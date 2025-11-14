Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did During Quarantine? (Closed)

by

I baked a lot! What’d you guys do?

#1

I worked out.

#2

Worked. Working in healthcare, I haven’t really noticed a difference to my life during the pandemic. I mean, OK, I’ve been busier and had to wear a mask when I go shopping, but other than that, not much difference.

#3

i kicked some stuff and played uno and i also baked (a chocolate mud cake) i started sleeping for once played video games and ate stuff so yeah pretty uneventful

#4

I got emotionally invested in a minecraft roleplay.

I also got better at crochet.

