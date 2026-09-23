57 Women Share The Wildest Things Male Coworkers Have Said To Their Faces

At work, we keep things professional, don’t we? However, some didn’t get that memo. Because between the most awkward small talk, questionable jokes, and comments that definitely should have stayed in someone’s head, sometimes coworkers say things that leave you wondering how they finished the sentence without pausing once to think it through.
Interestingly, that became the subject of a Reddit thread where women were asked to share the craziest thing a male coworker had ever said to them. And well, the responses moved from incredibly strange comments to straight-up wildly inappropriate remarks so unexpected that they were hard to forget.
#1
I was sitting and he came up behind me, crouched down, and whispered “oh the things I would do to you” in my ear.
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#2
I was new to a job and spend a couple weeks working pretty closely and spending breaks with a guy. It was fun. The third week he would wave and say hi, but not get much closer than that. By week 4 things were back to normal.
I asked him why and he said it was because I was on my period during week 3 and he could smell it and knew to avoid me.
I was not in fact on my period, at all, thanks to birth control. But he kept on avoiding me, and all the other women, on some sort of individual “3rd week for periods” tracker the entire time I worked there.
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#3
I very briefly had a boss (who never should’ve been hired) who had 11 s****l harassment complaints against him in his first two weeks. Among many things, he: asked to come to my family Christmas and set him up with my “pretty cousins,” told me about how his ex wife was bad at giving b**wjobs, told me I was his type…
The cherry on top was asking to move in with me, finding my address through my resumé, then speaking with my apartments leasing office and booking a tour for a unit in my building. He was promptly fired after that, but it messed me up for a bit.
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The World Economic Forum highlights that gender stereotypes can influence workplace interactions even when people believe they are being objective. Women may be expected to demonstrate competence and authority while also appearing warm, agreeable, approachable, and traditionally feminine. Being too assertive can be interpreted as intimidating, while being especially accommodating can undermine perceptions of authority.
These expectations can also affect how colleagues view a woman’s appearance, age, clothing, personality, or leadership ability, despite those factors having little to do with her actual work. In an environment where these assumptions are present, an ordinary conversation can quickly become less about what someone contributes professionally and more about whether they fit an expected idea of how a woman should behave.
#4
On the reverse side, my male coworker was chatting with a pretty new female consultant and said “how tall are you?”
She said “5’ 2” why?”
“I just wanted to see if you’d fit in my trunk hahaha”
Jesus.
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#5
“Redheads taste like an orange,” followed by Hannibal Lecter slurping noises.
I have plenty of others. But that’s the weirdest.
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#6
I was seated at my desk working on the computer when a male coworker cracked a blonde joke. As a blonde woman I’ve heard them all, reacted with boredom and simply shooed him away. Unbeknownst to me, the only other woman in our department was doing stock work in the rafters above. She reported the incident, and I got called into HR where I was written up for insufficient outrage. Nordstrom, 1997.
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Those expectations can also influence the seemingly minor tasks and comments that become part of everyday office life. Women may be presumed to be naturally better at organizing, taking notes, welcoming visitors, smoothing over disagreements, or providing emotional support because these responsibilities are associated with being caring or accommodating.
Similarly, a woman’s ideas or expertise may not always receive the same immediate authority as a man’s, particularly when gender stereotypes influence who is perceived as a natural leader or expert. That can make comments that appear random or merely annoying part of a wider pattern, in that a coworker may not simply be making an awkward observation, but revealing assumptions about what a female colleague should look like, sound like, or do at work.
#7
I was about to go on maternity leave when a man, on the board of directors, said that I could use him to practice breastfeeding if needed.
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#8
That he invented an anti-matter engine when he was 8 years old, but his elementary school teacher whose spouse worked for the government took his plans and drawings , and now the CIA had them and he was being watched by the FBI, as his intelligence was classified by the US as a potential weapon. And he was actually serious about it.
This was in response to him telling me he was an inventor and me asking him to tell me about something that he invented. We were working fast food, I was about 19 and I think he was about 23/24. He had dropped out of school in the 9th grade and worked fast food since then. I’ll always remember it because at that age, I thought delusions only accompanied the kind of dramatic psychosis that was shown on TV and in movies. I had never met someone who was just casually delusional but otherwise functional. Might have been one of the contributors to my interest in mental health that led me to become a psychiatrist.
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#9
I was pregnant with my first baby. I had recently told my coworkers, since I was leaving soon. People were making small talk and giving their congratulations passing by my desk.
My boss’s son (who also worked at the business) said to me:
“Yeah, my wife was never tight again after that first kid. Enjoy it while you can.”
Ummmm excuse the f**k what???!!!!
The only reason I didn’t make a fuss was because I knew he was never going to be fired, I was exhausted from being in and out of the hospital with HG, and I was only staying 3 more weeks before my maternity leave started… and I was sure as f**k never going back to that job.
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The International Labour Organization notes that workplace harassment can take verbal, psychological, or social forms, and that serious conduct does not necessarily have to happen repeatedly to be concerning. This is important when considering comments between male and female colleagues because there is a difference between an awkward remark and behavior that demeans, humiliates, intimidates, or stereotypes someone.
Comments about a woman’s body, attractiveness, clothing, dating life, pregnancy, or sexuality can cross professional boundaries, as can remarks portraying women as irrational, overly emotional, or unsuitable for leadership. Even seemingly familiar language or unwanted flirting can become uncomfortable when it diminishes someone’s professional standing or makes the workplace feel less respectful.
#10
I would often drive coworkers home when we closed together. This one guy, who was 18 at the time, and I (21 at the time) would often chat in my car for a bit before he would get out.
One day, before he got out of the car, he said “you know (my name), I wish you weren’t a lesbian. You are exactly my type. I m*****bate to you sometimes.”.
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#11
I was working as a receptionist at a hair salon when I was 20ish. There was a male stylist who was probably in his mid 30s and was married with three kids. He would say inappropriate s**t to me all the time, like inviting me over to his house to smoke a joint because his wife and kids were out of town and was generally creepy to me and I would deflect by being sarcastic or saying something mean to him.
Anyways, there was one day I went into our single person bathroom at the salon to do something quickly (probably change the garbage or something) and left the door open. This mother f****r comes in behind me, closes the door, and “jokingly” asked me if I wanted to make out. He ended up getting fired for being creepy to someone else I believe and I didn’t mention anything to my manager until after he got fired, but yeah, that guy s***s.
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#12
You’d be prettier if you smiled more. Sir I’m literally answering email.
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Not every strange comment automatically amounts to workplace harassment, and context matters when determining how serious a particular interaction is. However, the idea that something was “just a joke” does not necessarily settle the matter. Repeated interruptions, mocking someone’s expertise, telling a woman to change her tone, or assuming she should handle hospitality and emotional tasks can communicate that she is not being viewed solely as a professional colleague.
The same applies to comments about women collectively, even when a particular employee is not directly targeted. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission similarly recognizes that offensive remarks about a person can form part of harassment, including remarks directed at women generally. The broader issue is whether workplace communication remains respectful and professional rather than turning gender into a reason to evaluate or diminish someone.
#13
Not a lady but I have one.
Having lunch with my colleagues and there was some silence.. this guy, unprompted by anyone, started describing the girls at the table one by one.
Like oh Kay would be those that would be dedicated to their husband and stay home and cook and wait for him to come back.
Abby would be the wild one in the relationship and be the one who plans different types of dates….
He went on, describing them one by one for like half an hour.
All of us were just horrified it went on and on till one of the guys went dude shut up.
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#14
“Are you mad at me?”
This was my first job, working in the army civilian unit refurbishing the on base accommodations. I was 17 and his helper. He was 50 something, married, and had been there for at least 20 years. It was a 9 month term position for me. As is tradition, we’d often kick off early and hang out watching Laverne and Shirley around 2 so as to not burn through work orders too fast. We got pretty close and he was a genuinely good teacher. I thought we were friends, I’d met his family.
Around the 6 month mark we were watching M.A.S.H after a particularly brutal job that morning. He offered to rub my shoulders. Within 30 seconds his hands were kneading my t**s. I froze up and started to cry. That was when he stopped, and said it. Changed me as a person.
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#15
He didn’t SAY, so much as he tried to sneak up on me in a supply room in the hospital we both worked in and tried to scare me from behind…
He didn’t realize my PTSD AF tiny self could turn that fast and leave him with several bruises with the IV pole I was working with.
He was entirely appropriately apologetic and actually realized just how f****d up his behavior was.
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This is where the distinction between intent and impact, discussed by Everyday Feminism, becomes useful. A person may believe they are complimenting a colleague, making a harmless joke, or offering an honest observation, while the other person experiences the interaction very differently. A comment about someone’s appearance might be intended as friendly but leave them feeling watched or reduced to their looks.
A joke aimed at making someone feel included could instead publicly undermine their competence, while criticism of a woman’s tone might reinforce the expectation that she should be less assertive than her male colleagues. None of this necessarily proves malicious intent, but the absence of malicious intent does not automatically make the interaction comfortable or appropriate.
#16
His long-time girlfriend worked in the same office and I was friends with her and everyone in the office. One day, when I’m sitting in my office alone, I hear him professing his love to me through the wall. I pretended I never heard him and I was so weirded out.
When I left that same job, my boss sends me a LinkedIn message saying that I was *really* nice and professed his love to me years later. He was married as well and she used to work in the same office.
That place was super weird.
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#17
Bought a punching bag for his office, then taped my photo to it. I have terrible self esteem, so that wasn’t the one of many red flags that finally got me to quit. He was the highest earning salesdude in the branch, so he faced no consequences.
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#18
He was late and loudly blamed his wife for not setting the alarm on his behalf the night before and told us not to worry because he yelled at her before coming in so she’d learn her lesson.
What was great was how the rest of the team (men and women) ragged on him so hard for needing his wife to set his alarm for him that he backtracked and eventually admitted that he should be setting his own d**n alarm.
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Intent can still provide useful information because there is an important difference between an isolated social mistake and deliberate intimidation, gender targeting, retaliation, or a repeated pattern of behavior. It can also influence how a workplace decides what response is appropriate. But focusing exclusively on what the speaker meant can make it harder to recognize why the other person reacted negatively in the first place.
A more constructive response is to acknowledge the effect of the comment, apologize without making the recipient responsible for reassuring the speaker, and change the behavior. When an interaction is serious or keeps happening, workplace procedures can provide a way to address it rather than leaving the person affected to simply tolerate it.
#19
I used a blanket at my desk and some guy came up to me and saw it and said “ahh withdrawing from h***ine?” completely deadpan
Another time I had a surgery and my boss was asking why and I told him it was private information and I didn’t have to tell him. He said “ah yeah probably a nose job, that’s what you’d need”.
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#20
When I was putting myself through school, I served and bartended. And my first day at a new job, I just walked in and was talking to the bartender, who was explaining the ropes to me, because the training was pretty informal, but they were kind of showing me around and pointing everything out and explaining table numbers and such.
The owner walked in and saw me standing there talking to the bartender in the generic uniform and said, “What the f**k are you doing standing around doing nothing for? Get to work.” I was used to very bullying bosses in the service industry, so I wasn’t really taken aback by it and I just kind of laughed. And then he later brought me to his office for a performance evaluation. Didn’t even know my f*****g name, had to ask me my name, and proceeded to go on with a performance evaluation of the 30 seconds he’s witnessed of me “working”. And I let him finish. And then when he was done, he said, “What do you have to say for yourself?” And I said, “I just started working here 30 seconds before you came in, and this is my first day, and I had to tell you my name. I’m not even in the system. So what you witnessed was training. I don’t know what you want me to do, bud.”
He let me keep the job. I think he was pretty embarrassed, but he tried to save face and then released me back into the wild.
Anyway, everyone stole from that guy.
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#21
I meant to put a dash of salt in my oatmeal but it flowed way too fast and I was standing in the kitchenette deciding if I could save it. He asked what was a wrong and I told him.
He said “you know what they say about making your food too salty?”
Me: no?
Him: it means you’re h***y.
Me: uh, no.
I didn’t say anything else or report him, just iced him out and figured I’d handled it. found out years later that a group of women were going through hell with HR to have his harassment addressed. I felt awful that I didn’t add my story to the pile when I had the chance.
Since then I report every f**ky thing every f*****g f**k ever says to me. If they’re doing it to you they’re probably doing it to others and we need to make a record, even if you think you can handle it.
Close second: revenue enablement director said “sales is like dating, no only means no if you take no for an answer.” Reported the f**k out of that piece of s**t.
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Another reason workplace comments can feel particularly uncomfortable is that Culture Amp distinguishes professional relationships from ordinary friendships. Coworkers can certainly become friends, but their interactions still take place within formal roles involving responsibilities, confidentiality, performance expectations, and organizational rules.
Friendship is generally voluntary. People can decline invitations, limit contact, or walk away from the relationship without putting their livelihood at risk. At work, people often have to continue interacting because their roles require it. That means a comment that might be shrugged off between close friends can carry a different weight when it comes from someone a person has to sit beside, collaborate with, or answer to every day.
#22
If it helps, as a guy I’ve overheard some of the things said in this thread and reported it to management often to be met with the, ‘unless she directly complains, there’s nothing I can do…’ line… so yeah women deal with a lot of inappropriateness on top of the usual workplace BS…
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#23
“Are you wearing a bra today?”
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#24
A boss at an early career internship told us the best way folks learned foreign languages was by getting “long-haired dictionaries” – aka foreign born wives. He also plainly stated he felt HIS boss was unfit to be a mother of her new adoptive child, since she was 40. And a slew of other offensive platitudes disguised as “life advice,” like where not to buy property based on the racial makeup of neighborhoods.
Well, the internship turned into all of us getting called into HR to document to his bad behavior. The full time staff had understandably had enough, and decided that we the interns would take him down! I’m not sure what happened but I do think it ended in a forced retirement.
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Privacy adds another layer to those boundaries. Friends may naturally discuss dating, relationships, family, appearance, or other personal subjects, but sharing such information at work can have different consequences. Personal details can become gossip, influence how colleagues perceive someone, or affect team dynamics and professional opportunities. That makes unsolicited questions and comments about a coworker’s private life particularly awkward.
Even when someone believes they are simply being friendly, the workplace is not necessarily a setting where everyone has agreed to that level of personal familiarity. Professional friendliness can exist without requiring colleagues to treat one another as though they have the same freedom, intimacy, and expectations as close friends.
#25
“Has anyone ever told you that you may have undiagnosed ADHD and Autism?”.
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#26
What color is my underwear.
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#27
I was kneeling on the ground scraping a sticker off the floor (it was Sears and they put promo stickers on the tile floors) and he walked up in front of me and said that was just how he liked his women.
There was also the supervisor who told me he drove by my apartment a couple of times to “make sure I was safe”. Spoiler: I did not feel safe.
The coworker who cornered me in a hotel room hallway to tell me that if he wasn’t married, he’d be into me. While preventing me from moving.
The firm’s managing partner who got drunk at a summer associate party and told me he thought I was beautiful and he could make things happen for me.
These are just off the top of my head. It’s a crazy world out there.
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Some workplace comments are forgotten the moment they are said, while others stick around for years because they are simply too stunning, awkward, or unexpected to forget. And these show just how quickly a supposedly ordinary workday can turn into a moment someone ends up telling their friends about later.
Do you have any similar stories? Have you ever had a male coworker say something to you that completely caught you off guard? We would love to hear from you in the comments!
#28
Was making coffee and he goes “oh so you’re more than office candy”.
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#29
“D**n, you’d look better as a guy” -my very gay male boss. I tend to wear dresses at work, but chose to wear a button up shirt and pants one day, lol. I am super flat chested, so I can see how he’d get that idea.
Image source: SnowUnderStars, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels
#30
I was super young. It was my first job in a mall. There was this creepy old dude who would make weird comments at females all the time. One day I was stuck being harraseed by this guy, years later i would have said something now and reported the creep but I was frozen then. After the guy waks away i hear in my ear piece that the manager calls my name saying that was too frisky. I wanted to burn in shame because orher coworks could hear this brilliant comment but when they askeed me what happened and I told them, they helped me realise what actually happened. The manager heard this 60 year old guy talking to a 17 year old like that and instead of doing something about it he shamed me where everyone could hear. That was beyong bat shii to me.
Image source: bayoyayo12, Getty Images / Unsplash
#31
Had male coworkers who had a Whatsapp group and would rate the women in our building from 1-10. One specific coworker told everyone I was his number 1 (scale of 10).
It went around and was the inside joke since then. He often came into my office to chat and it started to get worse during office partys where he would be drunk and yell in front of everyone that he would like to f**k me.
He also got my number and started texting me if I’m at home and if he can “come over for coffee”. He made inappropriate comments all the time like I’m sure you are good in bed. He had a wife and a kid. I’m sure he cheated because apparently he hit on other women all the time.
I blocked him, he changed jobs. Unfortunately I changed jobs to the same place as him. He texted me via another phone number because he knew I blocked him. He asked to get a drink together. Surprise: he was divorced and single and wanted to have fun.
I answered he should leave me alone or I will report him at my new job.
Image source: Maki_mizu
#32
“I want to make a baby with you but I don’t want have babies”.
Image source: DocJuice
#33
“You sound like you smell good” over the phone when I had never met the guy in person.
Image source: justkeep_swimmin
#34
‘If you were my daughter I’d put you over my knee and spank you right now!’
54m boss after I 18f at the time, accidentally knocked over a display. He screamed this about five inches away from my face. I quit.
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#35
I worked with a guy who was made the “lead” of our team. He was talking to me about how slow work was and how he needed to make more money. Then, he turned to me saying “you’re hot enough, why don’t you make an OF account to make more money? I’d definitely follow you if you do it.”.
Image source: SpecificFilm4097
#36
Ok so this is wild and I haven’t thought about this in decades. I dont even know that I everr told anyone now that I think about it. I was 17 and working for this small but successful telemarketing company back in the like 2005 founded and run by a husband and wife.
I used to work behind the mgmt desk and pretty closely with the wife who was super fantastic but her husband was an absolute creep who also had a d**g problem. Actually most of that office had a d**g problem, pills were a big a*******n amongst the majority of people who filtered through there. But I was ok bc mgmt really looked out for me and they paid me well for a 17 yr old, so I never had to worry about foolishness from any co-workers.
Well, the male owner, BT, had an attraction to me that was always very apparent to me and really made me uncomfortable. He admitted in front of others that he couldn’t even look at me without smiling and how pretty i was etc. But the worst was when he offered to “show me the definition of multiple orgasms”, yuck. I just got the ick even remembering that. I always ignored him and never told anyone, not even his wife. I just kept as much distance as possible and would never be near him alone. Worked there a few years until I could move on for better pay.
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#37
Came up casually in conversation that I am not a fan of any pickled foods. Without pause and completely stone-faced he said “I’ll just have to tie you to a chair and force feed you until you like pickles”. Then just casually moved the conversation on to other topics. Thankfully not a person I had to work with directly at any point.
Image source: EmptyParsnip
#38
So for context, In my country/culture , women who are married are known to wear certain visible religious/cultural symbols which clearly indicate marital status. Ofcourse most of us in the current generation do not agree with these and you will find 2/10 girls from our generation wearing anyone of these symbols .
My colleague recently got married and was off for about a month and when she came back to work, it was the same formal dress code etc, n she was wearing her wedding ring (again in our culture it’s common for women and men to anyway wear a lot of rings including the ring finger which holds no major significance) but apart from that there was no vermilion on her forehead, no visible black bead necklace, not any toe rings or extra bangles etc – which are all considered symbols of being a married woman. NOTE : no such symbols exist for men in our culture at all.
Cue a creepy married guy at the office who would hit on her since she had began working at the office. He looks her up and down and says “omg u look the same, no one can say you’re a married woman, no vermillion, no black beads, no toe rings, how are men supposed to know not to hit on you now?”
YEAH!
Image source: sprIxAlwareArnd6327
#39
I was laughing and cringing through the comments here trying to think of how to add to the thread and then I remembered that, just TWO DAYS AGO my boss who owns the company went from “you need to contact this manager for scheduling inquiries” to “I think we should have a 3some and you should sit on my face and I won’t make it weird at work no one will know.” Haha w*f I am so used to weird c**p like that, it took me 15 minutes of reading a thread to even remember it happened.
Image source: Taint__Whisperer
#40
Squeezed my a*s and said “sorry I just wanted to check if it was firm or soft”.
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#41
Said I smelled good, proceeded to sniff me.
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#42
While holding up two slices of deli ham, “This is what you’re going to look like when you have your baby.” I was about 4 months pregnant, and found it absolutely hilarious. Totally came outta no where. He was actually a really likeable guy and a lot of fun to work with.
Image source: shmegsnbacon1
#43
Everything went wrong when women got the right to vote, & menstruation is the reason women can’t lead…. I don’t work for him anymore.
Come on ladies lets all join the trades.
Image source: Mi55Grimm
#44
Not a lady but I witnessed one. A coworker told a female colleague she should smile more because she would be so much prettier. She looked at him and said I am not here to be pretty for you, Dave. The silence in that room could have been bottled and sold as a sleep aid. Dave never mentioned smiling again.
Image source: ColdViolinist835
#45
When I was 18 my boss (35m) excessively told me I looked beautiful and smelt nice and had a great smile. Multiple times an hour. He would say I love you as I left the room. He accidentally touched me inappropriately, he apologised but repeatedly asked me not to tell my parents. He also held my hand. I reported him and they basically said I was lying. F**k that company.
Image source: Main-Fortune-4596
#46
My boss with a young teenage daughter to me at work lunch: “Yeah I just don’t think P Diddy deserves all these criminal charges, those girls knew what they were getting into and they should’ve been the ones being held accountable” (he was a lawyer mind you).
Image source: Nearby_World_1922
#47
Not me, but my partner: she was wearing leather shorts, and black pantyhose (she looked smart and work-appropriate, mind you). A male colleague comes to her and says “You should wear shorts more often.” Ick, but not the wildest, but she was bothered by that, naturally. At the end of the day she summons the courage and goes to his office, and asks him politely not to make those kinds of comments.
It’s been 6 years and he never talked to her again. Ignores her “good mornings” in the corridors and turns his face in the elevator.
Image source: muitosabao
#48
Me to myself as a male manager of mostly young women:
– make sure they know they can trust you.
– make sure you give them a lot of personal space so they’re comfortable.
– be clear on boundaries. Nothing can ever be said/ done that can be misconstrued by them as an advance or an invitation to flirting. *SN – it really uncomfortable to have to shut down advances from a 20yo college kid who thinks she “knows what shes doing” while trying to not affect her self esteem. Please stop doing that. It’s stressful and even the insinuation is enough to ruin my career and personal life*
– be the manager you’d feel comfortable having your daughter work for
– dad jokes. If they know you’re a complete doofus, they will know they are safe around you.
– they’re younger people just starting in life, be a source of stability, consistency and a silent moral compass to show that not all men are s*x crazed, ignorant misogynistic d****e bags.
The guys mentioned in these comments, apparently: How many women can I offend/ a*****t/ treat like a bag of meat in a single day?
Image source: ViseLord
#49
If it was easy, women and children could do it.
Image source: RecoveringMilkaholic
#50
A manager of mine told me that if he wasn’t married he would f**k me so good I would tell the whole town. A bit taken aback by that one.
Image source: Icantevenicantodd85
#51
My manager at my first job: “you’re asking for it in that dress” mind you it was a very appropriate and basic dress.
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#52
He licked my arm and told me he wanted to take me on a tour of the Heineken beer factory and make love to me.
Image source: Legitimate_Winner148
#53
On my last day of my last job, a man I worked with said, “It was nice working with you. I’ve always had a thing for you. If I give you all the cash I have in my wallet right now, will you have s*x with me.” I just murmured something about, “you can’t afford me” and walked away bc I was so shocked.
Image source: Justkly90210
#54
I work as a server at a mid grade, no frills restaurant. As is usual, one night we had cut the front of house staff down to the two closers (myself and another) and a bartender as we slowed down. Out of nowhere, about an hour before close, people just started piling in.
The dining room was sat fully, and we had one or two couples at the bar. My fellow server and I were all but sprinting through the dining room to accomodate the unexpected, outrageous volume. We are really good at supporting each other to keep our sense of humor when we’re overwhelmed. So, we are rockin it together.
Meanwhile, said bartender is struggling to accept that we aren’t done for the night. So he’s grudgingly pouring beers and failing to casually mention to his bar guests that we close soon.
I ring in a milkshake. (Oh lawd, here we go). Bartender is responsible for making said milkshake. Often, I just make them myself when I ring them in because I don’t want to hear the bartenders gripe about it. But at this particular moment, I’m sprinting through the restaurant with my arms full — still getting the stink eye from the 4 more tables I havent greeted yet.
I keep checking for the shake at the bar to no avail. He’s texting. He’s deck scrubbing. He’s standing and staring blankly at the wall. Finally I ask for help, “Can you please make that shake, bartender man. I’d do it if I could but I’m drownin here”. (Side note: bartenders get a portion of our sales as tip out. They are getting reimbursed for all drinks we sell.)
He gives me this big sad story about how he doesnt want to make the milkshake. And I nod along as I feel the eyes in the dining room burning into me. He had “just gotten his close done, and he didnt sign up for this”. I’m overwhelmed with the sudden rush and holding everyone’s feelings, wants, and needs — as servers often must. So I start tearing up and ask again for him to just help me out.
He looks me in the eye with deep seriousness and says, “no, but you can have a hug” and starts approaching me with arms wide.
I could’ve laid an egg. I could’ve spontaneously combusted as he awkwardly embraced me (while I have like 6 wobbling plates stacked on my arms).
He really thought he’d done something so kind. What a guy.
Image source: Frankie_Skinatra
#55
My Boss who was probably 65 yrs + asked for my phone number to give to his son because “he needed grandchildren”.
Image source: Jaded-Session2929
#56
I’m not a lady but one time, first day I’m working with this dude out of nowhere he goes “You ever see someone and wonder what they taste like?”.
Image source: sangalicious
#57
I’m a man, but had the president of my small company make squeezing motions behind a female coworker and say “I’d hit that s**t in a heartbeat.” Totally threw me. Just hadn’t expected something so gross, so I just stammered something about inappropriate at work. But what a s****y dude.
Image source: YSoSkinny
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