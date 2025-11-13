Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who’s Obsessed With T-Shirts

For those of us who are not ready to display their beliefs or express their style in such a radical and permanent way as getting inked, there’s another, not so long-lasting way to show just who you are to the whole world (or coworkers, at least). Yes, we are talking about the good old t-shirt.
In the early stages of its existence, the t-shirt was a part of longjohns, keeping cowboys warm on those cold winters in Montana, only becoming a separate garment in the early 20th century, when it was issued to U.S. Navy marines. Guys took the now iconic cotton t-shirt design very much to their liking, soon making this staple piece of clothing popular among civilians, too. However, since it was plain white, and people always wanted to express themselves in many unique ways, clothing manufacturers made sure that the shirts were available in many colors and prints, with the trend of custom t-shirts gaining its fans in the 1960s. And now, we just cannot imagine our wardrobes without a sarcastic t-shirt or two, proudly keeping their place in everybody’s closets. Indeed, no other piece of clothing is so famous and widely used as the shirt (except for pants, probably; you cannot live without pants). And that’s precisely why these days everyone can choose their favorite piece from thousands of t-shirt design ideas, catering to every taste.
You know how we here at Bored Panda like to help in saving your time from wandering around the internets in search of the coolest t-shirt, so we did all the work for you and proudly present you a list, bursting at its seams with unique t-shirts. All there’s left for you to do is scroll down, pick your favorite funny t-shirts and vote for them!
#1 My Brother’s Shirt
Image source: Amazon, HeWhoLifts
#2 This Awesome, Awesome Shirt
Image source: Amazon, Tweetystraw
#3 Lose Right Arm And Break My Left Hand Friend Gives Me This Shirt
#4 My Sister And I Got Matching Shirts
Image source: TittySprinkles44
#5 Cleaning Lady Showed Up To The House Today With This Shirt On
Image source: Amazon, tubetop2go
#6 I Noticed Some Writing On My Godfather’s Shirt. I Asked Him To Please Hold Still So I Could Read It. Well, Then
Image source: Amazon, goldilungs
#7 This T-Shirt Is Beautiful
Image source: Threadless
#8 Hilarious Shirt My Son Received
#9 Best Shirt Ever
#10 My Son Picked Out His Own Back To School Shirt
Image source: TeeSpring, spoonthegreat
#11 The Wife Had A Great T-Shirt Idea So I Made One For Myself. (I Made Her One Too)
Image source: Amazon, grip_garrison
#12 Students Were Asking This Professor If His Shirt Is Missing A 2nd Part
#13 My Friend’s Shirt
Image source: Amazon, Grayson7
#14 A Great Shirt That I Saw Today
Image source: Amazon, 99LivesGaming
#15 My Daughter’s Friend, Who Has Alopecia, Wore This Shirt To School Today
Image source: Spreadshirt, dontfuckingjimmyme
#16 My Twin Asked Me To Send Him A Picture In My Favorite Shirt. He Sent Me Back A Picture Of His Favorite. Well Played
Image source: lookhuman, PartyDeMarty
#17 This T-Shirt Shows Different Layers Of The Human Body Depending On The Color Of The Lighting
Image source: MetalTele79
#18 My New Nondenominational Team T-Shirt
Image source: Artistsshot, ohsureyoudo
#19 Saw This Great Shirt Today
#20 We Had A Candidate Interview For An IT Position Today. He Literally Designed And Printed This Shirt Because He Was Interviewing On Halloween! Needless To Say, We Hired Him
Image source: Taherham
#21 My New T-Shirt
Image source: Amazon, silkyalcoho
#22 He Fell Off A Ladder; His Daughter Bought Him A Shirt
#23 My Friend’s T-Shirt Pocket
Image source: zumiez, idkbanana
#24 Was At The VA Hospital Today When I Ran Into This Guy And His Shirt
Image source: Pioneer411
#25 My Dad Had Open Heart Surgery, So I Got Him This Shirt
Image source: amazon, muundog2006
#26 I Complimented This Guy For His Shirt. He Thanked Me And Told Me He Got It Because It Makes His Dad Mad
Image source: goldenboy2191
#27 My Dad Showing Off His New Favorite T-Shirt For Christmas Dinner
Image source: BigTool
#28 This Guys Shirt This Morning In Traffic
Image source: hexatonotron
#29 Gal Gadot’s Husband Has The Best T-Shirt Ever
Image source: amazon
#30 I’m Notorious In My D&D Group For My Horrible Rolls. Gimping My Character. Endangering My Group. Yesterday, My Dungeon Master Gifted Me This Shirt
Image source: TinCanGoat
#31 My New Shirt Is Metal AF
Image source: robb0688
#32 This Guy’s Shirt Has The Entire Script Of Pulp Fiction Printed On It
Image source: Legin_666
#33 This Shark T-Shirt Has Pectoral Fin Pockets
Image source: IWentToThere
#34 Hey Reddit I’m The Dad Who Was Charged $39.35 To Hold My Son At The Hospital. Here’s My Kid In His New Favorite Shirt
Image source: halfthrottle
#35 Samuel L. Jackson Wearing A T-Shirt Of Himself Wearing A T-Shirt Of Himself
Image source: samuelljackson
#36 Mom Has Never Had Good Taste In Picking Out Shirts For Me, But This Year She Nailed It
Image source: SuperCub
#37 This Door Repair Man’s Shirt
Image source: Wookiepie77
#38 The Shirt I Made For The Toronto Beer Fest Went Over Really Well With The Crowd!
Image source: turbogoblin
#39 “Shirtception” – My Favorite Gift Every Year From My Brother. We’re Now At Level 4
Image source: GeorgieWashington
#40 Perhaps The Greatest Shirt I Know Of
Image source: amazon, Chaddcl0ps
#41 I’m Color Blind. Today Is My Birthday, My Brother Got This Shirt For Me As A Gift
#42 The Perfect “I’m Going To Meet Robocop” Shirt
Image source: culaterbro
#43 My Viking Friend’s New Shirt
Image source: amazon, whatifcatsare
#44 He Said, “I Ain’t Wearing This Shirt Out Ever Again.” I Think He Should Wear This Shirt Every Single Day
Image source: sloanesteel
#45 My Mom Asked NBA Point Guard D. Williams If She Could Take A Picture Of His Shirt. He Thought She Was A Fan Just Trying To Get A Picture Of Him
Image source: hook_killed_pan
#46 With My Pet Chicken And My New Shirt
Image source: articpencil
#47 My New Favourite T-Shirt Arrived Today
Image source: shirt.woot, Schoseff
#48 My New Date Shirt. Wife Wasn’t Impressed
Image source: notadouche1
#49 Had Leg Surgery Number 15 And The Surgeon Didn’t Get The Shirt
Image source: devgal
#50 Found In One Of Many T-Shirt Shops In New Orleans
Image source: Eli_Toms
#51 Saw The Jpeg On The Net And Said I Wanted It On A Gym Shirt. Here’s My Late But Great Christmas Present
Image source: missfidycool
#52 This Guy Was Arrested For Driving Without A License. He Was Also Wearing A T-Shirt With His Last Mugshot On It
#53 My Boyfriend Got This Shirt For Free. I’m Choosing To Share Its Glory
Image source: KrakenSnatch
#54 This Is The Greatest Shirt I’ll Ever Own
Image source: Kerrbare
#55 My Friend’s Ap Psych Shirt
Image source: abbyjohns
#56 My Wife Asked Me Why Kevin Hart Is Wearing A Shirt That Has Pedo Written All Over It
Image source: mopecore
#57 My Mom Got Me This Shirt For My Birthday, Thanks Mom
Image source: CHIEFKEEFBANGBANG
#58 My New Favourite T-Shirt
Image source: Lily_Fish
#59 Best Disney Shirt
Image source: Ripsaw99
#60 This Restaurant Wears 1 Star Yelp Reviews Behind Their T-Shirts
Image source: ritz_27
#61 My Girlfriend Hates My New Shirt
Image source: iSpanglish
#62 The Guy In The Upper Left Wearing The Black T-Shirt Is The Most Texan Among Them
Image source: Ryno3639
#63 T-Shirt I Found In Tokyo
Image source: oolongxcha
#64 My Dad And Sister 1979, Some T-Shirts Are Timeless
Image source: Likestheobviousstuff
#65 My Girlfriend Hates This Shirt
Image source: mancerayder39
#66 Mike Tyson On A Yacht Wearing A Thuns Out Guns Out Shirt
Image source: MikeTyson
#67 I Don’t Know Why, But I Made A T-Shirt With The Vinylized, Digitized, And Original Shitty Charmander Tattoo
Image source: WearsYourPost
Follow Us