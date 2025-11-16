27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Similar to stumbling upon a mystery like in a Nancy Drew book, finding frightening anonymous letters is downright unsettling. The startling revelation that someone has been watching you can send shivers down your spine, whether it’s in the form of a note left in your locker, tucked into your shopping cart, or hidden under your door. The absence of information about the sender might be frustrating, leaving you wondering who they are and what they want from you. It’s similar to attempting to put together a puzzle without all the components.

The article also includes an exclusive interview with a clinical and forensic psychologist Elizabeth Rapti, so make sure to keep on reading.

That said, we’ve put together a list of eerie messages that people have received and subsequently shared online.

#1 Creepy Note Left By Burglar

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: kgun9

#2 A Stalker’s Note Left On A Hiking Trail

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: anon

#3 I Will Just Keep Walking Then

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Sippingin

#4 Found My Tires Slashed, And This Note On My Car

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Gavinardo

#5 Found When Returning From Work Today

It’s an ex. She’s more of the pity crazy opposed to scary crazy. Regardless, I installed a deadbolt and had my locks changed.

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Moo_Snukle

#6 Well I Found This On My Car Last Night

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: storyb00k

#7 My Friend Found This Note From A “Secret Admirer” On Her Car This Morning. Yes, Those Are His Teeth

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Bigwood69

#8 I Received A Terrifying Scary Note In My Mailbox

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: mailboxthrowawayy

#9 Clown And Note Received Anonymously In The Mail

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: KevlarYarmulke

#10 I Found This Note In My Coat Sleeve While I Was Leaving Work. I Don’t Have Any Work Enemies… Or So I Thought

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Think-Repeat630

#11 Found This Stapled To A Tree Outside My House

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: smoke_nugget27

#12 This Ominous Note That Was Left On My Desk At Work

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: seismicqueef

#13 Someone’s Been Leaving Notes On My Car At Work, This Is The Most Recent And In Depth One Yet. Nope

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Zeddstar2000

#14 Creepy Letter Shoved In Mailbox

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Crescent504

#15 This Anonymous Note Was Just Left In My Mailbox

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: OvidPerl

#16 This Note That Someone Put On My Math Teachers Door

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Catscpman173

#17 Creepy Note That Was Left For Me While I Napped During An Airport Layover

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: nobodyknowsimherr

#18 My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: tacothecat

#19 Creepy Note On My Door

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: imgur.com

#20 Creepy Letters My Dad Got In His Mail

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: AlternativeBeing5

#21 Someone Left A Very Creepy Note On My Door Tonight… Stay Safe Everyone

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: OceanMachinery

#22 Stalker Leaving Notes On My Car Signed By “Buffalo Bill” (Silence Of The Lambs Reference)

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: lilgthakilla

#23 This Note Taped To The Back Of A Stop Sign In My Neighborhood

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: MarqueeM00n1

#24 This Note Someone Left On My Mom’s Car

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: ratsalastar

#25 This Note I Found In My Front Yard

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: Promise-Due

#26 Someone Came Into My Work And Left Me This Note. It Had A Random Debit Card Number On The Back, But I Won’t Post That. What Do You Guys Think?

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Creepy Hand Written Note Found On A Piece Of Debris In Roadside Ditch Next To An Abandoned House

27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Image source: road1650

