Whether you are a morning shower person or an evening one, the ritual is still a sacred one. Be as it may, the shower is always where you can relax and unwind, gather your thoughts or let them run wild; no other place is as inspiring as the bathroom. And an inspiring place needs to be supplemented with a pleasant environment – nobody could loosen up with dull and utilitarian stuff around them. So maybe a creative shower curtain would be a great place to start? If you agree with us, check out our list as we’ve gathered the coolest shower curtains in one place so that you can get inspired! 

Are animals inspiring to you? No problemo – from kittens eating pizza to narwhals charging into battle and your pet’s portrait gracing the shower curtain, it’s all in here. Maybe it’s the art that gives you an exhilarating experience? Choose your pick from Japanese lithographs, classical artworks, and even stuff you’ve created yourself, then! And lastly – maybe it’s jokes and pranks that you need more in your life – in that case, you have scenes from Hitchcock’s Psycho printed directly onto your new and unique shower curtains. However, if these suggestions aren’t to your taste, you can always go with a funny shower curtain that has a picture of your very own self silkscreened onto 72 x 72 inches (roughly). 

I guess we’ve covered all bases concerning the creative shower curtains you’re about to see, so it is your turn to scroll down below and single out the bathroom decor that speaks to your heart. Don’t forget to vote for the most unique shower curtains and tell us what you think about our little list!

#1 My Friend’s Roommates’ New Shower Curtain

Image source: Pump-Fake

#2 Im A 28 Year Old Man, And I Regret Nothing

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: Tron3462

#3 She Said That I Could Choose The Shower Curtain If I Kept It Nautical

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: DogAdobo

#4 I’m A Nerd And I Picked Out My Own Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: socksarecool95

#5 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: etsy.com

#6 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: etsy.com

#7 I’ll See Your Shower Curtain And Raise You My Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: Marquetan

#8 My Husband And I Discovered You Can Get Photo Shower Curtains

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: Elatedonion

#9 I Approve Of These Shower Curtains Human

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: hootersbutwithcats

#10 My Wife Let Our 8-Year-Old Choose His Own Shower Curtain Today

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: SkipTracePro

#11 My New Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: sydcooper89

#12 My Wife Is Gonna Love Our New Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: ChaoticWeird

#13 I Let My Boyfriend Choose A Shower Curtain And Now We Have This

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: BoaGirl

#14 New Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: mankattan

#15 My Periodic Table Shower Curtain Has The Element Of Surprise On It

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: sweaner

#16 Girlfriend Didn’t Like My Shower Curtain So She Got Me A New One

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: Dr_Siouxs

#17 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: dadjokes_and_puns

#18 My Roommate’s 4 Year Old Picked Out This New Shower Curtain Out Of Literally Hundred Of Options. Victory Is Inevitable

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: padraigofcurd

#19 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: etsy.com

#20 I’m A 30 Year Old Female With Plenty Of Regrets, But This Isn’t One

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: drpiotrowski

#21 Pumpkin Cat Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: EmilyMarie82

#22 This Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: stars_mcdazzler

#23 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: etsy.com

#24 New Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: schoen282

#25 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: etsy.com

#26 Decided To Surprise My Girlfriend With A New Shower Curtain While She’s Gone For The Day. Hope I’m Still Home And Not At Work When She Discovers It

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: BigMike0228

#27 My Wife Got The Shower Curtain For Me

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: reddit.com

#28 I’m Single And I Picked Out My Own Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: Danimal1

#29 I Said Hey! What’s Going On?

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: fluffypinkstuff

#30 Cover Of Folklore As A Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: TSlifestyle13

#31 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: etsy.com

#33 So We’re Doing Shower Curtains?

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: dwinner

#34 I Got A New Shower Curtain, My Cat Is On Board

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: I_had_a_cat_once

#35 My New Shower Curtain Just Came In

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: AwesomeDragon101

#36 The Shire

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: libertyhoffman

#37 Told My Roommate She Could Be In Charge Of Picking The Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: emzieees

#38 Since We’re Doing Shower Curtains

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: nigelito

#39 The Shower Curtain In This House

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: Bhawk-11

#40 Shower Curtain

40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better

Image source: bloopbloop334

