30 Buildings That Have Such An Evil Aura That They Could Be Supervillain Headquarters (New Pics)

If you’ve read The Shining, seen Poltergeist, or played Amnesia, you know that a house can be more than just a place to live—it can be a source of horror.

The subreddit ‘Evil Buildings‘ and its 1.1 million members regularly share examples of architecture that embodies this sinister vibe—whether it’s a structure that could be chosen by a supervillain as their lair, could serve as the headquarters for a wicked corporation, or simply looks so creepy that it feels as if it’s alive and watching you.

Enter if you dare.

#1 An Abandoned Mansion In The Swamps Of Louisiana

Image source: Maorine

#2 Perhaps The Evilest Of Them All?

Image source: FewPut3491

#3 The Fifa Boardroom Looks Like The Perfect Place To Hold A Super Villian Meeting

Image source: sizeable_interest

#4 Lighthouse In Michigan After An Ice Storm

Image source: Xyeeyx

#5 I Can See Why People Think Prague Is Full Of Vampires

Image source: WhichLand347

#6 This Building Looks Cartoonishly Evil

Image source: Every_form

#7 Qatar’s Crescent Tower Looking Even More Evil This Morning

Image source: IRL2DXB

#8 The Bailong Elevator. (Supervillain Lair Vibes)

Image source: Street_Dragonfruit43

#9 Under S 204m Tall Brutalism Architecture TV Tower, Serbia. Blade Runner Vibes

Image source: [deleted]

#10 Literally Evil

Image source: tetsuo52, panoparker

#11 This Building Is Up To Something For Sure

Image source: Fearlessflaw-117

#12 Vlasov Roman Is An Architect For Supervillains

Image source: Anpu_Stalker

#13 Temelin Power Plant With Eyes Projected Onto The Cooling Towers, For Some Reason

Image source: [deleted]

#14 German Observation Tower At Guernsey

Image source: verginoliveoil

#15 This Is On A Whole New Level

Image source: Head-Increase8486

#16 Spotted On The Amtrak To NYC

Image source: Drjimi

#17 The Remains Of A Concrete Apartment Building In Kirovsky, Kamchatka

Image source: jjonathan91

#18 A War Memorial In Serbia

Image source: Sharp-Alternative818

#19 Gateway Arch In St. Louis At Night

Image source: ryan101

#20 Cologne Cathedral Last Night

Image source: FaltusSackus

#21 The Oldest House In France Has Been Standing There Since 1478

Image source: Kidcombs

#22 When You Design A Building That Looks Evil Yet Gorgeous

Image source: mattdeII96

#23 Nordic Brutalism By Isaac Zuren

Image source: Archillochus

#24 Washington D.c. Temple Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints

Image source: professorbaleen

#25 Eye Of Sauron, Doest It Count?

Image source: Boogalion

#26 Evil Has Taken Root!

Image source: clankdam

#27 Frankenstein’s 21st Century Laboratorium (Habsburgwarte, Vienna)

Image source: Kylitus

#28 Central Bank Of Iraq(The Scheme Provides A 172m-Tall Tower On Top Of A 200 X 100m Podium Box)(414×414)

Image source: beauty_route

#29 Brutslism In Applachia

Image source: allthecoffeesDP

#30 No One Likes Ohio But Maybe That’s A Bit Much

Image source: Every_form

