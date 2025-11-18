30 Buildings That Have Such An Evil Aura That They Could Be Supervillain Headquarters (New Pics)

If you’ve read The Shining, seen Poltergeist, or played Amnesia, you know that a house can be more than just a place to live—it can be a source of horror.
The subreddit ‘Evil Buildings‘ and its 1.1 million members regularly share examples of architecture that embodies this sinister vibe—whether it’s a structure that could be chosen by a supervillain as their lair, could serve as the headquarters for a wicked corporation, or simply looks so creepy that it feels as if it’s alive and watching you.
Enter if you dare.
#1 An Abandoned Mansion In The Swamps Of Louisiana
Image source: Maorine
#2 Perhaps The Evilest Of Them All?
Image source: FewPut3491
#3 The Fifa Boardroom Looks Like The Perfect Place To Hold A Super Villian Meeting
Image source: sizeable_interest
#4 Lighthouse In Michigan After An Ice Storm
Image source: Xyeeyx
#5 I Can See Why People Think Prague Is Full Of Vampires
Image source: WhichLand347
#6 This Building Looks Cartoonishly Evil
Image source: Every_form
#7 Qatar’s Crescent Tower Looking Even More Evil This Morning
Image source: IRL2DXB
#8 The Bailong Elevator. (Supervillain Lair Vibes)
Image source: Street_Dragonfruit43
#9 Under S 204m Tall Brutalism Architecture TV Tower, Serbia. Blade Runner Vibes
Image source: [deleted]
#10 Literally Evil
Image source: tetsuo52, panoparker
#11 This Building Is Up To Something For Sure
Image source: Fearlessflaw-117
#12 Vlasov Roman Is An Architect For Supervillains
Image source: Anpu_Stalker
#13 Temelin Power Plant With Eyes Projected Onto The Cooling Towers, For Some Reason
Image source: [deleted]
#14 German Observation Tower At Guernsey
Image source: verginoliveoil
#15 This Is On A Whole New Level
Image source: Head-Increase8486
#16 Spotted On The Amtrak To NYC
Image source: Drjimi
#17 The Remains Of A Concrete Apartment Building In Kirovsky, Kamchatka
Image source: jjonathan91
#18 A War Memorial In Serbia
Image source: Sharp-Alternative818
#19 Gateway Arch In St. Louis At Night
Image source: ryan101
#20 Cologne Cathedral Last Night
Image source: FaltusSackus
#21 The Oldest House In France Has Been Standing There Since 1478
Image source: Kidcombs
#22 When You Design A Building That Looks Evil Yet Gorgeous
Image source: mattdeII96
#23 Nordic Brutalism By Isaac Zuren
Image source: Archillochus
#24 Washington D.c. Temple Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
Image source: professorbaleen
#25 Eye Of Sauron, Doest It Count?
Image source: Boogalion
#26 Evil Has Taken Root!
Image source: clankdam
#27 Frankenstein’s 21st Century Laboratorium (Habsburgwarte, Vienna)
Image source: Kylitus
#28 Central Bank Of Iraq(The Scheme Provides A 172m-Tall Tower On Top Of A 200 X 100m Podium Box)(414×414)
Image source: beauty_route
#29 Brutslism In Applachia
Image source: allthecoffeesDP
#30 No One Likes Ohio But Maybe That’s A Bit Much
Image source: Every_form
