25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

by

We often consider the products we use and their packaging to be two separate things – the product is the thing we want, and its packaging is a piece of trash to be thrown away. These 30 ingenious packaging designs, however, prove that a well-designed package can complement or even enhance the product it was designed to carry.

Good design isn’t just about the product – it’s about good packaging as well. The honey pots are an excellent example of packaging design. The hexagon shape is perfect for representing what’s inside the jar, and it can be stacked to form a honeycomb pattern. And the hexagonal cap doubles as a honey dipper as well. A jar like that complements its product and makes it more of a pleasure to use (as if using honey could get any better).

Some of the other packaging, while not exactly useful, is still helpful and stylish. The Note headphones’ packaging serves to give them a strong association to music, while the tea hangers or Kiss juice boxes make their products just a bit more fun to use. It doesn’t always have to be about function.

1. Gnome Bread Packaging

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Lo Siento Studio

2. Note Headphones

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

(Designer: Corinne Pant)

3. Beehive Honey Squares

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Lacy Kuhn

4. NYC Spaghetti

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designer: Alex Creamer

5. Ford Ranger Extreme: Matchbox

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Advertising Agency: JWT, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

6. Creative Japanese Pastry Packaging

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designer unknown

7. Tea Hangers

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Soon Mo Kang

8. Origami Beer

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Clara Lindsten

9. “City Harvest” Grocery Bag

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Andy Winner and One Show Merit

10. Honey Made by Bees

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Maksi Marbuzov

11. Kokeshi Matchsticks

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by kokeshi-m.com

12. Kiss – Fruit and vegetable puree

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Alexandra Istratova

13. Whitebites dog snacks

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designer: Cecilia Uhr

14. Moustache Paintbrushes

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Simon Laliberté

15. Zen Perfume

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Igor Mitin

16. Fishing Boat Water Bottle

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Designers Anonymous

17. Juicy Juice Boxes

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Preston Grubbs

18. Mini Oliva Olive Oil

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Source: packaginguqam.blogspot.com

19. Blood of Grapes Wine Bottle

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Constantin Bolimond

20. Green Berry Tea

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Natalia Ponomareva

21. Fruit Juice Packaging

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Naoto Fukasawa

22. Coffin-Shaped Cigarette Case

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by: Reynolds and Reyner

23. Pink Glasses Wine Bottles

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Luksemburk

24. Butter! Better!

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designed by Yeongkeun

25. Smirnoff Caipiroska

25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves
25 Creative Packaging Designs That Practically Sell Themselves

Designer by JWT

In the realm of design, both the elegance of MacBook stickers and the inventive approach to packaging show how creativity can redefine ordinary objects.

Just like these MacBook stickers cater to the aesthetic tastes of tech-savvy users, the intriguing design elements of packaging can transform mundane items into experiences that are both visual and functional.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
25 Adorable Disney-Style Pet Portraits That Might Melt Your Heart (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2025
Unraveling the Enigma of The Curse of Oak Island
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2019
Only The Sharpest Minds Can Type In These 30 Reversed Words Without Getting Stuck
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
Lauren Graham Author
Gilmore Girl’s Lauren Graham Has A Whole Career You Didn’t Know About
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2023
46 Curious Things People Discovered And Had No Idea What They Were (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Tracing The Invisible: Mosaz’s Spiritual Cartographies In Contemporary Art (9 Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.