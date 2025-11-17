50 Times People Took Halloween Pumpkin Carving To A Whole New Level And Created These Masterpieces (New Pics)

If you take a step back, it might seem a bit strange that every fall, thousands, if not millions of innocent pumpkins are carved up, just to give a room a spooky look. But there is no denying that a creatively carved pumpkin does add that little bit of spice to any Halloween decor. And some people really do take their decorations to the next level. 

So people from all over the internet share the most interesting, cool, and spookiest pumpkins they have carved, designed, and decorated in the spirit of Halloween. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite creations, and be sure to comment your thoughts and ideas below. 

#1 This Year’s Pumpkin Worked Out

Image source: DanteFenolio

#2 Pumpkin Carving Of Carving A Pumpkin

Image source: ktownpark

#3 My Pumpkin This Year

Image source: j4zmon

#4 Finished My Pumpkinpede

Image source: Yurconale

#5 Instead Of Carving The Jack-O’-Lantern Myself This Year, I Poked A Bunch Of Small Holes In A Pumpkin And Stuffed The Holes With Peanut Butter

I then let the squirrels go at it for two days. The result is something truly disturbing.

Image source: adrian.gollner

#6 A Very Easy Pumpkin With A Truly Haunting Result

Image source: vistopher

#7 Finished The Pumpkin Carving

Image source: reddit.com

#8 My Pumpkin Carving For This Year

Image source: Rocktave

#9 Carved By My Incredibly Talented Husband. Yes, It’s A Real Pumpkin. He Used Watered-Down Acrylics To Create The Aged Wood Texture

Image source: BethWifeEver

#10 My Attempt At A Mera Mera No Mi Pumpkin

Second time ever carving a pumpkin and took 20+ hours so please be gentle with the critique.

Image source: B00gymanProdigy

#11 My Boss Told Me My Pumpkin Was “Too Basic” To Be Entered Into Our Work’s Pumpkin Carving Contest

Image source: Thicthor96

#12 I Carved A Pumpkin Beholder

Image source: Commander_Peanuts

#13 Poison Apple Pumpkin

Image source: ChimpTang

#14 Tried Something Different During Pumpkin Carving This Year. Pretty Stoked With The Result

Image source: munleymun

#15 Jacked-O’-Lantern

Image source: rishinerevetla

#16 A Brigantine-Style Boat That’s Brimming With A Treasure Haul Of Pearly White Gumballs And Candy Gold Doubloons. No Tricks, All The Treats

Image source: alexandra_churchill

#17 Giant Pumpkin Geode

We carve/decorate a giant pumpkin for Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta every year for my company’s Peapod Jewelry. This was our entry for 2022.

Image source: Empresseeyawn

#18 My Gandalf & The Balrog Pumpkin

Went LOTR for my second pumpkin of the year – Gandalf and the Balrog of Morgoth! YOU SHALL NOT PASS!

Stencil creation: ~1 hour
Stencil transfer/prep: ~1.5 hours
Carving: ~6 hours

Image source: shnips

#19 I Won The Work Contest With This Guy

Image source: Jewels2992

#20 My Kid Is Obsessed With Sea Life. This May Be The Coolest Pumpkin I’ve Ever Carved

Image source: JillyDolls

#21 Stunning Tiger Carving

Image source: aerosolkingdom

#22 A Lil Over The Garden Wall Inspired Carve On 6.5” Michaels Foam Pumpkin. It’s A Pumpkinception

Image source: babysmash3r, jo3y3dwards

#23 Kitty Cat Jack-O’-Lantern

Image source: TowandaForever

#24 Here’s A Little Beetlejuice I Carved Recently On A 6.5″ Foam Pumpkin

Image source: jo3y3dwards

#25 I Know Halloween Is Over But My Pumpkin Won 3rd Place In A Contest Tonight And I’m Super Stoked

Image source: JustTom1

#26 I Was Proud Of My Maleficent Pumpkin Carving

Image source: jaysaugus

#27 Some Of The Floors Had A Pumpkin Carving Contest

Image source: FriskyPinecone

#28 This Is The Wall Pumpkin

Image source: AtomLao

#29 1st Butternut Squash Carving

Image source: bughunterx00

#30 Girlfriend’s And My Pumpkins This Year

Image source: Commercial-Golf-4778

#31 First Pumpkin Carving Of The Season

Image source: Zia_xo

#32 I Made An M. C. Escher Pumpkin. Had A Costume Too, But Most People Thought I Was Harry Potter

Image source: captainkeytar

#33 I Think I Have Arthritis Now… Done With All My Pumpkins For The Year

Image source: RedBottomsAndChanel

#34 I Carved A Happy Little Bokoblin

Image source: geneviciously

#35 My Wheezing Jack-O’-Lantern That I Carved Way Too Early

I just carved a pumpkin for the first time in over a decade and it turns out a carved fruit doesn’t do so well outside in Florida.

Image source: robertjohnson06

#36 Carved Pumpkins By Danish Midwives At A Local Hospital

Image source: TinylittlemouseDK

#37 “Skeleton Drinking” – Me, Pumpkin, 2022

Image source: Proper-Membership-77

#38 Vecna Pumpkin. Freehand Carved And Painted

Image source: fredraydricks

#39 Dragon/Basilisk Pumpkin With Shark-Style Double Row Of Teeth

Image source: loopyelly89

#40 Finished My Pumpkin For Halloween

Image source: Ness_Nine

#41 Friend’s Hocus Pocus Pumpkin Carving

Image source: wheekwheekmeow

#42 Andromeda Proxy. Carved Into A Living Pumpkin

Image source: McFrazzlestache

#43 My Latest Carve

Image source: jnash102287

#44 Carved A Pumpkin Into One Of My Favorite Witcher Monsters: A Leshen

Image source: Yyvern

#45 This Is Tator Tooth. He Has No Eyes, I Don’t Know If I Want To Ruin It Adding Eyes

Image source: skywarp85

#46 Another Mini Pumpkin

I used a Dremel to get the skin off and then used an Xacto knife to cut all the triangles. I wanted them to be scallops (first row) but it wasn’t turning out right so I changed it. Too short for a tea light, so phone light it is.

Image source: One_List7

#47 I Carve Pumpkins. People Always Say I Should Sell Them, But I Just Do It For Fun

Image source: BridgetAmelia

#48 My Jack-O’-Lantern

Image source: Suspicious-Main-1077

#49 I Won First Prize At My Company’s Pumpkin Carving Contest This Year. Not Much Carving, But It Is More Of A Sculptural Piece

Image source: Gianni_Fadel

#50 Happy Halloween Grounded! I Tried To Make The Scariest Pumpkin Possible

Image source: Novastorm141

