11 Creative And Straight-Up Adorable Pictures This Swedish Mom Took With Her Baby

Photos of little kids are probably in the Top 3 winning content on the internet, along with cute kitties and adorable doggos. In fact, you don’t even have to try too hard to be that inventive to win the hearts of netizens – just shoot your baby, and almost any photo will be a miracle of cuteness!

And if the photoshoot also turns out to be creative – with various inspiring images for both the baby and the mom, and even moderately seasoned with a pinch of good irony – then get ready for a portion of incredibly viral content! As it happened, for example, with this mom from Sweden and her sweet little fellow.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: mandamoritz

#2

Image source: mandamoritz

#3

Image source: mandamoritz

#4

Image source: mandamoritz

#5

Image source: mandamoritz

#6

Image source: mandamoritz

#7

Image source: mandamoritz

#8

Image source: mandamoritz

#9

Image source: mandamoritz

#10

Image source: mandamoritz

#11

Image source: mandamoritz

Patrick Penrose
