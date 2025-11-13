Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who’s Obsessed With T-Shirts

by

For those of us who are not ready to display their beliefs or express their style in such a radical and permanent way as getting inked, there’s another, not so long-lasting way to show just who you are to the whole world (or coworkers, at least). Yes, we are talking about the good old t-shirt.

In the early stages of its existence, the t-shirt was a part of longjohns, keeping cowboys warm on those cold winters in Montana, only becoming a separate garment in the early 20th century, when it was issued to U.S. Navy marines. Guys took the now iconic cotton t-shirt design very much to their liking, soon making this staple piece of clothing popular among civilians, too. However, since it was plain white, and people always wanted to express themselves in many unique ways, clothing manufacturers made sure that the shirts were available in many colors and prints, with the trend of custom t-shirts gaining its fans in the 1960s. And now, we just cannot imagine our wardrobes without a sarcastic t-shirt or two, proudly keeping their place in everybody’s closets. Indeed, no other piece of clothing is so famous and widely used as the shirt (except for pants, probably; you cannot live without pants). And that’s precisely why these days everyone can choose their favorite piece from thousands of t-shirt design ideas, catering to every taste.

You know how we here at Bored Panda like to help in saving your time from wandering around the internets in search of the coolest t-shirt, so we did all the work for you and proudly present you a list, bursting at its seams with unique t-shirts. All there’s left for you to do is scroll down, pick your favorite funny t-shirts and vote for them!

#1 My Brother’s Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, HeWhoLifts

#2 This Awesome, Awesome Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, Tweetystraw

#3 Lose Right Arm And Break My Left Hand Friend Gives Me This Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, DFine5

#4 My Sister And I Got Matching Shirts

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: TittySprinkles44

#5 Cleaning Lady Showed Up To The House Today With This Shirt On

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, tubetop2go

#6 I Noticed Some Writing On My Godfather’s Shirt. I Asked Him To Please Hold Still So I Could Read It. Well, Then

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, goldilungs

#7 This T-Shirt Is Beautiful

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Threadless

#8 Hilarious Shirt My Son Received

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, ao_88

#9 Best Shirt Ever

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, xSGAx

#10 My Son Picked Out His Own Back To School Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: TeeSpring, spoonthegreat

#11 The Wife Had A Great T-Shirt Idea So I Made One For Myself. (I Made Her One Too)

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, grip_garrison

#12 Students Were Asking This Professor If His Shirt Is Missing A 2nd Part

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, Jerrinq

#13 My Friend’s Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, Grayson7

#14 A Great Shirt That I Saw Today

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, 99LivesGaming

#15 My Daughter’s Friend, Who Has Alopecia, Wore This Shirt To School Today

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Spreadshirt, dontfuckingjimmyme

#16 My Twin Asked Me To Send Him A Picture In My Favorite Shirt. He Sent Me Back A Picture Of His Favorite. Well Played

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: lookhuman, PartyDeMarty

#17 This T-Shirt Shows Different Layers Of The Human Body Depending On The Color Of The Lighting

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: MetalTele79

#18 My New Nondenominational Team T-Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Artistsshot, ohsureyoudo

#19 Saw This Great Shirt Today

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Etsy, senorhood

#20 We Had A Candidate Interview For An IT Position Today. He Literally Designed And Printed This Shirt Because He Was Interviewing On Halloween! Needless To Say, We Hired Him

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Taherham

#21 My New T-Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, silkyalcoho

#22 He Fell Off A Ladder; His Daughter Bought Him A Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Amazon, Leena52

#23 My Friend’s T-Shirt Pocket

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: zumiez, idkbanana

#24 Was At The VA Hospital Today When I Ran Into This Guy And His Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Pioneer411

#25 My Dad Had Open Heart Surgery, So I Got Him This Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: amazon, muundog2006

#26 I Complimented This Guy For His Shirt. He Thanked Me And Told Me He Got It Because It Makes His Dad Mad

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: goldenboy2191

#27 My Dad Showing Off His New Favorite T-Shirt For Christmas Dinner

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: BigTool

#28 This Guys Shirt This Morning In Traffic

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: hexatonotron

#29 Gal Gadot’s Husband Has The Best T-Shirt Ever

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: amazon

#30 I’m Notorious In My D&D Group For My Horrible Rolls. Gimping My Character. Endangering My Group. Yesterday, My Dungeon Master Gifted Me This Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: TinCanGoat

#31 My New Shirt Is Metal AF

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: robb0688

#32 This Guy’s Shirt Has The Entire Script Of Pulp Fiction Printed On It

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Legin_666

#33 This Shark T-Shirt Has Pectoral Fin Pockets

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: IWentToThere

#34 Hey Reddit I’m The Dad Who Was Charged $39.35 To Hold My Son At The Hospital. Here’s My Kid In His New Favorite Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: halfthrottle

#35 Samuel L. Jackson Wearing A T-Shirt Of Himself Wearing A T-Shirt Of Himself

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: samuelljackson

#36 Mom Has Never Had Good Taste In Picking Out Shirts For Me, But This Year She Nailed It

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: SuperCub

#37 This Door Repair Man’s Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Wookiepie77

#38 The Shirt I Made For The Toronto Beer Fest Went Over Really Well With The Crowd!

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: turbogoblin

#39 “Shirtception” – My Favorite Gift Every Year From My Brother. We’re Now At Level 4

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: GeorgieWashington

#40 Perhaps The Greatest Shirt I Know Of

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: amazon, Chaddcl0ps

#41 I’m Color Blind. Today Is My Birthday, My Brother Got This Shirt For Me As A Gift

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: amazon, merymae

#42 The Perfect “I’m Going To Meet Robocop” Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: culaterbro

#43 My Viking Friend’s New Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: amazon, whatifcatsare

#44 He Said, “I Ain’t Wearing This Shirt Out Ever Again.” I Think He Should Wear This Shirt Every Single Day

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: sloanesteel

#45 My Mom Asked NBA Point Guard D. Williams If She Could Take A Picture Of His Shirt. He Thought She Was A Fan Just Trying To Get A Picture Of Him

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: hook_killed_pan

#46 With My Pet Chicken And My New Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: articpencil

#47 My New Favourite T-Shirt Arrived Today

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: shirt.woot, Schoseff

#48 My New Date Shirt. Wife Wasn’t Impressed

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: notadouche1

#49 Had Leg Surgery Number 15 And The Surgeon Didn’t Get The Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: devgal

#50 Found In One Of Many T-Shirt Shops In New Orleans

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Eli_Toms

#51 Saw The Jpeg On The Net And Said I Wanted It On A Gym Shirt. Here’s My Late But Great Christmas Present

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: missfidycool

#52 This Guy Was Arrested For Driving Without A License. He Was Also Wearing A T-Shirt With His Last Mugshot On It

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

#53 My Boyfriend Got This Shirt For Free. I’m Choosing To Share Its Glory

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: KrakenSnatch

#54 This Is The Greatest Shirt I’ll Ever Own

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Kerrbare

#55 My Friend’s Ap Psych Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: abbyjohns

#56 My Wife Asked Me Why Kevin Hart Is Wearing A Shirt That Has Pedo Written All Over It

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: mopecore

#57 My Mom Got Me This Shirt For My Birthday, Thanks Mom

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: CHIEFKEEFBANGBANG

#58 My New Favourite T-Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Lily_Fish

#59 Best Disney Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Ripsaw99

#60 This Restaurant Wears 1 Star Yelp Reviews Behind Their T-Shirts

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: ritz_27

#61 My Girlfriend Hates My New Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: iSpanglish

#62 The Guy In The Upper Left Wearing The Black T-Shirt Is The Most Texan Among Them

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Ryno3639

#63 T-Shirt I Found In Tokyo

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: oolongxcha

#64 My Dad And Sister 1979, Some T-Shirts Are Timeless

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: Likestheobviousstuff

#65 My Girlfriend Hates This Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: mancerayder39

#66 Mike Tyson On A Yacht Wearing A Thuns Out Guns Out Shirt

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: MikeTyson

#67 I Don’t Know Why, But I Made A T-Shirt With The Vinylized, Digitized, And Original Shitty Charmander Tattoo

Funny And Creative Design Ideas For Everybody Who&#8217;s Obsessed With T-Shirts

Image source: WearsYourPost

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How Project Runway Survives Without Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2019
7 Hilariously Inappropriate Comics About A Slutty Witch
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
King of the Hill Revival Being Talked about: Is it Time?
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2017
Infowars Host Alex Jones is a “Performing Artist” According to His Lawyer
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2017
What These Tv Series Taught Me
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Paleontologist Brings Kids’ Dinosaur Drawings To Life And Decides If They Could Have Existed In Prehistoric Times
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.