Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did During Quarantine? (Closed)

I baked a lot! What’d you guys do?
I worked out.
Worked. Working in healthcare, I haven’t really noticed a difference to my life during the pandemic. I mean, OK, I’ve been busier and had to wear a mask when I go shopping, but other than that, not much difference.
i kicked some stuff and played uno and i also baked (a chocolate mud cake) i started sleeping for once played video games and ate stuff so yeah pretty uneventful
I got emotionally invested in a minecraft roleplay.
I also got better at crochet.
