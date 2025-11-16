My Self-Expression In Art With The Help Of Lines (9 Pics)

by

I am fascinated by the process of painting with the help of line as a visual language. Each time it is a search for new meaning and sensations. At this time, I am engaged in an artistic dialog with the environment. The landscapes in the paintings are transformed by lines, rhythmically dancing in the viewer’s imagination, and the picture turns into another fantasy, perhaps into a sound, continuing its own dialog.

I am experimenting with my own reflections. Sometimes, after new experiences, I feel uplifted. It’s like your body is electrified. I take a white canvas and start working so as not to miss the moment, which can be defined as “The Arrival of the Muse”.

It’s a strange thing, but sometimes when I paint my pictures, I set only one task: to express the feeling on the canvas as much as possible, and I don’t have a specific layout of the future picture. But this is not always the case. I go to plein airs and paint my impressions of nature. Sometimes landscapes of places that were important to me at one time or another in my life come to mind and I capture them in painting. I have special memories of my childhood, my grandfather’s garden, a huge expanse of natural landscape.

In such happy moments of recollection and immersion in my own semi-consciousness, many wonderful paintings appeared.

If you are interested in my ideas, please send me an email: malexandrina11@gmail.com

More info: Instagram

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
