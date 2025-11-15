We Create Creepy Comics With Twisted Endings That You Probably Shouldn’t Read Before Going To Sleep (3 New Stories)

My name is Yael, and I’m an illustrator and comic book artist. I draw webcomics with writer Ehud Lavski and I have my own ongoing webcomics. Ehud Lavski and I began creating short comics and uploading them to the internet. So far, our comics have been read millions of times and many people have a strong emotional response when reading them.
Below are our latest works. The three of them (like a lot of our stories) are fairy tales in a way: a rich man with an insatiable hunger, a missing boy, and a found diary recounting an otherworldly encounter.
We love making comics and releasing them online for free. If you like our work, please consider supporting us on Patreon, so we can keep on creating these stories. If you want to see the previous comics click here, here, here or here.
More info: patreon.com
The Hunter
I love telling visual stories; either through character illustration or sequential art. I also work with publisher IDW on Star Wars comics. When not drawing I play the drums in several rock bands.
I’ve been drawing all my life, but since I also wanted to tell stories, I decided to study animation in college. I soon found out that I’m not a very good animator and that animation takes much more time and effort than comics (at least for me).
I’ve written and illustrated some of my own stories, but when writer Ehud Lavski suggested that we do some short comics, I jumped at the opportunity. Through working with Ehud, I honed my storytelling skills and understanding of the language of the art of comics.
The Boy
Creatively the most challenging part for me is the layout and planning of a page. This always takes the longest. Figuring out the flow of the panels, the camera direction of each panel, what to show and what to leave out. Once the planning is done things usually move much faster.
I love the character design. This is usually my favorite part of drawing, and in comics, once the design is done – I love playing with the characters and exploring the range of their emotions.
The Portal
Currently, in the works, I have a graphic novel with Ehud, which we plan to release on Patreon in 2022, and later in print. I also have the first of 3 graphic novels of my comics Serpent, which I’m also planning to print, hopefully, next year. Ehud always has tons of story ideas, so in between working on these we will probably release more short comics.
Follow Us