51 Hilariously Genius Desktop Wallpapers That Will Make You Look Twice

You might remember the original Windows desktop wallpaper photo, depicting an idyllic green hill on a summer day. It was taken by Charles O’Rear in California. Though the picture, called Bliss, is absolutely gorgeous, it still can get boring after a while.
We stare at our computer screens for hours every day, so why shouldn’t we amuse our eyes with a funny desktop background, while we’re tiring them? Bored Panda has collected some of the most brilliant examples that will make you want to change yours into a funny wallpaper ASAP.
From giving Internet Explorer what everyone thinks it deserves to organizing shortcuts in a very neat manner, these interactive solutions are as genius as they’re funny. Scroll down to check out how creative people use funny computer backgrounds when they have too much time on their hands.
#1 How To Organize Your Desktop Like A Boss
Image source: Sabird1
#2 Explorer Is Terrifying
Image source: Wertson
#3 This Is My Co-Workers Desktop. Amazing
Image source: Onetufbewby
#4 My Desktop Set Up At Work
Image source: pirate_door91
#5 Chrome Vs Firefox
Image source: cluebees.com
#6 This Is The View From My First Year University Bedroom.
Image source: supreme_meow
#7 How My Friend Returned My Computer After Fixing It
Image source: croft1342
#8 Magnificent Idea
Image source: pdmcmahon
#9 My Wallpaper Because Of You All…
Image source: imgur.com
#10 The Best Wallpaper For A 4 Monitor Setup…
Image source: imgur.com
#11 Oh You!
#12 Coworkers Adding Heads To Animals On Desktop Background
Image source: my80jo
#13 Ups
#14 Now I Want To Share My Desktop
Image source: Zabroccoli
#15 I Couldn’t Think Of What To Make My Wallpaper, So I Did This
Image source: don_Juan_oven
#16 So I Created A New Desktop Background For My Dual Monitors At Work…
Image source: turtledave
#17 Funny Internet Explorer Desktop Picture
Image source: brightside.me
#18 Now This Is A Walking Dead Wallpaper
Image source: Isai76
#19 A Corporate Executive Hands Me His Sons Laptop And Asks Me To Do Some Maintenance. I Was Greeted With This Desktop
Image source: I_Dont_Give_A_Shitt
#20 My Boss Is A 60+ Year Old Man And This Is His Desktop
Image source: PriestTJB
#21 I Secretly Added A Minor Detail To My Colleague’s Desktop Picture. Me
Image source: kvd
#22 My Co-Workers Desktop Background.
Image source: imgur.com
#23 I Couldn’t Possibly Be More Proud Of My Son’s Desktop Background
Image source: strawberryrocketship
#24 My Friend’s New Desktop Background/setup…. Meep!
Image source: chelseaott
#25 I’d Like To Share My Favorite Wallpaper
Image source: cels0_o
#26 I Got Sick Of Looking At My Desktop, So Now I Look Through It
Image source: prc41
#27 Owl Desktop
#28 The Cyber Clothesline
#29 Homer Simpson Wallpaper
#30 Hating Internet Explorer
#31 Setting A Wallpaper Is An Art
#32 Roommate Brought Home A New Girl, This Is Her Desktop Background… I Think He’s Found A Winner
Image source: seriatim_love
#33 My Desktop
#34 Idea For All The Football Fans
#35 I Decided To Change The Desktop On My Work Computer
Image source: ckomni
#36 My Desktop Background At The Moment
Image source: mayahatsune
#37 My New Desktop Background
Image source: imgur.com
#38 Brains
#39 Watching Brooklyn Nine Nine When My Desktop Background Interfered
Image source: EffeKtioNz
#40 My Creative Desktop Icon Arrangement
Image source: iloveue
#41 Look, Desktop Wallpaper. I’m Punny, Please Love Me
Image source: EndUserLicenseAgreement
#42 My Desktop
#43 I Got Trolled By My Sisters
Image source: SexyToby
#44 My Desktop
#45 Last Day Of Co-Op Internship + Disorganized Desktop + Boss Upset With How I Choose To Spend My Last Hours
Image source: Tyron14
#46 Minimalist Desktop
Image source: Musikistmacht
#47 My Desktop
Image source: sonicbrawler
#48 Class Starts And I Have This On My Desktop From The Previous Class
Image source: Najubhai
#49 My New Desktop Background At Work
Image source: hokieberg
#50 Papa Is On My Desktop
Image source: thebaum64
#51 Decided To Go Back To Basics With My Wallpaper
Image source: Jcacarolina
