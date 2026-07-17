73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

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If a picture is worth a thousand words, how many screams is a terrifying image worth? If you enjoy spine-chilling content as much as we do, then we have a treat for you. The Bored Panda team has ventured into the far corners of the internet to curate this list of the most cursed, creepiest, and unsettling images that we could find.

They’re the kind of pics that get more disturbing the longer you look at them, and it’s hard to turn your head away. Check them out for a quick adrenaline boost and to power up your nightmares tonight. Got your holy water, garlic, and unsee juice? Let’s go.

#1 Cursed_raccoons

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: barto2300

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

#2 What Are They All Looking At?

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#3 I’m Catman

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: meowcursed

Fear, as unpleasant as it is to experience, is (usually) your friend.

Basically, it is a primal and protective emotion that alerts you to dangers and threats. It sparks physical and emotional responses in you, however, these can vary a lot between individuals.

For instance, one person might instinctively flee, another might choose to stand their ground and fight. Someone else might freeze entirely. Or they might resort to fawning to avoid the threat.

When your fear response works correctly, it helps you avoid risks to your health and life. But when it works improperly, you might feel overwhelmed because the fear you feel is not proportional to the threat you face.

#4 Blessed One

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursed_images

#5 Cursed_fish

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: Fearless-Good-8695

#6 I’m A Contractor. Bought An Abandoned/Foreclosed Home To Renovate. This Was In The Basement Bathroom

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: spwhalenjr13

Getting to grips with why something is scary isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Sometimes, even seemingly ordinary things can seem utterly terrifying.

According to Dr Coltan Scrivner, a behavioural scientist and horror expert at Aarhus University in Denmark and Arizona State University in the US, creepiness is a common human experience.

#7 Cursed_image.jpg

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: TheRealCheezit

#8 Cursed_socks

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: AMSteve2901

#9 In Algeria We Have These Weird Things In Public Parks And Children’s Playgrounds

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: [deleted]

In short, creepiness is very relatable. It’s a common ground topic between you and most other people around the world.

Scrivner told BBC Bitesize that creepiness is “a feeling that I think almost anybody can resonate with.”

“If you say you’re creeped out, most people will know exactly what you mean,” he said.

#10 Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: soulhacler

#11 A Suburban Ceremony

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: canwllcorfe

#12 Cursed_photo Of My Wife…i Think

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: MiddleMaterial9796

Early research into the psychological nature of creepiness suggested that we find things creepy because they are often ambiguously threatening. In other words, creepiness is linked to mixed messages about danger.

So, for example, a clown might fall into the gray area of creepiness, unlike being chased by someone dangerous who is very clearly posing a threat.

#13 Cursed

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: esperborzoi

#14 Cursed_key Cleaner

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: anikkundu1998

#15 Pop Tartare

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: The Vulgar Chef﻿

Of course, what you find creepy and unsettling will depend on your cultural background. And yet, some things are more disturbing than others. For instance, many people find clowns and dolls to be super creepy.

There’s this paradox where something that is meant to be innocent might actually be malevolent.

#16 Cursed_toilet

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: ParkingChance5672

#17 Cursed_meal

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: FishWithFangs

#18 Cursed_sign

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

Meanwhile, you might also find something like a mannequin, doll, or clown creepy because of the uncanny valley phenomenon, where the object seems almost human, but not quite.

Their proportions might be slightly off, while their faces don’t quite manage to fully mimic what a real person looks like. So, your mind interprets these things as potentially threatening.

#19 Cursed_toilet Paper

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: theycallmexddcc

#20 Cursed_chair

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: VerlieH

#21 Cursed_bath

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: leftliquid10

It’s not just anthropomorphic figures that send shivers down your spine, though. You might find landscapes ambiguously threatening if there are no people around.

“Humans are social creatures so if you’re out by yourself and you see no one is there, it’s a great question to ask, ‘Why is nobody else here? Is there something wrong with this place? Is it dangerous?” Dr. Scrivner told the BBC.

#22 Cursed_soup

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: leftliquid10

#23 Cursed_backyard

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: [deleted]

#24 Cursed_nails

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: KrisspyApples

Moreover, sounds can terrify people, too.

“We use sound to cue ourselves into things. When a door creaks open that’s only creepy when you’re by yourself. It signals that something or someone maybe be pushing it slowly,” Dr. Scrivner explained.

Human beings are also hardwired to be on the lookout for sounds that are non-linear or too loud. So, something like a crying baby, a screeching violin, or animal sounds might trigger all of our emotional responses.

#25 Cursed_fridge

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: Bryan1109

#26 Cursed_trash

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: blake_the_dreadnough

#27 Cursed_seat

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: guy9679

Join the discussion and tell us what you think in the comments at the bottom of this list.

Which of these cursed images genuinely creeped you out, and why? On the other hand, which ones were merely tepid rather than utterly terrifying?

What’s your relationship with horror content, whether that’s movies, books, TV shows, games, podcasts, memes, etc.? What do you love and loathe about horror? Let us know.

#28 Cursed_toy

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: viadocareca

#29 Cursed Urinal

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: xDan_YT

#30 Why

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: somememekid

#31 Cursed_keyboard

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: KuCamBr

#32 Cursed_bathtub

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: smorfan809

#33 Cursed_dinner_decoration

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: the_no_mic

#34 My Mother Won The KFC Photoshop Contest And Her Prize Scares Me

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: [deleted]

#35 Cursed_visitor

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: Semi-Charmedx

#36 No, It’s Your Turn To Get The Mail

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#37 She-Wolf

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#38 Sculpture In My Mother In Laws Garden. Something Off About It

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: Kushbeast666

#39 Cursed Ceiling

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: apple._.soup

#40 Cursed_shrimp

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: SpartArticus

#41 Cursed_observer

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: FishWithFangs

#42 Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: itch-the-anus

#43 Someone Managed To Carry A Huge Wooden Post, Bypass All The Teacher In The Way To The Second Floor Bathroom And Stuck It In The Toilet Without Anyone Noticing

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: prokjs

#44 Cursed_urgent Care

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: wondrousalice

#45 Cursed_drink

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: Arman666

#46 Cursed_sweater

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: [deleted]

#47 Secret Ingredient

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#48 Campfire

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#49 Take That, Pennywise

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#50 Cursed Family

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#51 Bro 😭 My Nephew Made This Masterpiece… And If It Suddenly Starts Moving, I’m Leaving The House Immediately 🥹💀😂

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: trinhgg_hao

#52 I Don’t Even Know How To Sign It

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: vinnikov.vo

#53 Cursed_skeleton

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: [deleted]

#54 Cursed_chair

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: ViksTeaCorner

#55 Cursed_pizza

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: bimboozled

#56 Cursed Transformer

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#57 Early Lessons During Playtime

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#58 Are They Still There?

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#59 The Early Stages Of A New Religion

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#60 Sooo This Morning I Woke Up And Saw This On My Bedroom Door. Inside The Room Not The Outside Of The Door…. No Big Deal Right?? Wrong! Absolutely Wrong. I Have No Small Children In My House. My Youngest Is 17… They Are Tiny Handprints. You Can’t Tell But They Are Small

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: gr33n.3y3d.ang3l24

#61 Cursed_drawing

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: Jazzyoildrinker

#62 Cursed_cave

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: [deleted]

#63 McDonald’s

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: apple._.soup

#64 Citrus Ramen

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: who.is.making.these

#65 Onion Mask

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: apple._.soup

#66 Cursed_pizza

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: KrisspyApples

#67 Cursed_water Cooling

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: defilbiroea

#68 You’ve Heard Of Jorts, Are You Ready For Jairs?

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: ScaryChicken

#69 An Argument For Socks

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

#70 An Abandoned Hornet’s Nest Found In A Shed, Fused With The Head Of A Wooden Statue

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: W_Prime

#71 Felt Like This Was A Good Question For Thriends. This Is My 20 Year Old Daughter’s Car It Hasn’t Been Driven In A Couple Of Days. What Is Stacking Rocks On Her Tire?looking Forward To Your Responses!

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: tamalouholz

#72 Cursed_convention

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: porkinski

#73 Noodle Vision Engaged

73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

Image source: cursedimages_2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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