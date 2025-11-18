People Are Sharing The Craziest Ways Their Vinted Orders Were Packaged (50 Pics)

by

Thrifting and buying second hand can be a great way to reduce waste, stop contributing to overconsumption, and give “pre-loved” things and clothes a second life. One of the platforms where you can do that is Vinted with millions of registered users.

However, when you sell something, there’s the dilemma of packaging. Some people want to be as planet-friendly as possible, perhaps, so, they opt for some unorthodox mailing decisions. Here we have a list of the most ridiculous, over-the-top, and creative ways Vinted sellers have packaged their goods. Who knew a pizza box could be such a good container to send a dress?

Bored Panda reached out to Vinted and asked them what’s the official policy regarding questionable packaging. They kindly agreed to share their best wrapping strategies so they can be both practical and creative!

#1 My Vinted Frozen Pizza Has Arrived. The Dress I Ordered Arrived In This Packaging, Otherwise In Perfectly Good Condition, I Just Found It Very Funny

Image source: krizotto93

#2 Wonder What That Is

Image source: Adult Problems

#3 Vinted Packaging Never Disappoints

Image source: yoneysunnyinnt

#4 Genius

Image source: Adult Problems

#5 Genius Or Just Wrong?

Image source: caroline.shops

#6 I Had A Book “Packed” Like That And The Chick Got Mad Because I Reported It To Vinted. Basically, According To Her, It Was My Fault Because I Didn’t Peel Off The Label Properly

Image source: Catra28_10

#7 I Got A Package From Vinted In A Garbage Bag

Image source: blackzerosn

#8 This Wrapping Of A Baby Bouncer Is Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

Image source: SallySue54321

#9 Great Recycling

Image source: morganegln

#10 Certainly An Interesting Way To Make Sure The Item Being Delivered Is Protected

Image source: StudioJamesCao

#11 That’s Some Creative Shipping

Image source: gadgetatc

#12 This Is Crazy

Image source: daisipinki

#13 They’re Not Even Trying Anymore

Image source: Adult Problems

#14 Vinted Is A State Of Mind

Image source: kamilpivot

#15 I Ordered A Hat On Vinted. Look At This Packaging

Image source: TBarbouz

#16 Can’t Believe My Parcel Was Wrapped Like This

Image source: magentaalee

#17 Cowboy Boots Bought On Vinted. I Can’t Do This Anymore

Image source: momofsaul

#18 Never Seen Anything Like It

Image source: Adult Problems

#19 I Bought A LEGO Set On Vinted. The Seller Shipped It To Me With A LEGO Eternals Box Turned Inside Out And Also Used Crumpled-Up Instructions As Packaging Material. I Was Shocked

Image source: Nicola Zonno

#20 When You Sell A Beauty Doll Head On Vinted And Wrap It Up Without A Box. Sorry To The Receiver If I Give Your Daughter A Heart Attack On Her Birthday

Image source: Kayleigh Woolley

#21 That’s A New One. I’ve Received Parcels Wrapped In Some Dodgy Ways But Tin Foil And Tape?

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Honestly, Love The Creativity From Them

Image source: sapphiresophia_

#23 I Got This Package From Vinted

Image source: pogovzn

#24 Reminds Me Of My Childhood

Image source: Adult Problems

#25 They Could’ve At Least Turned It Inside Out To Look Tidier

Image source: Adult Problems

#26 I Mean, Really? Just Received It This Morning And Even The Delivery Guy Was Shocked

Image source: Ella Pedel

#27 Why Buy A Box When You Only Sold The Item For 3£

Image source: chrissiechrissiechrissie

#28 Someone Used A Greasy McDonald’s Bag To Wrap My Vinted Order

Image source: Jordan Watson

#29 This Is How Someone Mailed My Vinted Order. It Really Is The Wild West Of Packages

Image source: Fhoxyd22

#30 Doesn’t Seem Very Secure

Image source: Adult Problems

#31 At Least It Came Safely

Image source: palegal_seller

#32 Honestly, A For Effort

Image source: thekompofficial

#33 I Got The Legendary Package From Vinted – In A Food Box

Image source: CoNaToKlaudia

#34 My Daughter’s Pyjamas Were Delivered In This

Image source: ExpressAffect3262

#35 As A Seller On Vinted Who Buys Fancy Packaging And Includes A Thank-You Note And Little Gift, I’m Inspired

Image source: hansmollman

#36 I Bought A DVD From Poland. It Arrived In Very Unique Packaging

Image source: matej926

#37 Have You Performed A Successful Operation Of Opening It?

Image source: clumsyoaf33

#38 Why Do Sellers Pack Things In The Most Peculiar Way

Went to pick up a package today, and the shop keeper handed over essentially a ball and yarn? Opened it up and it was double wrapped, second layer being a dog poop bag. Item itself is totally fine and unharmed, but couldn’t help but laugh at the awful choice of packaging.

Image source: VanAmogogh

#39 Got Sent These Packages. I Personally Would Never Pack My Orders Into Something Like This

Image source: fdnoa

#40 Thought They Sent Me Their Rubbish, But It Was Just An Attempt To Save On Packing Materials

I received a massive box for a small wooden kitchen item I ordered. As soon as I started opening the box, I spotted those empty bottles, and I started filming, thinking they’d actually sent me their rubbish. Turns out my item was at the very bottom of that box, under all the bottles. I think this is the worst packaging I’ve ever received.

Image source: Particular_Ad589

#41 At The Beginning I Still Had Some Boxes, Poly Mailers And Illusions. After A Few Months On Vinted My Packages Started Looking Like This

Image source: Yoghurt_Sothoth

#42 You Never Know What The Packaging Will Look Like When Ordering From Vinted

Image source: Adult Problems

#43 Never Thought There Would Be A Day Where I Would Receive My Order In A Trash Bag

Image source: Tiina Dovlatbekjan

#44 Packaging Was Wild

Image source: 1tsjodie

#45 When You Order Something From Vinted And This Is How It Arrives

Image source: Jade McNamara

#46 Just Got My First Trash Bag Wrapped Item

Just picked it up from a collection point. Kind of made me giggle though, I see the occasional post about it here and there, but never seen it for myself until now.

Image source: GlitteryCucumber

#47 Well, That’s Certainly Unique

Image source: Dominique Parsons

#48 My Shoes Came Packaged In Boots Pharmacy Bags. Love That

Image source: bethhhowen2000

#49 I Bought Some Shorts Off Vinted, And They Sent Them In A Coco Pops Box And Duct Tape

Image source: Paris Jayne

#50 Sustainability Is Key

Image source: chloenoye

#51 This Wrapping Though.. (No Personal Info)

