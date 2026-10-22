74 Ridiculously Clever Life Tricks That Make You Wonder How They’re Even Allowed

When playing a game, some people love to keep trying their best until they beat a difficult level, while others don’t mind using cheat codes to smoothly complete their journey. These hacks are fun to use once in a while and can make the video game experience much better, but did you know the same thing is possible in real life?
There are plenty of pro tips folks can use to get through difficult situations and make their day-to-day experience even better. Although a lot of these cheat codes seem almost criminal to know, they’re perfectly safe and personally vouched for by people online.
#1
If you are shopping online and find something you want, don’t buy it immediately. Add it to your cart and leave it there for a day or two. Some websites will literally email you a discount code to convince you to complete your purchase. You can sometimes get 10-20% off just by being patient and pretending you lost interest.
Image source: vrenxontis, Thirdman
#2
Always buy bread and milk and salads and stuff from the back of the shelf, they will have longer life before they expire.
Image source: ArcadeShrimp, Gustavo Fring
#3
One i use is checking the stores website for a coupon code before buying anything, even if there’s already a sale. A surprising number of retailers allow you to stack a promo code with the sale price, and sometimes signing up for the email list gets you another discount. Takes 30 seconds and can save a decent amount.
Image source: One-Front-6316, Nataliya Vaitkevich
As humans, we love taking shortcuts through life whenever possible, and that’s okay so long as we aren’t cutting corners. Nowadays, we use GPS to get to our destination faster, pick the “brain” of Artificial Intelligence so we don’t have to brainstorm too hard, and buy ready-made food, so we don’t have to meal prep.
That’s why Psychology Today says folks have gotten so used to everything being quick and easy that we sometimes forget certain things in life require practice, patience, and dedication. Learning a new skill or language, making a friend, or starting a new job might take a lot of time, but sometimes that’s worth more than using a bunch of hacks to simplify everything.
#4
Avoid screens in the morning and get outside into sunlight. Getting even 5 minutes of natural light on your face and in your eyes upon waking sets a countdown timer and you will sleep better that night and have lower sleep latency. Do this every day for a week and you’ll realize how significant a cheat code it really is.
Image source: UneditedReddited, Miriam Alonso
#5
A real-life “cheat code” is applying for jobs when you only meet 60% to 70% of the listed requirements, treating job descriptions as mere wishlists rather than strict rules.
Image source: LyraDemonAI, cottonbro studio
#6
If you have a hotel reservation and you need to cancel and you’re outside the cancellation “window” log in, change your arrival to a week or two out – then cancel in a few days.
Image source: Overall_Matter_2520, ready made
There is a 2-minute pro tip that experts swear by that’s designed to make life easier by simply taking procrastination out of the mix. According to James Clear, who writes about habits, decision-making, and continuous improvement, people sometimes put off tasks because they seem daunting to start and might require a lot of time upfront.
That’s why he advises people to set aside just 2 minutes for that activity, like reading one page of a book, putting away one item of clothing, or soaking dishes in water. This idea reduces the weight of the task, and once people get moving, they might keep going without procrastinating.
#7
If a lot of flights are suddenly cancelled and you still need to get somewhere relatively nearby, don’t go to a car rental place, they will be full of people trying to rent. Find a nearby U-Haul rental. The price will likely be nearly the same, and they expect one-way rentals.
Image source: Bladrak01, Erik Mclean
#8
If you need to call tech support in the US and it is a large company, press “2” for Espanol, apologize and ask the agent if they speak English because you made a mistake. You most likely got a person in NY who is bilingual and has far better language skills than the offshore agents you get by pressing “1” for English. This is particularly helpful if it is a nuanced issue and you already went through the basic ladder of fixes. The Puerto Rican guy will know what you mean and be in a better position to help than the Indian agent who is using a language grid.
Image source: TumbleDownShaq, Mikhail Nilov
#9
If you understand what you can afford to buy in a month and pay it off completely every month then get a credit card and charge it for everything. Points will add up to free stuff or huge discounts on trips.
Image source: OwnAstronaut209, https://kaboompics.com/
One of the best and most efficient life hacks seems to center around walking and how good it is for the body. Physically, this movement helps people maintain their weight, strengthen muscles and bones, boost energy levels, and improve flexibility and energy levels. It also helps people manage conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
Emotionally, walking for 30 minutes a day can improve mood, clear the mind, and help people sleep better. For people who feel anxious or stressed, a stroll and fresh air can clear the mind and make them feel lighter in their body.
#10
If you can reach a sort of enlightment and no longer hold pride. (Be the master of your emotions)
– Whenever someone is angry, listen to their story and ask why they are angry and what they want. People are mostly angry because they feel unheard. So just hear them and they pacify.
– Walk and talk up to women with the expectation you are going to be rejected. When rejected you move on immediately. Women cannot stand that you go cold as soon as they reject you. And be pleasantly surprised when you get a possitive response.
Image source: WonkyQuartet, Aynur Latfullin
#11
Investing money into the stock market early in life makes you a millionaire later in life.
I know it’s not easy to come by if you put $20,000 into the stock market when you are 18, and you don’t put ONE single more dollar into it.
By the time you are 60-70 you’ll have around $2,500,000
If you add just $100 a month you’ll have $4,000,000
Even if you start at 0$ if you add $100 a month you’ll be at around $1,500,000.
Image source: BigPipeWrench, iam hogir
#12
Seconds hands are literal gold mines, if you learn when they restock you can find stuff like clothes worth 2k for 10 bucks and then just sell it on the internet for profit all you need is to know what to look for.
Image source: DistributionNo4480, cottonbro studio
A subtle behavioral change most folks wouldn’t even realize is a cheat code is the incredible power of gratitude. Being thankful and showing appreciation for the little things in life can help a person feel more joyful, connected to the world, and positive. A simple way to practice gratitude daily is to take a moment to notice and acknowledge what you have.
Instead of taking everything for granted, recognize how special it is to have the people you love by your side, a roof over your head, and essentials like food, clothing, and money. Recognizing these things and appreciating the special moments that happen every day can make you feel much better about your life, even when challenges come along.
#13
Prompting people to see you a certain way allows for a huge amount of freedom in terms of what you do and how you spend your time. If you have a lot of energy and no shame, act like a fool around people for fun, bombastic and semi loud, just make sure you’re also able to perform and be competent when necessary. You can get away with just about anything if people like who you are and what you do, and expect you to be wild and hard to predict.
Image source: LegendaryUser, Andrea Piacquadio
#14
when you have to complain to a company, ask the person “what would you do in my position?” instead of arguing. it flips them from defending the policy to solving the problem with you, and half the time they come up with an option they weren’t going to offer.
Image source: prufidotio, cottonbro studio
#15
Just ask. Ask your boss if you could try out this one new way instead and provide a solution for if it doesn’t work out. Ask at the store if they have any coupons or discounts. Ask for a little more corn at Chipotle. Ask if you can take one more of whatever free sample they have (did this at a game with a spiked seltzer sample. I asked for two and they had no issue.) Ask ask ask. Most people are either very nice or don’t care enough to fight you on it. Worse they will say is no. Most of the time it’ll be yes if you’re kind and the ask is reasonable.
Image source: lizzdurr, Andrea Piacquadio
When it comes to travel, there are so many life hacks to make the experience memorable, interesting, and unique. If those cheat codes seem too complicated, the simplest way to have a great time is to learn a few lines and phrases from the place you’re visiting so you can truly immerse yourself in the local culture.
A couple of words are all it takes to show locals you’ve made an effort and appreciate their way of life. Along with a respectful attitude, this is a great way to enhance your travel experience and go beyond superficial tourist exploration.
#16
You get an answer you do not like? Say nothing, sit and wait. You’d be surprised how often you either get what you want or they’ll start finding alternative solutions for you.
Image source: M3JJ, Yaroslav Shuraev
#17
My life cheat code: whenever you go to a café, bar, shop, etc., say something friendly or funny to the person serving you.
It can be something really small. If you’re buying coffee, say something like, “Finally, my life-saving potion. Now I can survive the rest of the day.” Or ask them something specific about their job: “Is it hard working around the smell of coffee all day? Does it make you drink coffee constantly?”
Basically, treat them like a person, not just someone behind a counter. Be friendly, curious, and make a tiny bit of conversation.
First, it often makes their day a little nicer because someone is actually interested in them. Second, they remember you.
And that can be surprisingly useful. If something goes wrong with your order, you need a small favor, you want to leave your coffee or your stuff there for a minute, or you need some other little bit of flexibility, they’re often much more willing to help.
Not because you’re manipulating them. You’ve just already had a nice human interaction, so now you’re not complete strangers anymore.
It costs nothing, makes everyday interactions nicer, and very often comes back to you.
Image source: Lady_Luikuri, Thirdman
#18
Usually you can convert credit card points into miles or hotel points via the credit cards website rather than the booking website.
Like if you have 10k points, go to the website of the credit card and you can transfer those 10k points directly into 10k miles (let’s say) those 10k miles are usually worth up to 2-3x more than just one point. If you try to do the same on the airlines website they will do the equivalent of 2-3 points per mile (a 1 – 1 conversion) you save tons of money if you fly alot doing this.
Besides, you can also by points from cheaper websites like Hilton bookings during their promotional events, transfer those points into credit card points, and then do another transfer into miles, you spend 5x less for the same amount of points.
Image source: V15C, Leeloo The First
When faced with a tough decision, people might flip a coin, make a pros-and-cons list, or go for a walk to clear their head. These are perfectly good ways to narrow down choices, but one pro tip to make it easier is to sleep on the decision and figure it out in the morning.
According to research, when you snooze, your brain goes through cycles that repeat every 90 minutes, and the non-REM stages seem to prime the mind for learning the next day. The hippocampus helps sort through the day’s memories and pick the ones to remember, which can also help with decision-making. That’s why, if you want clarity of mind, it might help to just sleep in it.
#19
If your flight gets canceled and there is a massive line of 200 angry people at the gate desk trying to rebook, do not stand in that line. Stay in a chair and call the airline’s customer service number.
Better yet, call their international customer service number (like the UK or Australia line). You will bypass the massive US hold times, get connected to an agent in two minutes, and they have the exact same power to rebook you on the next flight before the people standing in line even reach the desk.
Image source: TheRat_07, Holiday Extras
#20
Buying generic store brand medicine instead of the name brand stuff saves so much money because the active ingredients are literally identical.
Image source: okdone10, Pixabay
#21
Being easy to work with is more important for career progression than skill or output. Get the vibe of the people you work with, they talk sports? At least familiarize yourself with some stuff. Make a note of birthdays and the like. Talk books? Some TV show? At least be able to know a few things.
Don’t gossip! Don’t talk badly about other people, and don’t really tolerate badmouthing either. But always be willing to listen to colleagues’ work issues. That doesn’t mean take on the projects, but going “you know, Smith over there in Baxter’s group is good at that. Let me shoot him an email” and setting stuff up, will get you noticed.
Or just listening, offering advice if possible. Be aware of what your boss does, and remove things from their plate. Speak up with actual actionable stuff in meetings.
Like it or not, politics makes promotions.
This goes for running your own business too. Connect with customers, listen to them. Send a thank you follow up email. A business holiday card. Things like really help build rapport.
Image source: Richard_AIGuy, RDNE Stock project
The best cheat codes in life require you to be a little determined and push on, no matter the circumstances. The basis for all of this is the ability to embrace change and roll with the punches no matter what comes your way. Even though newness can feel scary, folks need to be open to always learning and adapting.
Rather than getting caught up in how scary change can be and imagining the worst-case scenario, it’s best to go ahead with the switch-up and learn as you go. This can help folks develop new skills and gain confidence in their abilities, which is the best life cheat code anyone could ask for.
#22
Using the library card app to instantly borrow any audiobook or ebook for free.
Image source: WrapTrouble, RF._.studio _
#23
Ooh, here’s my best pro tip for American college students.
If you are found to be homeless, you qualify for the maximum in financial aid. But they use the standard of homelessness from the McKinney-Vento act, which is a lot broader than what people usually think of as homelessness. Any housing that is not “fixed, regular, and adequate” qualifies as homelessness under this act. If you’re living anywhere other than a property you (or your parents) rent or own with your name on the lease, it probably qualifies.
You do have to be able to prove this, which can be a little harder. You’ll need a financial aid counselor who is willing to work with you. But since it’s kind of hard to prove a negative (how do you prove that you don’t have a home?), they’ll accept a lot of forms of proof. I actually got a Pell Grant one year because I was living in a long-term stay motel. (Tight rental market, a student’s income, and no cosigner – it was hard to find a place.) They accepted my bank statements proving my last rental payment, the expenses related to moving out (storage unit, etc) and the payments to the hotel.
These kinds of living situations tend to be pretty common for college students, and a lot of them don’t take advantage of this.
Image source: elsmoneyacct, Manuel Camacho-Navarro
#24
I share a shopping account with my daughter. If i leave items in the cart sometimes she wont notice and pay for it.
Image source: xogar69, Marcial Comeron
No matter how many pro tips a person is given, they must ultimately believe in themselves wholeheartedly to make it possible. That’s exactly what Harvard Health says about the mind: it’s a powerful healing tool that can take something like a placebo and make it seem like real medicine.
Just like that, if we truly believe in ourselves and our abilities, even the most impossible scenario can become reality. It may all seem daunting at first, but the more faith we put into ourselves, the easier it all becomes.
#25
if you’re in a relationship and want to keep it, don’t fixate on the other person’s flaws, focus on what you can change in yourself. it’s not manipulation, it’s growth.
Image source: Limp-Literature8630, CAMERA TREASURE
#26
Most things ordered online have terrible delivery services, it gets left out in the open regardless if anyone’s there.
90% of the time you can get in touch with the company and say it has not been delivered and get a full refund.
Image source: Novel_End9250, Robert So
#27
I don’t pay my debt until it’s reduced by 80-90% which they do because if it’s not acknowledged for 5 years it goes away.
After I pay it my credit shoots back up as if I paid it all.
Then I get more credit.
I’m talking about multi billion companies here. Bills I had during Covid that rose 300% some even more and they said well we’re allowed to do this.
Ok so can I just pay this bill today?
Hell no your paying when we decide.
Nah I ain’t
Edit – I pay my bills there were only a few exceptions.
Image source: Content-Activity-874, Nataliya Vaitkevich
Whether you’re looking for cheat codes in games or in real life, use them wisely and don’t always look for shortcuts. Sometimes it’s best to embrace life’s challenges without looking for an easier path so you can build resilience; other times, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack.
We’d love to know what kind of cheat codes you have for your life and how they’ve made a difference. Let us know your stories in the comments below.
#28
As an able-bodied individual, parking in the back of a packed parking lot is almost always quicker than circling around, going down 5 aisles, waiting for that one car to back out, and/or doubling back when that “perfect spot” you saw ended up being handicap or pickup orders only. I can cross my local Costco parking lot in 2 minutes or less and leaving is even easier cause there aren’t 5 cars passing behind you looking for that “perfect spot” or feeling rushed cause someone is waiting to steal your spot.
Image source: BudgetSupervillain, Tony Wu
#29
You don’t have to pay for parking at the machine before you get in your car. Some places have it so you can pay at the machine at the gate where you drive out. Check your local place yourself, it might be an option.
Image source: Responsible_Panic242, Lisa Fotios
#30
For men, buy a $40-$60 rechargeable electric razor to shave. It will last 5-15 years. So much more economic than buying stacks of razor blades and you rarely if ever get cut and bleed.
Image source: heavenlytreetop, Markofit Production
#31
Be kind and polite. Treat customer service people as humans. Say ‘Hello’, ‘Please’ and ‘Thank you’. You will get better service every where you go.
Image source: MeFolly, Mike Jones
#32
Long queue on one lane of a dual carriageway to turn left at a roundabout?Shoot up the empty right hand lane and do a lap of the roundabout.
(Flip left/right as needed).
Image source: Few_Wolf_4634, Oleksiy Yeshtokyn
#33
If a dental problem gets bad enough, it turns into a medical problem, so insurance has to pay to fix it.
Image source: teh_maxh, Filip Rankovic Grobgaard
#34
Book rental wi-fi for travel abroad via a certain site (absolutely legit) for 30-50% less than booking through the wi-fi company’s official website. Dunno why that’s allowed but I’ve been using it for more than ten years.
Image source: AmazeAmazeAmaze_46, Getty Images
#35
If someone asks you to do something, and you don’t want to do it “No” is a perfectly acceptable answer. You don’t owe anyone an explanation or worse a rationalization for your decision not to participate/do whatever someone else wants you to do.
This is of course assuming you are not 4 and your parents are asking you to clean your room. lol.
Image source: NotQuiteGoodEnougher, Monstera Production
#36
Bring an empty bottle to the airport so you dont have to buy overpriced water.
Image source: Chustle207, Ketut Subiyanto
#37
If you’re taking a 2 leg flight and the majority of the trip is on the 1st leg and the 2nd leg gets cancelled- decline getting rebooked for the 2nd leg.
We did this recently on a trip from Tokyo to Newark via Toronto. They have to refund you for the entire return trip. I got almost $3000 back and then used $300 of it to rent a car and drive home from Toronto. It was rough but well worth the savings.
Image source: Winter-Ad3699, Oscar Chan
#38
After buying movie tickets I get on my phone and reserve the seats next to me, but I don’t pay for them. The AMC website will hold the seats for 6 minutes. After 6 minutes I just do it again.
Image source: Willing-Marsupial863, Tima Miroshnichenko
#39
If you are confident in your decision, don’t give excuses. For most people “excuses are the opening of negotiations”. Like its fine to just say “no” with various levels of politeness. Obviously there are some exceptions – you should probably give some context behind declining that marriage proposal… but most of the time “Thank you for thinking of me, but no thank you.” is pretty much all you need to say. People can press “why not!” (they want to open negotiations and get their way)… but its fine to say “I’d rather not discuss it further”.
Image source: Bubba_Da_Cat, Mikhail Nilov
#40
Put a thin large hardcover book or clipboard between the seats and on your side of the armrest on flights to stop neighbor’s encroachment into your seat space.
Image source: AnonCrave, Anne-Cécile Robert
#41
Freeze your credit. It’s FREE and then no one can open a loan in your name. Unfreeze online or by phone easily any time you need a credit check.
Image source: AnonCrave, Andrea Piacquadio
#42
Lots and lots of repair jobs (home, bikes, appliances, computers, etc etc) really don’t need an expensive professional. YouTube is a goldmine of tutorials. Very doable for most people with a little time, patience, maybe extra tools. Maybe.
Obviously doesn’t apply to electrical installations.
Image source: HilariousMotives
#43
Begin investing for retirement by 25 or so. I began the first week of my career as a teacher. It’s been 20 years now and while I don’t have enough* to retire, I should be doing pretty good in about 5-7 years.
*I have a pension as well.
Image source: Mahaloth
#44
DMV clerks have the authority to remove back fees and penalties, just be nice and say you had no idea. I bought a truck off a customer, it had 970.00 in back fees and penalties, the clerk asked if I knew about them, I was nice and said no, she removed them.
Image source: Odd_Recognition_4874
#45
Learn how to do simple alterations on your clothes. It is not difficult- find a YouTube video. Clothes that fit properly make a big impact. Hem you skirts, pants- shorten or lengthen your coat/blazer cuffs.
Image source: BroadHighway4794
#46
Libraries aren’t just for books. Many have free access to expensive databases, language apps, museum passes, 3D printers, workshops, or/and even tools you can borrow. Most people never find out because they stop at the entrance.
Image source: Itseleanor_
#47
If a coffee shop has a long line I’ll just go on the website and order. I usually get my coffee before the line clears. It always feels wrong but it works.
Image source: CartographerOk6016
#48
I keep all of the manuals for large purchases because 90% of the time they’ll have a number you can call and they’ll ship you any broken or missing pieces for free.
Image source: YamExcellent1368
#49
When you’re shopping online instead of adding it to the cart, don’t buy it.
Image source: Fluffy_Specific_9682
#50
If you eat something you really enjoy at a restaurant write down the dish and look up YouTube recipe. Cooking isn’t hard it’s more of a mystery if youve never made a dish. Once you practice this mystery is gone. And you save a lot of money. Alot of techiques are reused.
Image source: Ok_Lingonberry2686
#51
Online grocery ordering eliminates any impulse buying for me. However I will say that it’s a terrible idea to order produce this way from Walmart.
Image source: TheSoberSunflower
#52
Not buying parking tickets, in most places. The amount of times you receive a fine against the amount you pay for parking over the year, for me at least, works in my favour.
Just paid a 25 pound fine, a monthly pass is 22, and I’ve been parking for 3 months.
As well as never being picked up on other carparks, charging something like 3.50 an hour.
Image source: MrApophos
#53
You don’t need glps. Diet and exercise and consistency.
Image source: lovely_orchid_
#54
I just accidentally did this with Bath and Body Works – put some things in the online cart, got distracted, and then two days later I had an email from them offering me a free item ($26 or less!) if I completed my order.
Image source: modernrocker
#55
True patience.
It will win you every battle or conflict in life. It will earn you friends and respect. If you are truly patient and don’t just say you are, it wins life.
Don’t mistake patience for hesitation.
Image source: The001Keymaster
#56
On a zipper merge, you can drive on the closing lane until the very end and skip the huge line of cars.
Image source: haveblue23
#57
If you have to fly somewhere and don’t want to throw away your water just say you have meds to take and they’ll let you keep it.
Image source: Moon_Seaworthiness69
#58
Being dressed well (aim to be best dressed) and taking care of yourself get you 80% of the way, professionally.
Image source: OldMove3348
#59
When you know you only have $100 or so in your account and you know you got auto pay bills coming, withdraw all the cash so at least you have survival money till payday. Let the bills go negative.
Image source: Oceanbreeze871
#60
Anything you want to be better at, no matter your age, hire a coach/mentor/trainer. It is the biggest cheat code to life and usually not prohibitively expensive.
Image source: Just-Construction788
#61
Anger opens the mouth and closes the mind.
When somebody upsets you take a breath, keep your mind working. Keep the anger shut down.
Image source: Odd-Nerve791
#62
Keto diet. It’s hard to get off carbs, but after 3 days, you’ll have more energy and can eat full fat foods, even while losing weight. The ultimate cheat code.
Image source: AnonCrave
#63
Actually telling people how you feel in a situation or moment. Good or bad. So many moments of resentment will be avoided. This is more important if youre a young person or a couple.
Image source: HighPower36
#64
Surround yourself with successful, motivated, happy people.
I mean I have a lot of issues, and I have a lot of friends who have a lot of issues, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world, but you really do start to emulate the people around you, so whoever you want to be, find people like that to spend time with, too.
Image source: Electric-Sheepskin
#65
If someone is wearing a name tag, call them by name a couple of times during the conversation in a nice way. You’re more likely to get what you want.
Image source: Opposite_Example6930
#66
Be polite and tell the truth when pulled over. Admit fault. Apologize.
I’ve gotten out of numerous tickets doing that. And if not fully let go, they lower the ticket to like $25.
“I didn’t realize my speed but I was in a hurry for (reason). I apologize for driving too quickly.”
That’s it.
What never works is being a jerk.
Image source: FatTim48
#67
Recently discovered I can upload a PDF to ChatGPT that’s almost 1000 pages and have it give me information from it instead of having to manually look through the physical copy.
Image source: Brl_Grl
#68
Admit your mistakes quickly and without undue apologies/ self-flagellation. Not only will people trust you more, you’ll usually move on from the mistake much faster.
Image source: throwaway4work4
#69
I got a job as security at a concert venue because ticket prices were getting to be insane and I wanted to see some shows. Turns out I also got to meet some rock stars!
Image source: hot_ho11ow_point
#70
Don’t put who an email will be sent to until after you have it ready to send so you can’t accidentally send an unedited or unfinished emails.
Image source: chronically-awesome
#71
Learnt this today in first aid: use a syringe to suction out a splinter
Image source: _Charliezard_
#72
You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.
Image source: qqasdfzz
#73
Not having kids means you have more free time, less stress, a lot more money, freedom, and are statistically likely to be happier
Image source: knight714
#74
Don’t tell ANYONE you have the day off.
Image source: ecktt
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