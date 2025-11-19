50 Times Workers Walked Out And Burned Every Bridge With Petty Elegance (New Pics)

Entering the job market can be daunting. And you probably don’t want to give up your current employment unless you’re absolutely sure that you can’t take it anymore. But if you’ve been suffering for years, feeling overworked and undervalued, there’s nothing wrong with burning some bridges on your way out…
Bored Panda has searched far and wide and found some of the most brilliant and petty ways employees have decided to say “sayonara” to their former workplaces. From leaving passive aggressive notes to sharing sweet cakes with bitter messages, there’s no doubt that these employees were creative! Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might inspire you to quit soon, and keep reading to find conversations with Claire Wasserman, Founder and Author of Ladies Get Paid, and Danny Nelms, CEO of Work Institute.
#1 Way To Go Out In Style. That’s Fantastic
Image source: SonofJackX
#2 Never Told A Boss Off Like This. And It Felt Amazing
Image source: frenzzzykid
#3 Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today! Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck
Image source: hestolemysmile
#4 One Of My Co-Workers Quit Today. We Found This On His Desktop
Image source: assumetehposition
#5 Sign Posted At A Local Dollar General. Good For Them
Image source: exoenigma
#6 I Encouraged My Cousin To Quit Her Job And She Finally Stood Up For Herself
Image source: 1in7billion_
#7 My Boss’s Secretary Quit This Morning After Delivering Breakfast
Image source: reddit.com
#8 A Co-Worker Posted Pictures Of Himself In Random Places When He Quit. This Is The Back Of A Clock, And He Quit 2 Years Ago
Image source: CaptainCatchem
#9 My Buddy Quit His Job At The Gas Station
Image source: peaceman582
#10 Saw This. Made Me Laugh
Image source: krazykid1
#11 I Got The Motivation To Finally Quit My Job. I May Not Have Health Insurance, But I Feel So Free
Image source: bluepiehax
#12 My Partner Got To Hand Their Notice In The Other Day. (Leaving Hospitality And Going To Work For An Ngo)
Image source: Lockdown_DM
#13 My Boss Volunteered Me For A Golf Event That I Hated Every Second Of, So I Gave Her A Golf Themed Resignation Letter
Image source: HeWritesALine
#14 I Hate Two Week Goodbyes
Image source: burningisntfun
#15 Finished Working My Last Shift Today
Image source: Dill_Doe_69
#16 Throwback 2018- When I Quit My Job Of 8 Years By Leaving This On My Boss’s Desk
Image source: melopoly
#17 My “Going Away” Cake From My Last Day At Work At An It Company
Image source: ultramagnes23
#18 Put In My 2 Week Notice Today
Image source: haydenmutt
#19 All Burger King Workers Quit This Location Because Of Low Wages. Good For Them! Bk In Alabama
This was from a friend who lived in Alabama. I blurred out the city name for what I thought may be safety reasons. The staff all quit this locations because of sh*t working conditions and bad pay.
Image source: FullTimeOx
#20 I Quit My Life-Sucking Job Today
Image source: reddit.com
#21 I Quit My Corporate Job To Open My Own Bakery! I Brought These Cookies In On My Last Day
Image source: animallover2472004
#22 Finally Did It
Image source: littlemac4305
#23 I Left My Job Of 2 Years To Go Do My Masters And Wanted To Bake Them A Cake To Say Thank You
Image source: thenationaltreasure
#24 “Thank You For Your Time”
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Quit My Night Shift Job Last Night
Image source: ThatNigerian
#26 Considering Sending This Response
It’s currently past 11 here. I’ve been so sick I’ve only gotten out of bed twice, not even well enough to go to the Walgreens across from my apartment to buy a COVID test. Since sending this, my manager has sent me the contact numbers of 3 staff who I know are as worn out of our manager as I am. I make minimum wage as a Senior Rep at GameStop.
Image source: CedartheTree
#27 I Think Lena Quit Her Job Today
Image source: iAmWillyAmm
#28 I Put My Two Week Notice In At Work. This Is My Active Goodbye Message I Leave On My Desk
Image source: missybeputtinitdown
#29 Quit My Job After 6 Years
Left my keys on the chair in the office after everyone left. 6 years of being mistreated and giving my all to the store, working 6 days a week for the store.
Image source: Distinct_Future5902
#30 Today Is My Last Day Of Work. Gonna Leave This Background On For The Next Guy
Image source: Gurrb17
#31 And I Oop
Image source: hopechyann
#32 My Last Job Threatened To Fire Me When I Only Had 4 Shifts Left, So I Saved Them The Trouble
We were down to 4 employees at a company where a full staff would have been 9-12, I was the most senior employee and I had only been there 6 months. The manager and regional manager continued to push for shorter service times per customer while also increasing the number of tasks that had to be completed per customer and expecting a literal 100% accuracy rate. After I was written up and reminded I could still be fired even though I had given my 2 weeks I decided me finishing those days was a waste od everyone’s time.
Image source: GraceJam37
#33 I Put In My Two Weeks Today
Image source: esquared90
#34 Gen Z Resignation Letter
Image source: Android
#35 My Friend Quit Their Job
Image source: banterbandit
#36 Sorry Not Sorry
Image source: heyjacqui_
#37 I Wonder Did He Drive Slowly Out Of The City
Image source: travelista_uk
#38 Some People Said Goodbye To The Factory Tonight. Found In Denver, Co In Caphill
Image source: jbran52
#39 My Boss Accused Me Of Lying About An Accident That Caused Me To Be Late, So I Quit. I Won’t Be Spoken To In Such A Disrespectful, Unprofessional Manner
Image source: FaxyMaxy
#40 Had A Bit Of Fun Making This One (Aus)
Image source: flyingcow08
#41 I Like Making My Two Weeks Notices Original
Image source: reddit.com
#42 My Final Goodbye To My Coworkers On My Last Day At This Stupid Place
Image source: msnatter17
#43 I Handed In My Resignation This Morning. Their Response Says It All
Image source: Uptown_Rocker
#44 My Last Paycheck Didn’t Deposit
My last paycheck didn’t deposit this morning! I texted my coworkers and I know at least one of them got paid. But this is a common occurrence.
Image source: viviana1994
#45 I Return My Walgreens Key In Jello
Image source: GetRicedd
#46 How I’m Turning In My Two Weeks Notice Tomorrow Morning
Image source: Dr_Duty_Howser
#47 Today I’m Quitting My College Restaurant Job And This Is How I’m Doing It
Image source: RoscoMan1
#48 I Just Thought You Guys Would Like My Letter Of Resignation
Some background – I work an entry level minimum wage position at the vans store. I keep telling them I’m going to quit and my sales lead said “will you can’t leave we’re going to miss your drawings” so I thought id leave one for old times sake.
Image source: asapwilliam
#49 320 Clocking Out. Adios
my boss pissed me off just the right amount and I decided that was my last straw and I wasn’t going to continue to be treated badly by my SM and the company as a whole. Called out of my next two shifts and then this morning before I left for a week vacation, I dropped off this cutesy resignation letter aka my “F you” to my boss.
Image source: Interesting-Mess-768
#50 Simple, I Like It
Image source: LandscapeIcy7375
Follow Us