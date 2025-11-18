Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

by

Bodega cats, the unofficial sentinels of convenience stores, have a notorious penchant for finding the most unconventional places to relax—one of which is atop the sturdy, cool surfaces of beer boxes. This blog post unveils the delightful relationship between these urban felines and their chosen thrones, providing a glimpse into a day in the life of a bodega cat whose kingdom extends to the peaks of beer case mountains.

From Perch to Purr-sonal Space: The Inner Workings of a Bodega Cat’s Territory

For these whiskered dwellers of city corners, a beer box isn’t merely a place to rest; it’s a strategic position that combines the need for a vantage point with the pleasure of a good scratch post. This behavior showcases their instinctive trait of seeking high ground for observation and the simple joy found in the texture of cardboard under their paws.

More info: Instagram | bodegacatsofnewyork.com | Etsy

#1 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#2 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#3 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#4 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#5 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#6 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#7 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#8 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#9 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

#10 Bodega Cats Of New York

Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Queens Season 1 Episode 13: “2022” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2022
Guy Pissed Off With Immigrant Who Could Barely Speak English Left Speechless After Unexpected Incident In Class
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Heartbroken Dog Keeps Coming Back To His Best Friend’s Grave Every Day
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The World Reacts To Queen Elizabeth II’s Passing (50 Tributes)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Photography Series Called “Light Of Istanbul”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.