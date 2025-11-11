101 Creative Wedding Invitations That No One Would Dare To Resist

by

Wedding details have to express your personality as best as possible – after all, it’s a celebration that is meant to be yours and nobody else’s. Whether it’s the flavor of the cake that matters the most for you, the style of your dress, or the music genre playing – the details have to have your name all over them. Which is why sending out the perfect wedding invitations is so important. A nice invitation card will give your guests the first indication of what your celebration will be like!

So, if you need a little invite inspiration, take a look at Bored Panda’s list of creative wedding invitation cards. From Harry Potter inspired unique wedding invitations to custom maps, love song filled vinyl, and paper dolls, these wedding RSVPs represent the happy couples in all their best. Hopefully, they’ll blow some insight into all you soon-to-be brides! Feel free to add your own wedding invitation ideas to the list as well, and don’t forget to vote!

#1 This Summer, I Will Marry The Girl Of My Dreams In A Library. Here Is Our Save The Date

Image source: bsbtauldl

#2 Inventive Wedding Invitation

Image source: verguy

#3 Film Canister Save The Date

Image source: ohsolovelyblog.com

#4 Vintage Newspaper Invitation

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Personalized Wedding Save The Date Ticket Magnet

Image source: beau-coup.com

#6 Magic The Gathering Game Cards Style Wedding Invitations

Image source: MerrBear17

#7 Decoder Save The Dates

Image source: Kellan Studios

#8 Wedding Invitations As The Marauder’s Map From Harry Potter

Image source: PaperTruly

#9 Geeky Wedding Invitation: Menu>file>save As…>dontforgetmywedding.doc

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Save The Date Paper Dolls

Image source: happinessisblog.com

#11 Vintage Vinyl Record With A Selection Of Tracks From Newlyweds Favorite Bands

Image source: Veronica Angelescu

#12 DIY Confetti Save The Date

Image source: onehitchedlane.com

#13 Paper Lock And Key With Plantable Flower Seeds Inside

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Stick Together

Image source: beau-coup.com

#15 Handkerchief Map Invite

Image source: kellianderson.com

#16 Cute Laser Cut Save The Date

Image source: Carli Alexander

#17 Scratch Off Wedding Save The Dates

Image source: Swiss Cottage Designs

#18 Wedding Invitations On Chocolate Bars

Image source: Gummy Industries and Giorgio Mininno

#19 Wedding Save The Date Balloon Cards

Image source: White Knot

#20 Handmade ‘Tying The Knot’ Save The Dates

Image source: Lisa

#21 Viewmaster Invitations

Image source: etsy.com

#22 Sh*t Just Got Real

#23 Mugshot

Image source: imgur

#24 Doctor Who-Themed Wedding Invitations

Image source: nerdist

#25 Hollowed Out Book

Image source: elizabethannedesigns.com

#26 Wedding Invitations In Round Boxes

Image source: Tori

#27 Save Our Date

Image source:  Mike Carreiro

#28 Modern-Vintage Wedding Save The Dates

Image source: borrowedturquoise

#29 Shave The Date

Image source: nocnoc9

#30 Surprise 3D Wedding Invitation Under The Guise Of Daughter’s Birthday Party

Image source: polkadotbride.com

#31 Mysterious Ancient Letter Roll Wedding Invitations

Image source: jediwirm

#32 Programming Style Wedding Invitations

#33 Teepee Invite

Image source: Device Creative Collaborative

#34 Join Us In The Woods

Image source: Ian Collin

#35 Beach-Themed Wedding Invitations

Image source: Event Essentials

#36 Ladurée Box Filled With Macaroons

Image source: momentaldesigns.com

#37 Plant Marker And Plantable Save The Dates

Image source: Belle + Union

#38 Wedding Invitations In A Can Which After The Ceremony Is Attached At The Back Of The Newly Married Couple’s Car

Image source: Chris Trivizas

#39 Traditional Passport Save The Date

Image source: etsy.com

#40 Scrabble Board Game Save The Date

Image source: etsy.com

#41 Monopoly-Themed Wedding Invitations

Image source: dodgersbenny

#42 Origami Wedding Invitations

Image source: Cees Mensen

#43 Puzzle Wedding Invitations

#44 Photobooth And Brown Luggage Tag Wedding Invitations

Image source: thisandthatphotography

#45 Forest-Themed Wedding Invitations

#46 Wedding Invitations For Foodies

Image source: Suzana March

#47 Wedding Invitation From Pharmacist

Image source: hsjeer

#48 Travel-Themed Wedding Invitations With Relationship Storytelling Map

Image source: Kitkat Pecson

#49 Beer Bottle Wedding Invitations

Image source: Erynn Hesler

#50 Mini Champagne Bottle Wedding Invitations

#51 Wedding Invitations With Rice For The Ceremony

Image source: La caja de tipos

#52 Paper Record Player Wedding Invitations

Image source: kellianderson.com

#53 Matt & Emy’s Wedding Invitation

Image source: Anders Hanson

#54 Acrylic Engraved Wedding Invitations

Image source: Marcelo Gonçalves Miguel

#55 Flashlight Save The Date

Image source: Bryan Gardner

#56 Matchbook Save The Dates

Image source: Martha Stewart

#57 Test Tube & Wildflower Seed Save The Dates (The Couple MeT In Chemistry Class)

Image source: hellotenfold.com

#58 Our Pokemon Wedding Invitations Might Get Some Love Here

Image source: Neyubin

#59 Cards Set With Traditional Kashmiri Wedding Illustrations

Image source: Parvati Pillai

#60 Custom Wedding Invitation Cheese Board

Image source: Glass By Erica

#61 Wedding Invitations On Cute Cotton Napkins

Image source: stylemepretty.com

#62 Message In A Bottle Wedding Invitations

Image source:  Jill Pilotte

#63 Scout Book Wedding Invitations

Image source: Scout Books

#64 Invitation Tea Towels

Image source: Invitation Tea Towels

#65 Red Balloon Save The Dates

Image source: Office Optimist

#66 The Recipe Invite

Image source: Joan Lim

#67 Bird Pattern Record With Sleeve Invitation

Image source: etsy.com

#68 Adorable Save The Date Game With Cookies

Image source: Layered Bake Shop and Southern Fried Paper

#69 Emergency Kit Wedding Invitation

#70 Eye Chart Wedding Invitations

#71 Pencil Us In

Image source: etsy.com

#72 Game Spinner Save The Date

Image source: Tasha Rae Designs

#73 Brochure Wedding Invitation

Image source: My Waiheke

#74 Mini Shipping Crate Wedding Invitations

Image source: Kanella Arapoglou

#75 Origami Wedding Invitations

#76 Wedding Invites Printed As Business Cards

Image source: Linnea Borjesson

#77 Laser Etched Wood Veneer Wedding Invitations

Image source: fourthyearstudio.com

#78 The “Countdown” Wedding Invitations

Image source: Until Sunday

#79 Vintage Infographic Invitations

Image source: Once upon

#80 Adorable Papercut Save The Date Bunting

Image source: Studio Seed

#81 Save The Date For A Beach Wedding

#82 Interactive Wedding Invitations

Image source: La caja de tipos

#83 Heart Shaped Laser Cut Wedding Invitations

Image source: Salts Cards

#84 Airplane Wedding Invitations

#85 Polaroid Style Invites

Image source: Rianne and Keith

#86 DIY Mini Canvas And Easel Save The Dates

Image source: bklynbride.com

#87 Hot Air Balloon Invitation

#88 Intricate Cut-out Pop-up Card Mexican Style

Image source: etsy.com

#89 “The Love Story” Wedding Invitations

Image source: Stavros Pilichos and Nikos Rovakis

#90 Concrete Wedding Invitations With Bonus – Laser-Engraved Plywood Posters

Image source: aFinePress

#91 Botanical-Themed Save The Date

Image source: Sitting in a Tree

#92 Wedding Invitations Made From Recycled 35mm Film Canisters

#93 Wedding Invitations With Spinning Wheel Design

Image source: Classic Wedding Invitations

#94 Wedding Confetti Save The Dates

Image source: unknown

#95 Park Ji Sung’s Wedding Invitation

Image source: sjhace

#96 Comics

#97 Our Wedding Announcement We Sent Via Email.

#98 Heart Shaped “thank You” Card (diy)

Image source: myprintcard.de

#99 Soul-stirring Keepsake Invitation That Captured Our Day In Como!

#100 Scratch Save The Date Card

Image source: myprintcard.de

#101 My Wedding Card

