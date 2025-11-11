101 Creative Wedding Invitations That No One Would Dare To Resist

Wedding details have to express your personality as best as possible – after all, it’s a celebration that is meant to be yours and nobody else’s. Whether it’s the flavor of the cake that matters the most for you, the style of your dress, or the music genre playing – the details have to have your name all over them. Which is why sending out the perfect wedding invitations is so important. A nice invitation card will give your guests the first indication of what your celebration will be like!
So, if you need a little invite inspiration, take a look at Bored Panda’s list of creative wedding invitation cards. From Harry Potter inspired unique wedding invitations to custom maps, love song filled vinyl, and paper dolls, these wedding RSVPs represent the happy couples in all their best. Hopefully, they’ll blow some insight into all you soon-to-be brides! Feel free to add your own wedding invitation ideas to the list as well, and don’t forget to vote!
#1 This Summer, I Will Marry The Girl Of My Dreams In A Library. Here Is Our Save The Date
Image source: bsbtauldl
#2 Inventive Wedding Invitation
Image source: verguy
#3 Film Canister Save The Date
Image source: ohsolovelyblog.com
#4 Vintage Newspaper Invitation
Image source: etsy.com
#5 Personalized Wedding Save The Date Ticket Magnet
Image source: beau-coup.com
#6 Magic The Gathering Game Cards Style Wedding Invitations
Image source: MerrBear17
#7 Decoder Save The Dates
Image source: Kellan Studios
#8 Wedding Invitations As The Marauder’s Map From Harry Potter
Image source: PaperTruly
#9 Geeky Wedding Invitation: Menu>file>save As…>dontforgetmywedding.doc
Image source: etsy.com
#10 Save The Date Paper Dolls
Image source: happinessisblog.com
#11 Vintage Vinyl Record With A Selection Of Tracks From Newlyweds Favorite Bands
Image source: Veronica Angelescu
#12 DIY Confetti Save The Date
Image source: onehitchedlane.com
#13 Paper Lock And Key With Plantable Flower Seeds Inside
Image source: etsy.com
#14 Stick Together
Image source: beau-coup.com
#15 Handkerchief Map Invite
Image source: kellianderson.com
#16 Cute Laser Cut Save The Date
Image source: Carli Alexander
#17 Scratch Off Wedding Save The Dates
Image source: Swiss Cottage Designs
#18 Wedding Invitations On Chocolate Bars
Image source: Gummy Industries and Giorgio Mininno
#19 Wedding Save The Date Balloon Cards
Image source: White Knot
#20 Handmade ‘Tying The Knot’ Save The Dates
Image source: Lisa
#21 Viewmaster Invitations
Image source: etsy.com
#22 Sh*t Just Got Real
#23 Mugshot
Image source: imgur
#24 Doctor Who-Themed Wedding Invitations
Image source: nerdist
#25 Hollowed Out Book
Image source: elizabethannedesigns.com
#26 Wedding Invitations In Round Boxes
Image source: Tori
#27 Save Our Date
Image source: Mike Carreiro
#28 Modern-Vintage Wedding Save The Dates
Image source: borrowedturquoise
#29 Shave The Date
Image source: nocnoc9
#30 Surprise 3D Wedding Invitation Under The Guise Of Daughter’s Birthday Party
Image source: polkadotbride.com
#31 Mysterious Ancient Letter Roll Wedding Invitations
Image source: jediwirm
#32 Programming Style Wedding Invitations
#33 Teepee Invite
Image source: Device Creative Collaborative
#34 Join Us In The Woods
Image source: Ian Collin
#35 Beach-Themed Wedding Invitations
Image source: Event Essentials
#36 Ladurée Box Filled With Macaroons
Image source: momentaldesigns.com
#37 Plant Marker And Plantable Save The Dates
Image source: Belle + Union
#38 Wedding Invitations In A Can Which After The Ceremony Is Attached At The Back Of The Newly Married Couple’s Car
Image source: Chris Trivizas
#39 Traditional Passport Save The Date
Image source: etsy.com
#40 Scrabble Board Game Save The Date
Image source: etsy.com
#41 Monopoly-Themed Wedding Invitations
Image source: dodgersbenny
#42 Origami Wedding Invitations
Image source: Cees Mensen
#43 Puzzle Wedding Invitations
#44 Photobooth And Brown Luggage Tag Wedding Invitations
Image source: thisandthatphotography
#45 Forest-Themed Wedding Invitations
#46 Wedding Invitations For Foodies
Image source: Suzana March
#47 Wedding Invitation From Pharmacist
Image source: hsjeer
#48 Travel-Themed Wedding Invitations With Relationship Storytelling Map
Image source: Kitkat Pecson
#49 Beer Bottle Wedding Invitations
Image source: Erynn Hesler
#50 Mini Champagne Bottle Wedding Invitations
#51 Wedding Invitations With Rice For The Ceremony
Image source: La caja de tipos
#52 Paper Record Player Wedding Invitations
Image source: kellianderson.com
#53 Matt & Emy’s Wedding Invitation
Image source: Anders Hanson
#54 Acrylic Engraved Wedding Invitations
Image source: Marcelo Gonçalves Miguel
#55 Flashlight Save The Date
Image source: Bryan Gardner
#56 Matchbook Save The Dates
Image source: Martha Stewart
#57 Test Tube & Wildflower Seed Save The Dates (The Couple MeT In Chemistry Class)
Image source: hellotenfold.com
#58 Our Pokemon Wedding Invitations Might Get Some Love Here
Image source: Neyubin
#59 Cards Set With Traditional Kashmiri Wedding Illustrations
Image source: Parvati Pillai
#60 Custom Wedding Invitation Cheese Board
Image source: Glass By Erica
#61 Wedding Invitations On Cute Cotton Napkins
Image source: stylemepretty.com
#62 Message In A Bottle Wedding Invitations
Image source: Jill Pilotte
#63 Scout Book Wedding Invitations
Image source: Scout Books
#64 Invitation Tea Towels
Image source: Invitation Tea Towels
#65 Red Balloon Save The Dates
Image source: Office Optimist
#66 The Recipe Invite
Image source: Joan Lim
#67 Bird Pattern Record With Sleeve Invitation
Image source: etsy.com
#68 Adorable Save The Date Game With Cookies
Image source: Layered Bake Shop and Southern Fried Paper
#69 Emergency Kit Wedding Invitation
#70 Eye Chart Wedding Invitations
#71 Pencil Us In
Image source: etsy.com
#72 Game Spinner Save The Date
Image source: Tasha Rae Designs
#73 Brochure Wedding Invitation
Image source: My Waiheke
#74 Mini Shipping Crate Wedding Invitations
Image source: Kanella Arapoglou
#75 Origami Wedding Invitations
#76 Wedding Invites Printed As Business Cards
Image source: Linnea Borjesson
#77 Laser Etched Wood Veneer Wedding Invitations
Image source: fourthyearstudio.com
#78 The “Countdown” Wedding Invitations
Image source: Until Sunday
#79 Vintage Infographic Invitations
Image source: Once upon
#80 Adorable Papercut Save The Date Bunting
Image source: Studio Seed
#81 Save The Date For A Beach Wedding
#82 Interactive Wedding Invitations
Image source: La caja de tipos
#83 Heart Shaped Laser Cut Wedding Invitations
Image source: Salts Cards
#84 Airplane Wedding Invitations
#85 Polaroid Style Invites
Image source: Rianne and Keith
#86 DIY Mini Canvas And Easel Save The Dates
Image source: bklynbride.com
#87 Hot Air Balloon Invitation
#88 Intricate Cut-out Pop-up Card Mexican Style
Image source: etsy.com
#89 “The Love Story” Wedding Invitations
Image source: Stavros Pilichos and Nikos Rovakis
#90 Concrete Wedding Invitations With Bonus – Laser-Engraved Plywood Posters
Image source: aFinePress
#91 Botanical-Themed Save The Date
Image source: Sitting in a Tree
#92 Wedding Invitations Made From Recycled 35mm Film Canisters
#93 Wedding Invitations With Spinning Wheel Design
Image source: Classic Wedding Invitations
#94 Wedding Confetti Save The Dates
Image source: unknown
#95 Park Ji Sung’s Wedding Invitation
Image source: sjhace
#96 Comics
#97 Our Wedding Announcement We Sent Via Email.
#98 Heart Shaped “thank You” Card (diy)
Image source: myprintcard.de
#99 Soul-stirring Keepsake Invitation That Captured Our Day In Como!
#100 Scratch Save The Date Card
Image source: myprintcard.de
#101 My Wedding Card
