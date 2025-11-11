87 Punny Names That Won The Branding Game

Business names are the faces you show the world. A bland name like The Okayest Bar, This Is Where You Buy Food, or We Make Your Hair Shorter isn’t going to cut it in today’s consumerist environment where small businesses have to go beyond the limits of creativity to get noticed.
Sometimes, you have to be extra creative and come up with punny names for your business or product to get noticed. The funny shop signs you will find in this article are anything but ordinary!
Some people will claim that these funny shop names are a mistake. Nay! They are examples of the wittiest wits the internet and business world has to offer regarding creative branding. Which one is the funniest? Vote below for the best puns, or if you have any photos of punny store signage, share them with the rest of us in the comments!
#1 Bread Pitt
Image source: Chat Thai
#2 Windows On 14th Street
Image source: Elvert Barnes
#3 Marketing 10/10
Image source: kgpkalandura
#4 Life Of Pie
Image source: life of pie
#5 The Little Restaurant That Never Grew Up
Image source: Punny Business
#6 Harry Potter’s Favorite Place In Town
Image source: punny business
#7 Fish And Chips Restaurant In England
Image source: Eddie Keogh
#8 From Rock Music To Ironing
Image source: English Whirled Wide
#9 Where We’re Going We Don’t Need Rhododendrons
Image source: Punny Business
#10 Tequila Mockingbird
Image source: BusinessPunny
#11 Quite A Dangerous One This, When You’re Line Of Work Most Likely Entails Dressing Up Mutton
Image source: thepunningman
#12 Brace Yourselves
Image source: zomato.com
#13 I’ll Have Mine Lightly Battered Please
Image source: Punny Business
#14 They Tried To Make Me Go To Rehab But I Said No No No
Image source: Punny Business
#15 A Now Closed Down Florist In Huntington, York
Image source: Matthew King
#16 Are You Pho Real?
Image source: The Lions' Roar
#17 I Would Like To Order Stairway To Leaven, Please
Image source: roadtrippers.com
#18 Sew It Seams
Image source: Punny Business
#19 Seven Sea Of Riata
Image source: Punny Business
#20 Welcome On Board!
Image source: Rachel and Hug
#21 Denim Store
Image source: Emily
#22 This Barber In Truro Has The Force On His Side
Image source: Punny Business
#23 Looks Like Obama Got Into Fast-food
Image source: Astralnugget
#24 Kung Food
Image source: BusinessPunny
#25 Dolce & Banana
Image source: Jose Lopez
#26 Absolutely Phobulous
Image source: Google Maps
#27 By The Way, Do You Feel Like Eating Ice Cream At The Buy The Way?
Image source: The Daily Kimchi
#28 He Was A Skater Boi, She Said See You Later I’m Off To Try To Break Dfs’s Market Dominance
Image source: Punny Business
#29 Eye Carumba
Image source: Punny Business
#30 What About Some
Image source: thepunningman
#31 Thorassic Park
Image source: Punny Business
#32 Found In Godalming
Image source: Andrew Jackson
#33 Planet Of Grapes
Image source: Funny Name
#34 Wind-ow Yeah!
Image source: Merrick
#35 That Is A Place That Sells Spanish Doors
Image source: Campbell
#36 I Hope Your All Spending Valentine’s Day With Your…
Image source: Punny Business
#37 For The Shave Of Your Life
#38 Just Spotted Darth Vader’s New Venture
Image source: Punny Business
#39 Take It Easy And Go To The Tech It Easy
Image source: Dave
#40 Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner
Image source: Punny Business
#41 Master Beef
Image source: Gagventures
#42 Barber Streisand
Image source: The Greek Outdoors
#43 It Certainly Wood
Image source: thepunningman
#44 Bamboleo, Bamboleo
Image source: Maurice
#45 They’ve Been In Stiff Competition With Their Rivals Mattple
Image source: Captain_Starmada
#46 Fuckoffee, Drink Tea
Image source: Deanways
#47 That’s Not Poor. Simple, Yes. But It’s Complete
Image source: Ben
#48 For You And Only You
Image source: Aryf. H.
#49 A New Donut Shop Opened Up In Town. My Friend Didn’t Get Their Name At First
Image source: zahnza
#50 Das Wok
Image source: Punny Business
#51 Pizza Huh
Image source: randomusername12308
#52 Pour Boy
Image source: Google Maps
#53 Even The Glitterati Of Monaco Like A Bit Of Punny Business
Image source: FactBoyTim
#54 A No Strings Attached Pun
Image source: hampton
#55 Somehow I
Image source: Jay
#56 Cash22
Image source: digitalfurball
#57 You’ll Like This One
Image source: Punny Business
#58 Elvis Has Left The Building
Image source: Punny Business
#59 For Great Expectations
Image source: Doc Thirde
#60 Spotted Yesterday In Swindon
Image source: Colin Davis
#61 Cash In, Cash Out
Image source: Maurice
#62 This Chip Shop At A Railway Station Near Warrington Is One Of My Favourites
Image source: BusinessPunny
#63 Diversifying In To New Sectors, I See
Image source: Scholeskjaer
#64 Happy Dance After Fish And Chips In Fishcotheque
Image source: Google Maps
#65 Hindenburger
Image source: pannonica.wordpress.com
#66 Literally
Image source: reddit.com
#67 Portuguese Circus
Image source: jonaskid
#68 I’m Liking It!
Image source: Plasmus642
#69 It’s Not Subway, It’s Shabuway
Image source: onpinsandneedles
#70 Best Steam In Town
Image source: zeekyboy
#71 Sunbucks In Shanghai
Image source: Avery Chan
#72 Mcdnoald’s
Image source: imgur.com
#73 Classic In Blackpool
Image source: Paul Taylor
#74 Well Well Well
Image source: Pete Fraser
#75 Ah, The Piece De Resistance!
Image source: Glenn Gregory
#76 British Lbs.
Image source: google.com
#77 Sorry If Someone Posted It Already
#78 Lynn We Need More Toner
Image source: Punny Business
#79 Fish And Chips
Image source: Punny Business
#80 Woofs A Daisy
#81 Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou
Image source: Carl
#82 Pugs & Kisses
Image source: Rob Brennan
#83 Brim Full Of Rasher
Image source: PunnyBusiness
#84 Come Get Your Gmo, Gluten Filled Goodness
Image source: rag3train
#85 Will You Get This British Humour?
Image source: Mike
#86 Flat Boy Skim Plastering
Image source: Jack Broom
#87 Good Name Is Important For A Shop
Image source: kacperp
