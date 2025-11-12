Creative Mom Of Three Uses Photoshop To Turn Her Children’s Daily Life Into Magic

Vanessa Rivera is a 28-year-old blogger and a future educator from Southern California. Besides this, she’s also an amazing mom of three beautiful children, who enjoys turning their daily lives into magical adventures.

It has become a part of Vanessa’s daily routine to photograph her kids, and all the editing begins when they go to their beds at night. This imaginative mom uses Photoshop to make them and their beloved dog fly, do various tricks in the air or visit fantasy places. She already has almost 85k followers on Instagram and we believe it’s just the beginning. Scroll down to see those playful adventures of this lovely family by yourself!

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#2

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#3

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#4

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#5

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#6

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#7

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#8

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#9

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#10

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#11

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#12

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#13

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#14

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#15

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#16

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#17

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#18

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#19

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#20

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#21

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#22

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#23

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#24

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#25

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#26

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#27

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#28

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#29

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#30

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#31

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#32

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#33

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#34

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#35

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#36

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#37

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#38

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#39

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#40

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#41

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#42

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#43

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#44

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#45

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#46

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#47

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#48

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#49

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#50

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#51

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#52

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#53

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#54

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#55

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

#56

Image source: the_life_of_aivax

