25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

We often consider the products we use and their packaging to be two separate things – the product is the thing we want, and its packaging is a piece of trash to be thrown away. These 30 ingenious packaging designs, however, prove that a well-designed package can complement or even enhance the product it was designed to carry.
Good design isn’t just about the product – it’s about good packaging as well. The honey pots are an excellent example of packaging design. The hexagon shape is perfect for representing what’s inside the jar, and it can be stacked to form a honeycomb pattern. And the hexagonal cap doubles as a honey dipper as well. A jar like that complements its product and makes it more of a pleasure to use (as if using honey could get any better).
Some of the other packaging, while not exactly useful, is still helpful and stylish. The Note headphones’ packaging serves to give them a strong association to music, while the tea hangers or Kiss juice boxes make their products just a bit more fun to use. It doesn’t always have to be about function.
1. Gnome Bread Packaging
Designed by Lo Siento Studio
2. Note Headphones
(Designer: Corinne Pant)
3. Beehive Honey Squares
Designed by Lacy Kuhn
4. NYC Spaghetti
Designer: Alex Creamer
5. Ford Ranger Extreme: Matchbox
Advertising Agency: JWT, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6. Creative Japanese Pastry Packaging
Designer unknown
7. Tea Hangers
Designed by Soon Mo Kang
8. Origami Beer
Designed by Clara Lindsten
9. “City Harvest” Grocery Bag
Designed by Andy Winner and One Show Merit
10. Honey Made by Bees
Designed by Maksi Marbuzov
11. Kokeshi Matchsticks
Designed by kokeshi-m.com
12. Kiss – Fruit and vegetable puree
Designed by Alexandra Istratova
13. Whitebites dog snacks
Designer: Cecilia Uhr
14. Moustache Paintbrushes
Designed by Simon Laliberté
15. Zen Perfume
Designed by Igor Mitin
16. Fishing Boat Water Bottle
Designed by Designers Anonymous
17. Juicy Juice Boxes
Designed by Preston Grubbs
18. Mini Oliva Olive Oil
Source: packaginguqam.blogspot.com
19. Blood of Grapes Wine Bottle
Designed by Constantin Bolimond
20. Green Berry Tea
Designed by Natalia Ponomareva
21. Fruit Juice Packaging
Designed by Naoto Fukasawa
22. Coffin-Shaped Cigarette Case
Designed by: Reynolds and Reyner
23. Pink Glasses Wine Bottles
Designed by Luksemburk
24. Butter! Better!
Designed by Yeongkeun
25. Smirnoff Caipiroska
Designer by JWT
