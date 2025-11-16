27 People Share The Most Disturbing Anonymous Notes That Someone Left For Them

Similar to stumbling upon a mystery like in a Nancy Drew book, finding frightening anonymous letters is downright unsettling. The startling revelation that someone has been watching you can send shivers down your spine, whether it’s in the form of a note left in your locker, tucked into your shopping cart, or hidden under your door. The absence of information about the sender might be frustrating, leaving you wondering who they are and what they want from you. It’s similar to attempting to put together a puzzle without all the components.
The article also includes an exclusive interview with a clinical and forensic psychologist Elizabeth Rapti, so make sure to keep on reading.
That said, we’ve put together a list of eerie messages that people have received and subsequently shared online.
#1 Creepy Note Left By Burglar
Image source: kgun9
#2 A Stalker’s Note Left On A Hiking Trail
Image source: anon
#3 I Will Just Keep Walking Then
Image source: Sippingin
#4 Found My Tires Slashed, And This Note On My Car
Image source: Gavinardo
#5 Found When Returning From Work Today
It’s an ex. She’s more of the pity crazy opposed to scary crazy. Regardless, I installed a deadbolt and had my locks changed.
Image source: Moo_Snukle
#6 Well I Found This On My Car Last Night
Image source: storyb00k
#7 My Friend Found This Note From A “Secret Admirer” On Her Car This Morning. Yes, Those Are His Teeth
Image source: Bigwood69
#8 I Received A Terrifying Scary Note In My Mailbox
Image source: mailboxthrowawayy
#9 Clown And Note Received Anonymously In The Mail
Image source: KevlarYarmulke
#10 I Found This Note In My Coat Sleeve While I Was Leaving Work. I Don’t Have Any Work Enemies… Or So I Thought
Image source: Think-Repeat630
#11 Found This Stapled To A Tree Outside My House
Image source: smoke_nugget27
#12 This Ominous Note That Was Left On My Desk At Work
Image source: seismicqueef
#13 Someone’s Been Leaving Notes On My Car At Work, This Is The Most Recent And In Depth One Yet. Nope
Image source: Zeddstar2000
#14 Creepy Letter Shoved In Mailbox
Image source: Crescent504
#15 This Anonymous Note Was Just Left In My Mailbox
Image source: OvidPerl
#16 This Note That Someone Put On My Math Teachers Door
Image source: Catscpman173
#17 Creepy Note That Was Left For Me While I Napped During An Airport Layover
Image source: nobodyknowsimherr
#18 My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door
Image source: tacothecat
#19 Creepy Note On My Door
Image source: imgur.com
#20 Creepy Letters My Dad Got In His Mail
Image source: AlternativeBeing5
#21 Someone Left A Very Creepy Note On My Door Tonight… Stay Safe Everyone
Image source: OceanMachinery
#22 Stalker Leaving Notes On My Car Signed By “Buffalo Bill” (Silence Of The Lambs Reference)
Image source: lilgthakilla
#23 This Note Taped To The Back Of A Stop Sign In My Neighborhood
Image source: MarqueeM00n1
#24 This Note Someone Left On My Mom’s Car
Image source: ratsalastar
#25 This Note I Found In My Front Yard
Image source: Promise-Due
#26 Someone Came Into My Work And Left Me This Note. It Had A Random Debit Card Number On The Back, But I Won’t Post That. What Do You Guys Think?
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Creepy Hand Written Note Found On A Piece Of Debris In Roadside Ditch Next To An Abandoned House
Image source: road1650
