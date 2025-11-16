50 People Who Won Christmas With Their Creative Christmas Trees (New Pics)

Christmas trees nowadays range from traditional to so uniquely modern that they are hardly even trees at all. And it is absolutely up to a person’s wishes what their Christmas tree should look like. In a way, the Christmas tree is only a symbol. According to a Christmas expert in “Pre-Christian/Pagan times, people used branches of evergreen trees to decorate their homes during the winter solstice, as it made them think of the spring to come”. So, in the end, it has never been about the traditional Christmas tree we see in the movies but more about the meaning behind it.

With this list, we invite you to get inspired for your own personal Christmas tree that would bring the most meaning and joy to this beautiful and heartwarming celebration. And if you feel that this list was way too short, go check out our previous posts on Bored Panda here and here.

More info: whychristmas.com

#1 My Husband And I Always Try To Find The One Tree We Think No One Will Take Home. This Year Our 14’ Tree Has A 12” Gap At The Top. Complete With Mini Lumberjack Mouse

Image source: wsb3237

#2 In May This Year, My Dad Passed Away And Left Me His 40-Year-Old Weeping Fig Tree, Now I’m Continuing The Tradition Of Making It Our Christmas Tree

Image source: Trentglass

#3 My Christmas Tree This Year. I Have Been Waiting 10 Years To Put It Up. Most Of The Butterflies Were Crafted By Me In Some Way. Very Happy With How It Turned Out

Image source: roxxxann

#4 Our Teepee Tree

Image source: AdmirablePin1367

#5 This Is Hardly Fine Woodworking, But I Just Made This Festive Tin Can Tree Decoration With Basic Pine And A Tree Branch For A Trunk. Love How It Turned Out

Image source: farbulouscreations

#6 My Rainbow Christmas Tree

Image source: mshoneybadger

#7 I Turned My Regular Boring Christmas Tree Into A Whoville Tree

Image source: kerrietaldwell

#8 This Christmas Tree Made Out Of Old Street Lights

Image source: kapsapirukas

#9 My Flatmate’s Christmas Tree (Rolled Magazine Papers And Glue)

Image source: Staminkja

#10 6-Meter-High Christmas Tree, Trivento, Italy, Made With 1,300 Donated Crochet Squares

Image source: womensart1

#11 Vintage Ceramic Tree – Belonged To My Grandparents

Image source: OffensivePumpkin

#12 This Christmas Tree Wins Christmas

Image source: EvilCatCreations

#13 The Ullapool Christmas Tree Has To Be One Of The Most Unique And Distinctive. Made Of About 400 Fishing Creels, It Celebrates The Town’s Close Links With The Sea

Image source: Johnpow1

#14 Uncle John’s Tree At McLaren Lodge In San Francisco, California, In All Its Glory

Image source: 415urbanadventures

#15 The Christmas Tree At My OBGYN’s Office

Image source: hamas57

#16 Christmas Tree Made Of Flamingos At The Philadelphia Zoo’s Christmas Lights Display. Merry Christmas, Everyone

Image source: YukihyoUchiha

#17 My Space-Themed Christmas Tree

Image source: stellerarts

#18 I Got My Christmas Tree Made Out Of Flowers. I’m In Love

Image source: AriTheDon

#19 I Love My Peppermint Tree And Wanted To Share It

Image source: badgalkiki

#20 Toddler/Pet-Friendly Christmas Tree Fort

Image source: savvycrist

#21 Christmas Tree In Downtown Detroit At Beacon Park On A Snowy Night

Image source: KickinAP1985

#22 Christmas Snake

Image source: NICUhellokitty

#23 My Aunt Propagated Some Succulents And Turned Them Into A Christmas Tree

Image source: uncanny_goat

#24 My Rainbow Christmas Tree With Bonus Cat Friend

Image source: lucylucylucy

#25 At 35-Years-Old, I Finally Have A Christmas Tree Of My Very Own

Image source: FarmerHandsome

#26 Village Christmas Tree

Image source: Maddaces82

#27 Made A Very Special Christmas Tree This Year! Crafted Each One Until I Ran Out Of Space

Image source: kmutters

#28 Love It Or Hate It – Vilnius Christmas Tree Is Here To Stay

Image source: vilniusfreetour

#29 Locals Made This Beautiful Granny Square Christmas Tree In My Neighborhood In Dublin (Ireland)

Image source: michmochw

#30 It’s Not Quite The North Pole But It’ll Do

Image source: wind_whistler

#31 Christmas Tree Made Out Of Recycled Bottles

Image source: -butter-toast-

#32 I Made Our Christmas Tree Out Of Books This Year

Image source: CrowHollow

#33 I Got A Rainbow Christmas Tree This Year

Image source: shimmer_bee

#34 Christmas Time In Vancouver Is A Different Kind Of Magical

Image source: terranmikaela

#35 Every Year My Mum Comes To Visit And Complains We Don’t Have A Christmas Tree. Think She’ll Complain This Year?

Image source: SecondBee

#36 Merry Christmas Everyone

Image source: johanna__decor

#37 Our Christmas Tree This Year. We Made All The Ornaments As Well

Image source: couchpotatolady

#38 Extremely Proud Of This Custom Tree That Showcases Our LEGO Christmas Collection

Image source: funktopu

#39 Crochet Christmas Tree In Lozoya Main Square (Madrid, Spain) Made By A Group Of Women From The Town

Image source: i_sunflower

#40 I Made A Christmas Tree Topper Of The Orion Spacecraft Orbiting The Moon

Image source: raptorattackmzk

#41 This Christmas Tree Made Of Latex Gloves In My Laboratory

Image source: pine_apple_pizza

#42 Christmas Is Just Around The Corner

Image source: jnonis

#43 Dehydrated Citrus Christmas Tree I Made

Image source: PalmsToPines

#44 This Christmas Tree Is Made Of Crab Traps And Buoys. Wells-Next-The-Sea, UK

Image source: famousaj

#45 Christmas Tree

Image source: Homedecor_PTL

#46 12 Months Of “Christmas” Tree: Spring/Easter

Image source: riggletiggle

#47 Wintry White, Silver & Blue Christmas Tree

Image source: Tchikachu

#48 I’m Very Happy With The Results. Merry Christmas Everybody

Image source: -PinkOnWednesday-

#49 I’m Not Sure If We’re Celebrating Christmas Or Getting Ready To Burn Witches

Image source: gadzooks72

#50 A Christmas Tree Fit For A Queen. Custom Mariah-Fied Tree

Image source: ScotiabankArena

