supposed to know about them. They belonged to her Dad and grandfather. I told my mom about them and she seemed alarmed and asked me to describe them in detail then said I was not to associate with that girl and never and could never go back there. I was young and naive at that time and later learned exactly what they were. Terrifying.
Image source: berrada4444, Ryoji Hayasaka
#8
Crosses and religious things everywhere what did you do that you have to be so forgiven for live your life man 😭
Image source: Fromplanetlayne🫶🏻🦇, rawpixel.com
#9
When I was 12 or 13, my friend had a grand piano in her living room and when I stayed the night it started to play at like 2-3am. I walked downstairs and no one was there. The next morning I said something to her and she said she never heard it. During breakfast, I said something to her parents and her mom get up and left the room. I didn’t find out until later that her older brother passed away and that was his concert piano. It gives me chills to this day and I never stayed over again.
Image source: BladingBaddie
When it comes to creepy houses, we must talk about Ed Gein, whose story reached Hollywood and inspired some of its most recognizable villains. He influenced characters such as Norman Bates in Psycho, Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, and the infamous Leatherface.
#10
I spent the night at my cousin’s when I was about 10. I kept hearing something and I had to use the restroom. I finally got up the nerve to go. I walked past the kitchen and I saw a rat on the stove the size of a cat. I kid you not!!! I was frozen in place. I started crying and called my grandma to come pick me up. She was pissed because she knew they had those woodrats but I had kept begging to spend the night. I loved my cousins but I never tried to stay again and when I visited I stayed outside. I was TRAUMATIZED!!!
#11
I had a kid I was friends with in kindergarten. Met his parents once and they seemed nice. Fast forward to 6th grade his dad is my shop teacher. “Hey I remember you, my sons having a sleepover for his bday this weekend. Wanna go?” I thought nothing of it and said sure. My parents thought it was odd but remembered the kid and meeting his parents. I go to the teachers house and get told “hey so we don’t allow phones. We’ll need to hold on to it” ok cool so I have no way to contact my parents but rules are rules ig. Go see the kid I was friends with and he doesn’t even remember who I am. How does his dad?? Fast forward to around 11pm, the teacher and his wife come tell us it’s bedtime. I was playing gameboy and said “okay one sec lemme just save” they respond with “NO YOU NEED TO GO TO BED” like darn okay.. they set me up in their daughters playroom. Mind you there’s no bed or mattress in here. It smells like pee, and it’s freezing. No pillow or blanket. I change into my pjs and tuck my arms into my shirt to stay warm for the night. Somehow make it through the night. I wake up to change and my clothes are missing. Wtf how weird. I go tell the teacher and he says he has no clue. Eventually I get my phone back to call my mom to pick me up cuz this whole experience was weird. Fast forward again to school on Monday, teacher comes in with my clothes. “Hey I held on to these for you” dude wtf..”why did you take my clothes?” I said.. “in case you wanted to come back over”. He ended up getting fired for…doing things to kids
Image source: Polar, Getty Images
#12
I went over to a “friend’s” house and noticed that she had pentagrams, demonic symbols and something told me not to stay in that house. I told her something happened at home. I got in my car and left out of there so fast.
Image source: notslimveryshady1776, Daniel Sealey
One of the creepiest things people collect is also completely normalized: their children’s baby teeth and hair. Plenty of parents save these tiny remnants as keepsakes, even going as far as to turning them into jewelry.
Sweet childhood memory or tiny jar of human parts? Either way, it’s a surprisingly accepted collection.
#13
My friend’s mom had a room nobody was allowed to open. One day I accidentally opened it looking for the bathroom. There were dozens of pictures of us kids sleeping. I never went back.
Image source: Bere_です, Richard Stachmann
#14
I rlly hope they don’t see this bc it wasn’t technically their fault but it was my cousins house, when we were kids I’d go stay with them and their mom would MAKE me take a shower even if I was there for just one night, and when it came time to go to sleep everyone (all 4 cousins) had like a couch or inflatable mattress in the living room, me? Nope, I got the floor with no blanket, was up all night then their mom came out and asked what was wrong and I told her I was cold, she told my cousin to go get me a blanket, she comes back with a blanket folded up and when she threw it over me dog 💩 rolled out of it ON me, mind u.. that same blanket I seen way before she brought it to me it was laying flat with dog 💩 on it so she KNEW it was there and still proceeded to fold the blanket and throw the blanket on top of me. Didn’t sleep, and didn’t have a way to call anyone , on top of that they gave me lice that took 3 yrs to get rid of
Image source: ♠️💸Kayy♠️💸, Getty Images
#15
Spent the night at my friends house. It was day when I arrived of course. I woke up at night to go pee. (Roaches come out rapidly at night) I didn’t see anything during the day.. which is wild because when I tell you they were INFESTED!!! There were thousands crawling all over the ceiling, walls, counters…There was a bowl on the floor with wet cat food.. it looked like a zombie apocalypse of roaches(you couldn’t even see the cat food) I laid back down… 🙄 watching them crawl all over the ceiling. I couldn’t go back to sleep!! One fell from the ceiling on my chest(which is why I couldn’t go back to sleep because I was afraid that would happen) wondering how many were crawling on me as I slept before I even woke up…I told my mama the next day. Bagged up my clothes I wore there and threw them away. Showered for so long scrubbing! They were clean people to mind you. Dishes done no trash anywhere… I have a huge fear of them now…my mom was actually friends with the girls mom. She helped her get rid of all the roaches.❤️they were roach free within a week. I still never stayed there by choice. As a child it just traumatized me…I did go play during the day mostly outside. I was thankful my momma helped them so they could live comfortably.❤️
Image source: Ssstellaaa5747, Aigerim Kalysheva
Celebrities are not immune to unusual collections either. Johnny Depp keeps insects, animal skeletons and movie props at his house. He even has limited-edition celebrity dolls, with miniatures of Beyoncé, Lindsay Lohan, and the cast of High School Musical.
Nicolas Cage bought a Tyrannosaurus skull at an auction in 2007. He paid $276,000 for the fossil, but later learned that authorities had linked it to an illegal export from Mongolia, so Cage eventually agreed to return the skull.
#16
A baphomet pillow at a customers house ….
Image source: Knownnoun, Ashley Levinson
#17
I stayed at a friends house, I was probably 8-9th grade. First time. Her parents we divorced so we were at her dads small old trailer. We were sitting at the dinner table he had made hot dogs and like ricearoni. We were almost done eating and she asked her dad why he was just sitting there and not eating. He said there wasn’t any left for me and that’s okay, As long as yall are happy and full. I was mortified that I ate that man’s last meal when I had food at home. We stayed friends but I never went back to her dads because I felt so awful.
Image source: Graccelynn, Richard Bell
#18
I had an online boyfriend. went to go visit him over three hours away from me. he said “my room may be a bit of a mess” and i was like yeah whatever it’s fine, didn’t think too much of it. he lived with a roomate that was a much older man. well when i got there, and went inside… it was the worst thing i’ve ever seen, like an episode off of hoarders. it smelled so bad and dirt and grime covered every inch of the house. it smelled like an old sweaty stinky dog and mold. in the bathroom, i noticed neither of them had a toothbrush. or soap… no toilet paper. i went into his bedroom and trash was everywhere. even on the bed that I had to shyly push aside just to sit down. he had leftovers sitting out in his bedroom… and hours later he would eat it. he offered me some and i denied so quick and said my stomach hurt. the way i wanted to cry, because i knew my mom would never want this for me and i didn’t want this for myself. i was embarrassed to be there. i texted my mom to tell her to make an excuse so i could leave and drive back home over 3 hours. he pressured and begged me to stay but i got out of there while i could. i didn’t talk to him for the entire next day, figuring he thought i was resting. i ended up ending things. two days later while i’m doing dishes, i see a care pull into my driveway and IT’S HIM. I literally ran off to my dad and told him to hide and he did but my ex was knocking on the door with ‘flowers’ and my dad peeked and said “man i can’t leave this guy hanging” and opened the door for him. i came outside to talk to him and told him to go back home and to not ever show up again or i would get the police involved. told him he just wasn’t my match at all and he finally left and i blocked him on everything.
So, the next time you visit someone else’s house, think twice before looking behind an ordinary door. You never quite know what kind of secret room or bizarre discovery might be waiting for you.
Which of these discoveries would creep you out the most? What would you do if you found something this strange in someone else’s home? Share your thoughts in the comments!
#19
Years ago I was at my ex’s apartment and I was completely alone was getting ready to leave, went upstairs (the apartment has 2 floors and 2 exit doors, I had things upstairs) to get the last of my things, heard footsteps coming up the stairs I grabbed the last of my things so fast and bolted out of the fire escape door up top and never went back 😭 normally these paranormal things don’t scare me but whatever that was had bad intentions and scared the absolute life out of me to the point I felt sick. I bolted from the fire escape and down the rest of the stairs as was too scared to look back up at the door I’d exited from it was absolutely terrifying. Whatever it was had bad intentions
Image source: Beth🍋🌸, Lewis J Goetz
#20
When I was 9, I went to stay the night with my friend. The parents ordered Chinese take out. They wouldn’t let me have any of it because “we only buy food for our family, her parents should have sent her with money if they expected us to feed her dinner”. I was not only hungry that night, but embarrassed and homesick.
Image source: G 🧸, Curated Lifestyle
#21
Walked into her room and there was an altar to the Santa Muerte…… I wanted nothing to do with her after….
#22
I spent the night at my aunts house me and my cousins were up late being goofy. On the phone with boys talking in chat rooms on the internet. Anyway my cousin gets thirsty and goes to grab water. She burst back into the room visibly shakin and says a tall man is in the kitchen doing something at the sink. We laughed it off and she begged us to go look she starts hysterically crying cause we didn’t believe her. As the oldest cousin I say I’ll go look. So we all piled up in a group about 5 of us. We walk to the end of the hall and sure enough a man was washing dishes in the kitchen. We run back to the room to figure how we were gonna get to my aunt cause you have to pass the kitchen to get to her bedroom. I said fkk it we have to do something let’s go. So we walk out again he’s sitting in the living room now. We get to the bedroom door which is literally in the living room. Our backs are to the man. We knock cause it was locked. My aunt yells “what!?” It’s late go to bed” I say, auntie G I pretty please need you to open the door. She resist. I say “I think if you don’t open the door something bad may happen……” my uncle opens the door we part like the Red Sea and my uncle sees the man. “Who the hell are you?” Nothing. “Hey this ain’t your how’s get tf out” nothing. Finally cops were called. They had been looking for him cause he left the mental facility he was in. They did a head count at bed time and he was not accounted for 😳
Image source: The Mourning After.., Catt Liu
#23
In high school I was at a friend’s house and she told me not to eat off the plates because she had rubbed raw chicken all over them to give her mom salmonella. 😭
Image source: Author L.A. Boldrini, Karyna Panchenko
#24
i went to a close friend’s house after not meeting them for like a year. we catch up, laugh, and talked before we went to their house by late noon to have dinner their. as we entered the house feel so silent, he went upstairs to change his clothes i was left on the living room alone. then i heard someone talking, so i walked over their to like somehow greet theme and tell them i’m with my friend. then i saw his grandma, kneeling in front of an home altar praying in latin. (this is normal in PH btw) so, as a respect, i went silent and just stood by the side waiting for her to finish. after she finished praying a politely said “Hello po, ‘La” then bowed and smile. Grandma didn’t even gave me a glance, just rustling her rosary, so i left and csme back to the leaving room. my friends then came back and asked me where did i came from, i said “i came there to greet your grandma” he froze and asked me “who?” and i almost said what i said earlier but he said another thing that made me chill. “but, grandma d**d 3 years ago” he said. I WAS LIKE “no, i saw her praying in front of the altar!” then he bought be back to the altar showing the whole thing, i didn’t notice that his grandma’s picture was in the altar itself with candles, incense, and offerings. THEN WHO THE HELL DID I SAW PRAYING AND KNEELING TO THAT ALTAR PRAYING WHO KNOWS WHAT😭😭😭 i never came back, i was so scared.
Image source: acch☆n, Getty Images
#25
I had a best friend when I was in 2nd grade. she would always ask me to stay at her house, but I had bad separation anxiety from my Mom because my step-dad was very physically a*****e towards her, but I always noticed it happened more frequently after I went to bed or was away. I finally did one time and I got weird vibes from her dad. I told her I couldn’t anymore and she told me we couldn’t be friends if I didnt stay over. We didn’t speak again until we were teenagers, turns out her Dad wouldn’t hurt her Mom if I was there. We were just two babies trying to protect our Moms.
Image source: Foltyn, Jason Sung
#26
Went to sleep over at my friends house for the first time about 3rd grade. She was the tiniest thing ever. I literally could never get over it. Just tiny. Well we played and what not and then when it came night time I realized we never ate anything so I asked her if she had snacks or something. She said YEA! I have something so good I eat all the time. Ok cool. Her parents were asleep and she was tell me to be quiet and whisper while we walked to the kitchen. She got out a chicken bouillon cube put it in a bowl of water and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds. She took it out gave it a little stir and gave it to me. I was young and confused and she said to just drink it, it’s good. Mind you they did not feed us dinner. years later I realized she was not properly fed. That’s why she was so tiny. She was malnourished. They were not poor by no means just oddly restrictive. I never went back.
Image source: PaigeBPhoto📸
#27
I was working for her. One day looked at an open letter on the kitchen table. She had donated $35,000 to Trump campaign.
Image source: ThembiYah
#28
when i still secondary school my bestfriend invite me to her house and the make me as they maid , ask me to clean the house , clean the toilets, wash the dishes and everything for 1 week because semester holiday. i have no phone that time.
Image source: abcdefghijklmn, Vitaly Gariev
#29
I was at my friends birthday party and I had to use the bathroom which is connected to the laundry, and something caught my eye in the laundry. I walked over to it and it was a red d**d kitten all covered in dirt in their cat house thing (because they have a cat). They ended up checking the security cameras like a week later because they had never seen this cat before and my friends little brother who is 4, found it out the front of their house and bought it in and tried giving it water.. 🤦 I didn’t want to go back for a whole week though because I thought they hurt the cat since I was in 3rd grade. But I ended up going back to their house because it wasn’t their fault and they didn’t do anything.
Image source: 𓆉 ✞ summer ✞𓆉, Tran Mau Tri Tam
#30
mold all over the bathroom, and i mean everywhere. Even the tooth brushes.
Image source: 𝓣𝓪𝓱𝓲
#31
They used a towel for toilet paper. One towel for 5 people. I left immediately
Image source: Nikki.
#32
I got invited to dinner and they wanted to pray before eating I opened my eyes and they were praying to Satan 😭😭😭 they wazzzz a whole cult 😭😭😭
Image source: Irene🫧🖤
#33
Her Dad walking around during the day in his tighty whities
Image source: Rowdy Meg
#34
I went on a hookup once, it was a bigger house, one too big for just him, but very unkept.. not just like dirty or clutered, it was like…nothing had been touched or moved for a while…the air was a bit still..his energy and personality was dry, but not like the quiet type, like the awkward type. I tried to not be judgmental and proceded towards his room, when an overwhelming musk hit my nose..i hadnt smelled anything quite like it before, it wasnt normal stink it was like…wet rotting wood, but also like burnt sugar..idk. it was unsettling, as i got into his room, things looked, misplaced, im not sure how to explain it. then i noticed where the smell was coming from, his closet door was blocked open by colored mats and blankets..but like the kind of mats you would move a piece of furniture with without scratching the floor or line the seats of your car with..he noticed my gaze towards it so he subtly went into explination that ..his “pet lizard d**d” and was in the closet so he could burry it? or somthing like that…his behavior was so incredibly odd, and i got the worst energy. I was already planning my exit, but then I noticed the carpet. Matted and discolored from the rest of the floor, doorway to closet, like it had been bleached or scrubbed with chemicals. He saw me notice and asked if I was okay. For some reason I knew my next words, my whole face, needed to look normal. So I did. I made myself relax, made myself act like everything was fine, stayed another twenty minutes doing exactly what I came there to do, until it felt safe to say I had somewhere to be…I don’t know what was in that closet. But I think if I’d reacted any differently, I would have found out.
Image source: Brandon., Pierre Bamin
#35
This was recently she had ants all over her house. They were crawling on me and I had some peanut butter and I felt crunchy stuff and then I looked inside of the peanut butter jar after I ate it and ants inside.
Image source: Chani🤦🏾♀️😊🎀, Prince Patel
#36
I woke up one morning and saw someone siting in my living room on the couch in the dark so I ran back in my room and called my mom she picked up and asked was everything alright I told her what I seen turns out it was her waiting for me to get dressed for the first day of school. oh the horror
Image source: Broly, Brooke Balentine
#37
I was a trained babysitter for foster families and went to one family’s house for a week to babysit the children. When I saw they locked EVERYTHING like the fridge, food pantry, toy closet, art supplies and was instructed to only access the fridge in the kitchen I was mortified. They watered the milk!!!!! These babies had access to NOTHING! Mind you there was a pregnant child who stated they were not being fed properly and was hungry and so were the rest. I ordered pizza out of pocket and they ate like they never had. The foster mom was furious when she got home and her grown adult son spawned from upstairs where he had been monitoring me and the kids like a creep. I reported that foster family as there were other clear signs of a***e happening and I couldn’t live with myself. They closed her house because she later a******d one of the children outside a McDonalds after a visitation and an employee notified the social worker still inside the restaurant. With my report along with the employees she is unfit to be a foster parent for life 🤘🏻
Image source: Lunagunmetal
#38
The grandson (age 6) was allowed to pee in the mop pale so that he didn’t have to climb the 13 stairs to the bathroom, but there was a very old, age 17 dog that also would have little accidents and the mop was forever left in the pale even when the boy was peeing in it and then it was being used to “mop” up the doggy accidents. 😵😵😵
Image source: Robyn
#39
my neighbor had a stall selling chicken and chips weekend and she called me and I wanted to pee so badly i pushed the door open and saw the chicken soaking in the bath tub in the toilet 🫨🫤😥🚽🪠
Image source: fahmida (Fabi) شہزادی
#40
I was 7 at my friend’s birthday party, I was swimming when we saw her mom getting punched in the face by her husband, i was scared because he screamed at me to go with them to a camp next week after touching my hair calling it beautiful before it happened, i told him I will ask my mom, to not get him angry, I cried so hard that I peed in the swimming pool because I knew there is no way of my mom picking me up and my family doesn’t really like us, at least the mother took me home and I had to explain to my friend that it’s best that I don’t go next time and she understood 💔
Image source: just_J ♡
#41
eyes hanging at the door. idk what it’s called but they’re hanging along with the dreamcatchers. my institution told me to not step in.
Image source: =_=
#42
not sure if you’ll all believe me, but when I was around 20-ish, my coworker invited me to her older sister’s birthday party. she told me that if I didn’t go, they wouldn’t celebrate it and ofc, I felt guilty (not even thinking why I didn’t question why the birthday party apparently wouldn’t push through without me) so even though it was a 2–3 hour bus ride, I still went with her along with our other workmates. the road to their house was already creepy. we had to walk through a rice field before we could even reach their place and when we finally got there it was this closed-off community where their whole family lived (uncles, aunts, grandma, cousins) we went straight into their house and the moment I walked in I smelled this foul smell. it smelled like chicken poop, d**d fish basically every fishy, rotten smell you could imagine. but even I have a very sensitive sense of smell I still went inside politely and greeted her sister. I noticed that we were the only ones there but I also didn’t question why we were the only guests when it was supposedly her sister’s birthday🤦♀️my co-worker said “her sister don’t have any friends” so I just sat on the couch and waited for dinner. the dinner came and the older sister and my coworker kept telling me to eat first. i was so clueless as to why, but they were standing behind me while I was seated so I just went ahead and ate. after dinner, we went back to the living room to rest. the older sister’s bedroom was right next to it and the door was slightly open. out of my curiosity, i peeked inside and saw candles first and because I have such a sensitive sense of smell, I immediately realized that the horrible smell was coming from that room and then I saw some skulls after that. when the older sister noticed that I was looking inside she immediately shut the door. after that I got VERY sick, I didn’t wanna leave the house and was so scared someone’s coming to get me, eventually I went to a faith healer who told me that what I had actually gone to was supposedly a ritual and not a birthday party and that the older sister was a witch. after that experience, I never ate at anyone else’s house again.
Image source: nothingtoseehere
#43
Cat hair on dishes that were drying on a dish rack. They let their cats jump on the counters and tables. I didn’t stay for dinner.
Image source: 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢 ☻
#44
A beautiful, huge macaw parrot kept in a tiny cage on their screened in porch no matter what the weather. Hot cold rain it didn’t matter wasn’t covered. Cage was rusted. Too small to stretch its wings. I reported it to the Humane Society. Not sure if anything was ever done.
Image source: Lori Anne
#45
the dad wanted me a friend of the son to sleep in the sons bed with him, I waited till the dad was away and snuck tf out and never went back, he was super weird and his daughter would sleep n***d with the door open at all times, very strange family.
Image source: Chase
#46
Ouija board on the coffee table
Image source: MsAlex2U
#47
Went to a sleepover at one of my best friends house. Next morning we went into the kitchen to have breakfast and her dad was p****g in the kitchen sink and then starting throwing up in the backyard (later i realized he was hung over from drinking all night). I called my mom to come get me right then. When she showed up 10 minutes later I ran to the car and my mom said as we pulled away she saw him walk out the door behind me and started pe****g in his front yard on a bush. Right in the yard in broad daylight. I never went to her house ever again.
Image source: ThatTradWifeWithACrown
#48
My coworker said her boyfriend was coming back in town and she wanted my husband and I to come over for a dinner date to met him, turned out it was my brother-in-law. I pulled her aside and my husband pulled him aside.
Image source: elizabethbryant2918
#49
Not a sleepover but my uncle used to take me on dates with him. He had been seeing this lady for a while and she had a daughter named Courney who was my age that he wanted me to meet. We went out to eat, everything was going great. We went back to their house and they played with us and tickled us. We were all laughing and having a great time. The mom walked back to her daughter’s room and there was a small stickynote on the floor or some piece of paper… other than that her room was IMMACULATE. Her mom saw the paper and beat the ever loving s**t out of this girl in front of me. We were like 6yrs old. My uncle grabbed me up so fast and told that lady he would call the cops and to never contact him again. He took me and left. Till this day I still think about you, Courtney. I pray someone removed you from that situation, and you are doing well.
Image source: alwaysalicia
#50
My best friend asked me to go out of state with her to visit her dad and family when I was about 12-13! She told me how great it was and I begged my mom to let me go. We were very poor so I knew if I went I was there until they brought me back because no one was able to come get me. The first night we were there I slept on a pallet in the floor and woke up with her dad’s hand down my pants… he offered to pay me… I jumped up and said if you don’t leave me tf alone I’m gonna wake up your daughter and tell her what you’re doing… (she was asleep in another room with her cousin) anyway he left me alone but I was so scared I hardly slept the rest of that trip. I told her everything when we got home but she acted like she didn’t believe me (he had 4 girls) and she swore he had never touched them… anyway I never talked to her again.
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#51
My friends family drinking Alka Seltzer with dinner and offering it to me! I never went over there again😂
Image source: K-ree
#52
Pentagram a guy had under a rug he pulled it up and showed me 😳
Image source: Jessie
#53
Had a friend whose parents were still together and I got to see what having a house hold with both parents who genuinely loved and enjoyed each other looked and felt like. That really sat with me.
Image source: Sky
#54
I was never allowed but when my friends would ask to sleep over I’d say no just because I was getting hurt by my step dad and I was scared he do it to them too 🥺💔
Image source: KATE
#55
Any house where a dog is kept in a cage/box.
Image source: GE26
#56
Their dog pee on their furniture and when I pointed it out while it was happening they literally shrugged it off
Image source: Hogdoggin
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