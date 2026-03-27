81 Cool Tattoos That Didn’t Turn Into Permanent Regrets (New Pics)

A tattoo is a lifetime commitment. If it turns out to be an epic fail, you’ll have to deal with an abhorrent piece of “art” for the rest of your existence. On the flip side, a stunning design will be something you’ll proudly wear forever.
Today, we’re focusing on the latter. Here are some of the most eye-catching skin art pieces shared on the Tattoos subreddit. It’s a thriving online community of more than a million members who are all about paying homage to some of the best body art snapshots on the internet.
Scroll through and see if any of these designs inspire you to get inked yourself.
#1 “This Little Cat” Artist Nicholas Hald, Origin Tattoo, London England
Image source: angel14072007
#2 My Cat Ending An Astronaut, Done By Phil Kaulen (Atelier Phil Kaulen), Cologne, Germany
Image source: Hustlinbones
#3 I Fixed A Portrait Tattoo!
Image source: Grouchy_Payment6934
While the impression is that tattoos are well-thought-out, a recent poll found that 3 out of 10 are the result of spur-of-the-moment decisions. Specifically, 17% of respondents reported that their body ink was done the same day they decided to get it. 6% of respondents, meanwhile, had theirs within an hour of deciding.
#4 I Lost My Old Boy Sebastian Last Month. I Had My First Tattoo In His Honour. Art By Storm At Black Dagger Tattoo In Qld, Australia
Image source: KaikesPokeCards
#5 What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Darin Ennis, Tattoo Charlies, Louisville, KY
Image source: gohanssb
#6 My First Tattoo! Done By Picsola In Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Image source: SneakyMcTrouble
Whether you decide to get inked on a whim or you give it a lot of thought, you wouldn’t want the tattoo to be a disaster. Having them removed is not only supposedly ten times more expensive but also much more painful.
So, how do you avoid regret? Doing research would be a start, even just by looking through the artist’s flash book, according to Brooklyn-based artist Angel Garcia.
#7 Best Friend Passed Away Last Year. Got My First Tattoo To Remember All The Good Times We Had. Thanks To Tom At Crock Ink, Nancy, France
Image source: frenchdumb
#8 Patchwork Style Banjo Kazooie Tattoo. Done At Authentic Ink Sydney By Min
Image source: skywalker5400
#9 My Cat Entering A Room, By Yonatan Dagan Of Trst Tattoo, Haifa, Israel
Image source: push3000
“It matters to artists that their clients feel good about what they’re getting into, no matter how much time that takes,” Garcia said in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s part of what you’re paying for.”
Establishing boundaries is another important thing, according to artist Alejandra Pires. One piece of advice she shared is not to agree to a design you’re feeling hesitant about.
#10 Black By Hoode At Black Vulture Gallery, Color And Design By Rachael Shelly At Forever Valentine Tattoo, Philadelphia
Image source: oopsk
#11 Sushi Dragon Done By Yudai At Freaks Tattoo, Japan
Image source: mcyankee17
#12 My First Tattoo, Done At Circa Studio (Barcelona) By Ivan Casabo
Image source: Miniimac
“If the vibes ever feel off, it’s not only OK but better to back out than to get the tattoo, even if you lose your deposit,” Pires said in the same interview with The Guardian, noting that artists are normally receptive to design change requests, even during the appointment itself.
#13 ‘Lost Property’ – By Leigh At Canberra Ink, Canberra
Image source: tittygunner_tom
#14 By Eric Stricker At Ds Tattoo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Image source: BlackWhiteRedYellow
#15 Wrong Place Wrong Time. John Hales Everett Tattoo Emporium Everett Wa
Image source: pshopper
When it comes to choosing a design, Garcia says it does not need to have a grand, significant meaning. She noted that having a liking for it is a good enough criterion.
“To say, ‘Me liking this design is enough’ – that’s sentimental too, in a way,” she said. “That can be empowering.”
#16 2 Full Days For Matching Dragons Done By Jade Stephenson At Halifax Tattoo, UK
Image source: izabela256
#17 Frog By Buoy At Tromsø Classic Tattoo, Norway
Image source: iRustic
#18 First Tattoo. Artist Is Landon Morgan In Denver Co, Previously At All Sacred
Image source: Juice_Suitable
#19 Fully Healed Lilith Torso By Javier Antunez (Me) Tattooed Theory, Hollywood FL
Image source: Javi_TattooedTheory
#20 1.5 Years Healed Front Piece Made By Me (Ivan Zagusta), Zaraza Tattoo, Warsaw, PL
Image source: Ivan_Zagusta
#21 My First Tattoo! A Koi Sleeve Completed By Caio Pineiro At Kokoro Tattoo London
Image source: [deleted]
#22 Decided To Get My First Tattoo On My 23rd! Thanks Ty! (Kindhand Tattoo/Menomonie)
Image source: dunham-doodles
#23 Pulp Fiction / Adventure Time, Done By Jaxx At The Crows Nest, Johannesburg
Image source: unknownusername116
#24 Second And Final Session Done By Fana Garcia At Mystic Addiction Tattoo In Topeka, Kansas
Image source: pastyprincess20
#25 Start Of My 101 Dalmatian Sleeve- By Ben Ochoa At Manor No.9 In Anaheim, CA
Image source: CertainlyNotYourWife
#26 I Don’t See Too Many Tattoos On Darker Skin Here. So Heres Mine! Done By Khangd At Paul Le Art Studio, Texas
Image source: jdokpa
#27 A Complete Stranger And I Got Tattoos Of Each Others Face – By J-Cee Capilia, The Fall Tattoo, Vancouver Bc
Image source: lancaster27
#28 From Concept To Reality: 18 Months And 30+ Hours Later
Done by Rachael Shelly (color – 10 sessions) at Forever Valentine Tattoo/ Black Vulture Gallery, and Hoode (blackwork – 3 session) at Black Vulture Gallery, Philadelphia. 2-3 sessions left for touchups.
Image source: oopsk
#29 Done By Amber Winter At Body Of Art Tattoo In Dayton, KY
Image source: Big_Daddy_Khorne
#30 Our Little Sock Thief, Done By Mr. Heggie At Deadslowco, Brighton, Swipe To See The Culprit
Image source: sbaghetticarbonara
#31 My First Tattoo! Done In A ~10 Hour Session By Tom Osvath Of Mayday Tattoo Co In Chicago, IL. (Design And Finished Product)!
Image source: dGoonk_
#32 The Ol’ Plague Doctor By Aaron Riddle At Sacred Saguaro Phx, AZ
Image source: castingshadows87
#33 My Sleeve Done By Sienna At True Love Ink In Seattle
Image source: 41newod
#34 Memorial Piece Our Twin Girls We Lost. Done By Sydney At Duluth Tattoo Co
Image source: Orhnry
#35 Charizard Tattoo By Billy Tanos At Iimmerse Tattoo, Brisbane, Australia
Image source: iimmerseta2
#36 Leg Sleeve Done By Me (Ivan Zagusta) At Zaraza Tattoo Shop In Warsaw, Poland
Image source: Ivan_Zagusta
#37 Lil Guy W/ Silver Balloon, Ari, Gallery Tattoo, NYC
Image source: Soft_Interest
#38 Kintsugi Over Scars By Me (Jojo.tattoos) At Nomad Ink, Wallasey, UK
Image source: isenguardian66
#39 My New Simpsons Tattoo For My Late Father By Abby Rose At Pogue Mahone Tattoo In Red Bank, NJ
Image source: Shinobi558
#40 First Tattoo! Clarinet Designed By My Father And Done By Pascal Guimond At Sinister Skin In Port Moody, BC
Image source: _BaleineBleue_
#41 Family Portrait By Teddy At Baneul In NYC :) I Absolutely Adore It
Image source: phoebedorn
#42 Monty At The Honorable Society In La — He Brought The Phoenix I’ve Wanted For Ages To Life!
Image source: Curlyfry62
#43 A Recreation Of My Grandpa’s 50yo Tattoo, By Gabriella Mancini At Apocalypse Tattoo In Atlanta, GA
Image source: SleepingWillows
#44 My First Tattoo Done On My Rib!! Done By Z At Dork Tattoo Shop In Louisville, KY
Image source: squishyskeletonz
#45 Done By Max Kaspar At Northwest Tattoo In Eugene, Or
Image source: aw2669
#46 Charmander After The Storm. Designed And Tattooed By Laura At Counterspell Tattoo In Rochester, NY
Image source: accidentallydented
#47 Sleeve In Progress By Kel From Omen Tattoo In Strasburg, PA
Image source: lexyxxo
#48 Ruben Kravetz, John Boy Tattoo, Tel Aviv, Israel
Image source: galbenar
#49 Suncatcher Done By Guest Artist Yeriel At ‘Mommy I’m Sorry’ In Stuttgart, Germany
Image source: ferralsol
#50 My Starry Night Godzilla By Maddie Blaze @naked Art Tattoo, Odenton Maryland
Image source: shyGuy2392
#51 Greek Mural By Yasin Er, Ink Station / Istanbul
Image source: afozturk
#52 Finished Chrysanthemum Sleeve By Travis Hulshizer At Red Fern Tattoo In Kansas City
Image source: Anxiousoup
#53 Bobby Hill Sticker By Flipshades – Long Live Tattoo Collective, Denver Co
Image source: psi_chi
#54 Dr. Manhattan By Sickle Tattoo At Studio City Tattoo In Los Angeles, CA
Image source: Angelikus
#55 A Cozy Hobbit Hole, Done By Janice At Flow Tattoo, Toronto On
Image source: Samwise_S_thebrave
#56 My Solar System, What Do Yall Think? Done By Nic At Broken Arrow, Sumter SC
Image source: GettSchwifttyy
#57 Tribute To My Dog By Steevo At Point Blank Tattoo In Hutchinson, KS
Image source: [deleted]
#58 Darth Maul – Dj Tambe – Bad Apple Tattoo – Las Vegas, NV
Image source: RedditRod888
#59 My 83 Year Old Grandma’s First Tattoo! Done By Ashley Nicholas In Tacoma, Wa
Image source: hellraiserk
#60 My Buddy Bök Inspecting His Portrait. By Goldnsilver Tattoo In Colorado
Image source: Mobius3through7
#61 I Was Really Excited To Get This Last Year. Now It’s Kind Of Bittersweet, Rip. Artist Is Clinton Ransdell At Artistic Designs In Indianapolis
Image source: MrStealUrGold
#62 Blackwork Sleeve Progress From Max Lacroix At Akara Arts In Milwaukee, WI
Image source: xamlax
#63 Avatar Aang Tattoo By Kozo @ Bang Bang NYC
Image source: [deleted]
#64 My One Piece Tattoo By Kozo @ NYC Bang Bang
Image source: dank_tabris
#65 A Trippy Tattoo Done By Roberto EUán In Goldlagrimas Studio, Los Angeles, CA
Image source: Theaccretion
#66 Did A Tattoo With My Siblings! Done By Porvidatony At Dragon Tattoo, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Image source: basroomsoes
#67 My Bobby Hill Tarot Card Tattoo. Done By Lewis At Clover Tattoo In Pittsburgh
Image source: Jcmusic1324
#68 Baby Blanket Ghost, Done By Jeremy Golden At Cry Baby Tattoo In Chicago, IL
Image source: JukedArt
#69 My Finished Dragon Back Piece Done By Jedidia At Element Tattoo In San Antonio
Image source: daddyimchungry
#70 Finally Had My Leg Finished Last Week. Done By Aaron Dear At Gold Dagger Tattoo, Winchester UK
Image source: yahdrem
#71 Fresh Green Man Shin Tattoo By Jamie Lee Knott At Chapters Tattoo Studio In Birmingham, England
Image source: Calumbo1979
#72 Lofi Girl By T The Artist At Tampa Tattoo Co
Image source: FlatEarthWizard
#73 Megoosa By Taylor At The Drawing Board In Asheville NC
Image source: cookieconundrum
#74 黄 (Surname) Ricebowl By Amanda (Me!) , Black.dot Tattoos, Singapore
Image source: 27stabs
#75 Be Like Water, By Amanda (Me!), Black.dot Tattoos, Singapore
Image source: 27stabs
#76 Tigueron By Guest Artist Luka Regenerate At The Grand Reaper In San Diego, CA
Image source: trashmanivxx
#77 Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon, By Zzizziboy, Seoul, South Korea
Image source: TARS-CASE
#78 Eat Cheese And Sin, By Reuben Garcia At Zodiac Lines In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Image source: [deleted]
#79 Done By Me Dom From Finesse Tattoo Studio In Montreal, Canada
Image source: doom_tattoo
#80 Arowana By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD
Image source: Odd_Debt222
#81 My First Tattoo – Princess Mononoke! Will Barbour-Brown At Blue Dragon Studio, Brighton, UK!
Image source: Tikhoo
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