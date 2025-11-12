51 Hilariously Genius Desktop Wallpapers That Will Make You Look Twice

You might remember the original Windows desktop wallpaper photo, depicting an idyllic green hill on a summer day. It was taken by Charles O’Rear in California. Though the picture, called Bliss, is absolutely gorgeous, it still can get boring after a while.

We stare at our computer screens for hours every day, so why shouldn’t we amuse our eyes with a funny desktop background, while we’re tiring them? Bored Panda has collected some of the most brilliant examples that will make you want to change yours into a funny wallpaper ASAP.

From giving Internet Explorer what everyone thinks it deserves to organizing shortcuts in a very neat manner, these interactive solutions are as genius as they’re funny. Scroll down to check out how creative people use funny computer backgrounds when they have too much time on their hands.

(h/t brightside)

#1 How To Organize Your Desktop Like A Boss

Image source: Sabird1

#2 Explorer Is Terrifying

Image source: Wertson

#3 This Is My Co-Workers Desktop. Amazing

Image source: Onetufbewby

#4 My Desktop Set Up At Work

Image source: pirate_door91

#5 Chrome Vs Firefox

Image source: cluebees.com

#6 This Is The View From My First Year University Bedroom.

Image source: supreme_meow

#7 How My Friend Returned My Computer After Fixing It

Image source: croft1342

#8 Magnificent Idea

Image source: pdmcmahon

#9 My Wallpaper Because Of You All…

Image source: imgur.com

#10 The Best Wallpaper For A 4 Monitor Setup…

Image source: imgur.com

#11 Oh You!

#12 Coworkers Adding Heads To Animals On Desktop Background

Image source: my80jo

#13 Ups

#14 Now I Want To Share My Desktop

Image source: Zabroccoli

#15 I Couldn’t Think Of What To Make My Wallpaper, So I Did This

Image source: don_Juan_oven

#16 So I Created A New Desktop Background For My Dual Monitors At Work…

Image source: turtledave

#17 Funny Internet Explorer Desktop Picture

Image source: brightside.me

#18 Now This Is A Walking Dead Wallpaper

Image source: Isai76

#19 A Corporate Executive Hands Me His Sons Laptop And Asks Me To Do Some Maintenance. I Was Greeted With This Desktop

Image source: I_Dont_Give_A_Shitt

#20 My Boss Is A 60+ Year Old Man And This Is His Desktop

Image source: PriestTJB

#21 I Secretly Added A Minor Detail To My Colleague’s Desktop Picture. Me

Image source: kvd

#22 My Co-Workers Desktop Background.

Image source: imgur.com

#23 I Couldn’t Possibly Be More Proud Of My Son’s Desktop Background

Image source: strawberryrocketship

#24 My Friend’s New Desktop Background/setup…. Meep!

Image source: chelseaott

#25 I’d Like To Share My Favorite Wallpaper

Image source: cels0_o

#26 I Got Sick Of Looking At My Desktop, So Now I Look Through It

Image source: prc41

#27 Owl Desktop

#28 The Cyber Clothesline

#29 Homer Simpson Wallpaper

#30 Hating Internet Explorer

#31 Setting A Wallpaper Is An Art

#32 Roommate Brought Home A New Girl, This Is Her Desktop Background… I Think He’s Found A Winner

Image source: seriatim_love

#33 My Desktop

#34 Idea For All The Football Fans

#35 I Decided To Change The Desktop On My Work Computer

Image source: ckomni

#36 My Desktop Background At The Moment

Image source: mayahatsune

#37 My New Desktop Background

Image source: imgur.com

#38 Brains

#39 Watching Brooklyn Nine Nine When My Desktop Background Interfered

Image source: EffeKtioNz

#40 My Creative Desktop Icon Arrangement

Image source: iloveue

#41 Look, Desktop Wallpaper. I’m Punny, Please Love Me

Image source: EndUserLicenseAgreement

#42 My Desktop

#43 I Got Trolled By My Sisters

Image source: SexyToby

#44 My Desktop

#45 Last Day Of Co-Op Internship + Disorganized Desktop + Boss Upset With How I Choose To Spend My Last Hours

Image source: Tyron14

#46 Minimalist Desktop

Image source: Musikistmacht

#47 My Desktop

Image source: sonicbrawler

#48 Class Starts And I Have This On My Desktop From The Previous Class

Image source: Najubhai

#49 My New Desktop Background At Work

Image source: hokieberg

#50 Papa Is On My Desktop

Image source: thebaum64

#51 Decided To Go Back To Basics With My Wallpaper

Image source: Jcacarolina

