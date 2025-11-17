Hey Pandas, What Are Your Biggest Goals? (Closed)

What are you most excited about, or what do you want to achieve right now?
#1
For me, an inspiring theater Panda, I am super excited to start rehearsals for my next big show! I somehow passed my audition a few weeks ago, even though i am a bit young for the roll.
#2
Publish a book and hopefully become a semi well known author and write more books!
#3
Trying to find a girlfriend.
#4
I wanna reach 20k on youtube in the next few years. It will fulfill my dream of being a decent youtuber.
#5
Find happiness again, im working on it, i have to admit it’s kinda working? I’ve definitely felt better than I did like in March and April.
#6
My goal currently, pretty small, is to make and post 100 comic eps
Prove to meh lazy self that i can do it!
#7
move to europe 😎
#8
I don’t know how I’ll ever do it, as I’m 52 years old, working seven days a week running my wife’s and my two-person pet care business, and am a musician on top of it, but I crave with every cell in my body to develop and in-depth understanding of physics and cosmology. I have a lifelong love of the sciences, but something kicked into overdrive regarding physics a few years ago. I’m undaunted by the often counterintuitive concepts of quantum fields, event horizons, multiple dimensions, etc., but don’t have the math background to fully understand them. Physics and cosmology are almost literally all I listen to, watch or read about in the last three years, and I’ve learned a lot, but I barely remember my algebra and can usually only spend fifteen minutes or so at a time on the subject, so I’m stuck with graphic analogies of wave functions, curved space and relativistic time.
Sometime between now and the heat death of the universe I really hope I can go back to school. Or least hire a math tutor! That might ultimately be the cheaper option to gain at least a high school understanding, as I wouldn’t have the time or money needed for other courses required for a degree.
#9
I would like to thank CascadedFalls for being the nicest person on this post. CascadedFalls has been complimenting or motivating every person who posts here, and we all appreciate it. Thank you so much!
#10
I want to be the old lady in the neighborhood that all the kids flock to her house to play and she hands out homemade cookies and lemonade
