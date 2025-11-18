50 Times People With Disabilities Stole The Show With Their Epic Halloween Costumes

Halloween is about creativity and self-expression, and this year, it’s no different. But since we have already carved our pumpkins and hung up all the decorations, everything that remains now is to suit up.
For this list, Bored Panda put together a selection of bold and memorable costumes designed for the spooky occasion by people with disabilities.
These innovative outfits not only reflect the unique personalities and passions of their creators but also challenge stereotypes and promote inclusivity. What a way to celebrate!
#1 My Passion For One-Legged Halloween Costumes Continues To Burn
Image source: joshsundquist
#2 My Wife Is Bedbound So I Made Her This Halloween Costume
My wife has been bedridden with a severe illness, but she loves to dress up for Halloween. So I made this costume for her.
Seeing her smile made the under-the-fingernail cardboard paper cut almost worth it.
(Credits: costume idea my wife’s, house design inspired by Aubree Originals, made by me)
Image source: kitz2103
#3 Amputee Halloween Costumes Just Hit Different
Image source: openbionics
#4 Brantley’s First Halloween Costume Was A Success! He’s The Perfect Carl
Image source: thathairmama
#5 “I Am Made Of Porcelain”. Happy Halloween
Image source: tilly.lockey
#6 Halloween We Are So Ready For You All. Briella Is Wearing The Adaptive Cinderella Costume With Adaptive Wheelchair Cover
Image source: briellaandme
#7 My Tree Nymph Halloween Costume From A Couple Of Years Ago, Complete With A Power Chair Transformed Into A Hollowed-Out Tree
Image source: alia_vera
#8 My Professor And His Friend As Forest Gump And Lt. Dan For Halloween
Image source: DrHivesPHD
#9 First Halloween In A Wheelchair, And I Knew I Had To Dress As Madame Leota
Image source: ACirrusCloud
#10 Weatherman Blake
Image source: meganmompher
#11 The Cutest Cowgirl In Town
Image source: __rileyandmommy
#12 Happy Halloween
Image source: wagsofsci
#13 I’m An Amputee. Here’s My Halloween Costume This Year. What Do You Think?
Image source: DeadZeppelin011
#14 Frida-Inspired Halloween Costume
Image source: uniplegic
#15 Jeremy’s Costume This Year: The Halo Warthog! We Had To Build One On The Rig
Image source: ryansmiller
#16 Barbie World. How Did We Do?
Image source: wheelchairpapi
#17 Wheelchair Costumes
Image source: bawsey
#18 McDonald’s Fries Are Always Better With Ketchup. Bros For Life
Image source: meganmompher
#19 Happy Halloween From Lieutenant Dan! We Ran Into Forest And Jenny Too
Image source: alittlegramming
#20 Pee-Wee Herman And Chairy: First Trick-Or-Treat For This Sweet Boy In His Wheelchair
Image source: michkennedy
#21 Was A Good Halloween
Image source: awalkwithsebs
#22 Halloween Couples Costumes Is Kicking Off This Year With Maddy & Jacob’s Hot Dog Stand
Image source: wagsofsci, maddywassermann
#23 Happy Halloween! Yes, I Made The Leg Myself
Image source: organic_hobnob
#24 Halloween 2023 Was One For The (Leather-Bound) Books. We Hope You Enjoyed Our Costumes
Image source: silas_saga
#25 From A Bride In Her Coffin To Sitting On The Iron Throne, We Love How People Take Advantage Of Their Wheelchairs And Incorporate Them Into Their Costumes
Image source: accessnowapp, nikoletttka
#26 Halloween Was Made A Lot Sweeter For These Kids, Thanks To The Team At Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City And The Wheelchair Costume Clinic
Image source: shrinershospitals
#27 “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher”
Image source: patrickivison
#28 Four Events With This Awesome Halloween Costume
Image source: peppernappo
#29 Happy Halloween From ET, Elliot, And Gertie. What Are You Dressing Up As This Year?
Image source: coupleinthekitchen
#30 Taking Reservations For Your Next Corporate Event, Holiday Party, Or Food Truck Festival – You Name It! Maddux Has You Covered For All Things Burgers, Fries And Shakes
Image source: whatamithankfulfor
#31 Blake’s Halloween Costume This Year
Image source: blake.sacre
#32 Happy Halloween From Our Little Meatball
Image source: hopeniccolle
#33 The Cutest Bowl Of Mac And Cheese I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: meganmompher
#34 Happy Halloween From Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding, And Our Very Own Star Baker
Image source: jenniferidamason
#35 “I Wanna Rock… Rock”
Image source: chelrupp
#36 First Outing Of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band And The Yellow Submarine
Image source: samvsvwm
#37 Another Successful Halloween! Not A Funny Costume This Year, I Was Limited For Time, But I Think This Turned Out Well
Image source: briannaseewald
#38 My Son As An Ohio State Football Player
Image source: AnnArborBuck
#39 “You’ll Always Have Me, And I’ll Always Have You”. Elsa And Olaf Have Always Been Besties
Image source: masontaylor1312
#40 Halloween Was So Much Fun This Year! I’m Glad We Got To Spend It With Great Friends
Image source: candicemccool.fit
#41 So This Year’s Halloween Theme Was Moana And I Was Te Fiti
Image source: rachelles_wheels
#42 Happy Halloween From Our Little Bookworm
Image source: ourrealrarelife
#43 Pirate Costume With A Paw, Stick, And All The Details (Though Only For The Photo, Since I Couldn’t Actually Walk Like That). What Do You Think Of The Costume?
Image source: natyboat
#44 It’s All A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus! We Had A Blast As A Family At This Year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Image source: wheelsuplife
#45 Presenting Harry Potter And Buckbeak. She Looks Pretty Fantastic, I Must Say. Even Hermione And Dumbledore Showed Up To Take A Few Pictures
Image source: josie.rae.c
#46 Sometimes Angel, Sometimes Demon, But Always Me
Image source: lavalientedany’s profile picture lavalientedany
#47 I Turned My Son’s Wheelchair Into An AT-ST Walker For Our Trip To Disney. It Is Going To Be Absolutely His Halloween Costume
Image source: crrude
#48 Did My First Official Troop In The Wheelchair Clone Trooper Armor Today! The Modifications Went Well. I’m Going To Make A Few Small Adjustments, But Overall I’m Pretty Happy With It
Image source: deez_lees
#49 Trunk Or Treat: Aladdin And Prince Ali
Image source: ourspecialspecialworld
#50 Happy Halloween
Image source: zoes_story
