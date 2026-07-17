73 Creepy And Confusing Images That Need A Priest

If a picture is worth a thousand words, how many screams is a terrifying image worth? If you enjoy spine-chilling content as much as we do, then we have a treat for you. The Bored Panda team has ventured into the far corners of the internet to curate this list of the most cursed, creepiest, and unsettling images that we could find.
They’re the kind of pics that get more disturbing the longer you look at them, and it’s hard to turn your head away. Check them out for a quick adrenaline boost and to power up your nightmares tonight. Got your holy water, garlic, and unsee juice? Let’s go.
#1 Cursed_raccoons
Image source: barto2300
#2 What Are They All Looking At?
Image source: cursedimages_2
#3 I’m Catman
Image source: meowcursed
Fear, as unpleasant as it is to experience, is (usually) your friend.
Basically, it is a primal and protective emotion that alerts you to dangers and threats. It sparks physical and emotional responses in you, however, these can vary a lot between individuals.
For instance, one person might instinctively flee, another might choose to stand their ground and fight. Someone else might freeze entirely. Or they might resort to fawning to avoid the threat.
When your fear response works correctly, it helps you avoid risks to your health and life. But when it works improperly, you might feel overwhelmed because the fear you feel is not proportional to the threat you face.
#4 Blessed One
Image source: cursed_images
#5 Cursed_fish
Image source: Fearless-Good-8695
#6 I’m A Contractor. Bought An Abandoned/Foreclosed Home To Renovate. This Was In The Basement Bathroom
Image source: spwhalenjr13
Getting to grips with why something is scary isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Sometimes, even seemingly ordinary things can seem utterly terrifying.
According to Dr Coltan Scrivner, a behavioural scientist and horror expert at Aarhus University in Denmark and Arizona State University in the US, creepiness is a common human experience.
#7 Cursed_image.jpg
Image source: TheRealCheezit
#8 Cursed_socks
Image source: AMSteve2901
#9 In Algeria We Have These Weird Things In Public Parks And Children’s Playgrounds
Image source: [deleted]
In short, creepiness is very relatable. It’s a common ground topic between you and most other people around the world.
Scrivner told BBC Bitesize that creepiness is “a feeling that I think almost anybody can resonate with.”
“If you say you’re creeped out, most people will know exactly what you mean,” he said.
#10 Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset
Image source: soulhacler
#11 A Suburban Ceremony
Image source: canwllcorfe
#12 Cursed_photo Of My Wife…i Think
Image source: MiddleMaterial9796
Early research into the psychological nature of creepiness suggested that we find things creepy because they are often ambiguously threatening. In other words, creepiness is linked to mixed messages about danger.
So, for example, a clown might fall into the gray area of creepiness, unlike being chased by someone dangerous who is very clearly posing a threat.
#13 Cursed
Image source: esperborzoi
#14 Cursed_key Cleaner
Image source: anikkundu1998
#15 Pop Tartare
Image source: The Vulgar Chef
Of course, what you find creepy and unsettling will depend on your cultural background. And yet, some things are more disturbing than others. For instance, many people find clowns and dolls to be super creepy.
There’s this paradox where something that is meant to be innocent might actually be malevolent.
#16 Cursed_toilet
Image source: ParkingChance5672
#17 Cursed_meal
Image source: FishWithFangs
#18 Cursed_sign
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
Meanwhile, you might also find something like a mannequin, doll, or clown creepy because of the uncanny valley phenomenon, where the object seems almost human, but not quite.
Their proportions might be slightly off, while their faces don’t quite manage to fully mimic what a real person looks like. So, your mind interprets these things as potentially threatening.
#19 Cursed_toilet Paper
Image source: theycallmexddcc
#20 Cursed_chair
Image source: VerlieH
#21 Cursed_bath
Image source: leftliquid10
It’s not just anthropomorphic figures that send shivers down your spine, though. You might find landscapes ambiguously threatening if there are no people around.
“Humans are social creatures so if you’re out by yourself and you see no one is there, it’s a great question to ask, ‘Why is nobody else here? Is there something wrong with this place? Is it dangerous?” Dr. Scrivner told the BBC.
#22 Cursed_soup
Image source: leftliquid10
#23 Cursed_backyard
Image source: [deleted]
#24 Cursed_nails
Image source: KrisspyApples
Moreover, sounds can terrify people, too.
“We use sound to cue ourselves into things. When a door creaks open that’s only creepy when you’re by yourself. It signals that something or someone maybe be pushing it slowly,” Dr. Scrivner explained.
Human beings are also hardwired to be on the lookout for sounds that are non-linear or too loud. So, something like a crying baby, a screeching violin, or animal sounds might trigger all of our emotional responses.
#25 Cursed_fridge
Image source: Bryan1109
#26 Cursed_trash
Image source: blake_the_dreadnough
#27 Cursed_seat
Image source: guy9679
Join the discussion and tell us what you think in the comments at the bottom of this list.
Which of these cursed images genuinely creeped you out, and why? On the other hand, which ones were merely tepid rather than utterly terrifying?
What’s your relationship with horror content, whether that’s movies, books, TV shows, games, podcasts, memes, etc.? What do you love and loathe about horror? Let us know.
#28 Cursed_toy
Image source: viadocareca
#29 Cursed Urinal
Image source: xDan_YT
#30 Why
Image source: somememekid
#31 Cursed_keyboard
Image source: KuCamBr
#32 Cursed_bathtub
Image source: smorfan809
#33 Cursed_dinner_decoration
Image source: the_no_mic
#34 My Mother Won The KFC Photoshop Contest And Her Prize Scares Me
Image source: [deleted]
#35 Cursed_visitor
Image source: Semi-Charmedx
#36 No, It’s Your Turn To Get The Mail
Image source: cursedimages_2
#37 She-Wolf
Image source: cursedimages_2
#38 Sculpture In My Mother In Laws Garden. Something Off About It
Image source: Kushbeast666
#39 Cursed Ceiling
Image source: apple._.soup
#40 Cursed_shrimp
Image source: SpartArticus
#41 Cursed_observer
Image source: FishWithFangs
#42 Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately
Image source: itch-the-anus
#43 Someone Managed To Carry A Huge Wooden Post, Bypass All The Teacher In The Way To The Second Floor Bathroom And Stuck It In The Toilet Without Anyone Noticing
Image source: prokjs
#44 Cursed_urgent Care
Image source: wondrousalice
#45 Cursed_drink
Image source: Arman666
#46 Cursed_sweater
Image source: [deleted]
#47 Secret Ingredient
Image source: cursedimages_2
#48 Campfire
Image source: cursedimages_2
#49 Take That, Pennywise
Image source: cursedimages_2
#50 Cursed Family
Image source: cursedimages_2
#51 Bro 😭 My Nephew Made This Masterpiece… And If It Suddenly Starts Moving, I’m Leaving The House Immediately 🥹💀😂
Image source: trinhgg_hao
#52 I Don’t Even Know How To Sign It
Image source: vinnikov.vo
#53 Cursed_skeleton
Image source: [deleted]
#54 Cursed_chair
Image source: ViksTeaCorner
#55 Cursed_pizza
Image source: bimboozled
#56 Cursed Transformer
Image source: cursedimages_2
#57 Early Lessons During Playtime
Image source: cursedimages_2
#58 Are They Still There?
Image source: cursedimages_2
#59 The Early Stages Of A New Religion
Image source: cursedimages_2
#60 Sooo This Morning I Woke Up And Saw This On My Bedroom Door. Inside The Room Not The Outside Of The Door…. No Big Deal Right?? Wrong! Absolutely Wrong. I Have No Small Children In My House. My Youngest Is 17… They Are Tiny Handprints. You Can’t Tell But They Are Small
Image source: gr33n.3y3d.ang3l24
#61 Cursed_drawing
Image source: Jazzyoildrinker
#62 Cursed_cave
Image source: [deleted]
#63 McDonald’s
Image source: apple._.soup
#64 Citrus Ramen
Image source: who.is.making.these
#65 Onion Mask
Image source: apple._.soup
#66 Cursed_pizza
Image source: KrisspyApples
#67 Cursed_water Cooling
Image source: defilbiroea
#68 You’ve Heard Of Jorts, Are You Ready For Jairs?
Image source: ScaryChicken
#69 An Argument For Socks
Image source: cursedimages_2
#70 An Abandoned Hornet’s Nest Found In A Shed, Fused With The Head Of A Wooden Statue
Image source: W_Prime
#71 Felt Like This Was A Good Question For Thriends. This Is My 20 Year Old Daughter’s Car It Hasn’t Been Driven In A Couple Of Days. What Is Stacking Rocks On Her Tire?looking Forward To Your Responses!
Image source: tamalouholz
#72 Cursed_convention
Image source: porkinski
#73 Noodle Vision Engaged
Image source: cursedimages_2
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