Hey Pandas, Post Something You Are Currently Making (Closed)

Look at the title!

#1 Little Felt Animal Keyrings To Raise Money For An Animal Sanctuary

#2 Pet Portraits

#3 I’m Making Paper Castles From Old Books That I Find In The Dumpster.

#4 I’m Making A Cat From A Kitten. It’ll Take A While, But Totally Worth It

#5 Finishing Up My Next Childrens Picture Book A Fairy Bedtime Story

#6 A Crochet Wedding Bouquet For My Daughter In Law

#7 Just Finished This Illustration!

#8 Tablet Woven Band With Pattern Based On Archeological Finds From The Finnish Iron Age

#9 A Human. I Am Currently Making A Small Human.

#10 Creating My Own Big Vegetable Garden From The Ground Up

#11 Little Pokemon Guy For My Nephew. Hand Carved From Wood, He’s Actually Just Finished

#12 Completed Some Days Back. Runic Athame

#13 A Detail Of A Quilt, This Is The Jellyfish/Crab View. Metallic Thread, Beaded

#14 Lovey Pillow-This Is For Grandson. 30yrs Ago Made His Daddy One W/ Trucks On It

#15 I’ve Recently Gotten Into Polymer Clay. I Made These Loaf Of Bread Earrings

#16 Hand Knit Skirt Will Be Coming Off The Needles Today

#17 This Is My 400000000000th Attempt At Making A Crochet Octopus. I Keep Messing Up!

#18 I Specialized In Tiny Art Patchwork. This One Is My Latest Project

#19 Figuring Out How To Sew Felt Frogs To Seek As Emotional Support Buddies

#20 A Memory Quilt For Them!

#21 Can I Post Something I Made Recently? Two 3D Resin Paintings. The One On The Left Is In Honour Of My Recently Deceased Goldfish, Fudge. The One On The Right Is My Surviving Fish, Athena.

#22 Working On A Mile-A-Minute Afghan While Teaching A Friend To Crochet

#23 Robotime’s Sam’s Study Mini House Kit

#24 Some Scrunchies For A Little Girl’s First Visit To Disneyland

#25 A LEGO Town Made Of Random Prefixes I Have. Each Person Has A Name, Job, Backstory, Friends, And Everything. I’ll Add A Few Examples In The Comments

#26 Designing New Woodworking Projects

#27 Still Working On This. I Just Learned About Dot Art So This Is One Of My First Attempts

#28 Born To Be Wild

#29 Elvis On A Jackalope

#30 It’s An Ink Drawing, I’m Into Flowers These Days Ig; Came Out Kinda Sloppy

#31 A Quick Smudge I Did On Ibis Paint X A Few Days Ago

#32 Took To Hand Crocheting Last Year. I’m Not Great But It’s Relaxing.

#33 Started Making Hair Bows At The Start Of The Pandemic. Currently Working On Back To School Bows.

#34 I’m Currently Drawing My Attack For Art Fight. Hope It Turns Out Good!

#35 A Doll Camping Set For My Neice – Just Need Little Backpacks!

#36 These Aren’t What Are Curing In My Molds Right Now, But I’ve Been Working On Cat Themed Resin Pieces. I’m Hoping To Sell Some One Of These Days But Right Now I’m Having Fun With Colors. These Also Serve As Reading Magnifiers. I Also Make Boxes And Sun Catchers. P.s. The Black Cat And The Calico Are Based On My Own Kitties.

#37 Pet Portrait Of Coco!

#38 I Get Commissioned To Do Watercolor Paintings Of Pets! I Don’t Have A Picture Of The Painting Itself, But Here Is One Of The Cats I’m Doin At The Moment.

#39 This Is The Image I’m Drawing For A Animation

#40 Something I Am Currently Making? It Through Life.

#41 Space Picture On Commission For A Restaurant (In Progress)

#42 I Still Have To Work On The Fringe A Bit. Woven Seed Bead Necklace. Took Me 9 Months, Every Day.

#43 My Very First Woodwork Project, An Outdoor Box Bench To Store My Gardening Supplies In

#44 I Started Crocheting African Flower Crochet Hexagons To Make A Blanket Out Of! Super Quick,easy To Do And Take Around 15 Mins Each One To Make!

#45 Knitting A Chevron Throw Blanket!

#46 Working On A My Little Pony Crib Set For My Bff

#47 Flowers In A Tiny Bottle – Necklaces

#48 Punch Needle Giraffe

#49 3D Printed Tiamat Figure I’m Painting (Left Wing Was Ripped Of By My Roomba 😅)

#50 A Digital Art Piece Of My Daughter On The Glass Floor Of The Calgary Tower. The Streets And Buildings In The Original Photo Are Kinda Drab And Gray. So I’m Going To Incorporate My Own Details.

#51 Handmade Headpieces In Cold Porcelain

#52 Me And My Friend Are Making Items To Sell I Made These Ones

#53 So After A Lot Of Work For The Past Couple Days I Finally Finished The Face And Am Now Making The Legs!

#54 Building A Oak Table Top Out Of Salvaged Desk Tops From A University.

#55 This Crocheted Cardigan

#56 Finishing Up The Sculpt Stage On This Chameleon

#57 This Eiffel Tower Paint By Number I Am Doing:)

#58 Literally Just Finished A Dnd Backstory Commission :)

#59 Gimp Rainbow! Using Interwoven Butterfly Stitches

#60 Bendy Fairy Dolls (& Gnome). I’m Working On A Few More Fairies, Some Mermaids And I Want To Make A Few More Gnomes Since The First Came Out So Good. Each One Is Unique. This Shows The Variety, But You Can’t Really See All The The Cute Little Details So We’ll.

#61 A Better Decorated Bedroom ♥️

#62 Basket Still Need To Trim Up, Add Red Curls And Stain

#63 Trying To Make Me A Cardigan, Only Made 1 Square Out Of The Many I’ll Need. This Is Also My First Time Making One!

#64 The Cornhole Boards I’m Working On. Bestly Is Her Name, Mother If Odin.

#65 Music

#66 Fairy Doors W/Keys!

#67 My Blanket. I Call It “Peace And Tranquility “

#68 I’m Designing And Crocheting Blankets For My Kids

#69 Lot And Lots Of Tiny Handspun Crochet Squares That’ll Eventually Become A Blanket

#70 Turned 5kg Of Blackberries And 5kg Of Plums Into Delicious Jam

#71 Painting Pebbles For Charity Sale.

#72 St. Brighid Dolls

#73 Stereo Ultrasonic Hearing Device (Bat Detector) With Ultrasonic Tone Generator

#74 I’m Practicing How To Draw From Different Perspectives

#75 I Making Crochet Toys

#76 Almost Done! I’m Just Polishing It Up, Now.

#77 Practicing Making Custom Wine Glasses For My Side Biz

#78 Making Keychains For My Crew As A Well A Welcome Back Gift For The Start Of The School Year!

#79 Things That Run Around In My Head.

#80 Printing A Character I Designed, Modeled And Rig 10 Years Ago On My New 3D Printer. Now Need To Sand It And Then Paint It..

#81 Y’all I Finished It And Am Now Making One For Sis And 2 More For Friends Blue Is Mine Green Is Sister’s

#82 A Title…

#83 Quick Graffiti Sketch

#84 I Call This My Wall Of Hyperfixations, Bad Needlepoints Of Media My Adhd Brain Has Latched Onto. (I’m A Huge Proponent Of Being Bad At Something And Doing It Anyway Bc It Makes You Happy.)

#85 Punch Needle Poppies

#86 Keeping Myself Busy By Making Decorative Glasses

#87 Just Finished An Air Balloon-Themed Birth Ribbon For My Soon To Arrive Nephew

#88 My Latest Pen Sketch

#89 Wardrobes In The Apartment. And We Are Not Carpenters

#90 Building Chongyun-

#91 Volunteering, With An Association That Brings Life To A Forgotten Zone In My My City. That’s The Shirt We Received Yesterday After A Successful Fundraising

#92 Rose Cross Stitch For My Friends Birthday In September

#93 Some Clay

#94 A Little Creepy Cross Stitch I’m Working On

#95 Doing Resin Bits And Pieces Like These Or Coasters, Jewelry, Gift Sets

#96 He’s A Doctor

#97 A Pistol. Colt M1911 To Be Specific

#98 I Draw Zendagles, In My Free Time! The Pictured One, Contains Some Flower And Leaves Patterns, As Well Some Butterflies Of Greece, A Vanessa Atalanta, An Aglais Io And A Rare Parnassius Apollo. I Hope You Like It!

#99 3dprinted Items

#100 I’m Working On A Cosplay Of Amber From Ethersea. She Has A An Extra Set Of Green Spectral Arms She Can Summon In A Fight.

#101 Embroidery Of A Little Ouija Bunny On A Totebag

#102 This Paint By Numbers. Didn’t Realise It Was So Big When I Bought It But I’m Enjoying Doing It.

#103 I Just Recently Finished Making These Portraits Of The Addams Family

#104 I Made A Set Of Silver Jewelry For My Girlfriend. Now Working On 6 Other Projects…

#105 Sunrise On The Sea X 9 In The Style Of Monet, *obviously* Not My Original Work, Just My Original Ai Creation…

#106 I’m Making Lamps To Keep Me Sane.

#107 I’m Making Watercolour Shadow-Sets, This One Is My Favorite!

#108 A Baby Quilt For A Great Grandson.

#109 Micro Origamis

#110 Deco Wine Bottles

#111 Finished A Couple Hours Ago

#112 Felt Toys. Since 2021. Actually I Am Selling Snitch And Duck In Kids Parties With Some Hekp.

#113 This Elefant Slt-503 Tank Carrier I Made With A Leopard 2a5 Tank (Sorry For The Bad Pic Quality

#114 My Collection Of Handmade Wartime Vehicles

#115 Keychain Shakers.. Im Obsessed With Resin…

#116 My Ceramics Collection I’ve Been Working On, This Isn’t Everything, Just My Favorites

#117 Crochet Baby Afghan

#118 Knit Afghan

#119 I Begin With Stencils, Then Connect Them. It Is Very Soothing To Figure Out What Line Goes Over And Under.

#120 Counted Cross Stitch ~a Present For My Best Friend

#121 Building Ands Selling Star Wars Models And Shenanigans:)

#122 Just Monarch Butterflies Among Flowers.

#123 I Make And Sell Cat Shaped Cat Beds, Made From Wool Manufacture Waste.

#124 Working On The Details And Bg For This 80s Prom Art Piece!

#125 Qr Code Mat

#126 A Blanket Using A Bunch Of These. I Only Have Two Done So Far, But It Doesn’t Have To Be Ready Til Christmas

#127 I’ve Started Adding Another Layer To My Photography With The Addition Of Embroidery.

#128 The Necronomicon Because Everybody Needs One!

#129 Grinch Arms For A Christmas Craft Show!

#130 Finishing Up A Demon Slayer Diamond Painting.

#131 Some Truly Groovy Tie Dyes! ☮️

#132 Lovecraft Themed Stuff With Our Laser.

#133 My Own Book. Its In Dutch. This Is The Front. The Name: Nic Fox And The Attack On Skullhill

#134 Mermaid Skeleton Seashell Mirror

#135 I Make D&d Dice From Resin. I’m Currently Working On 3D Modeling And Printing Master Dice/Blanks So I Can Make New Molds Because These Don’t Work Very Well, Some Of The Dice In This Picture Have Holes I Had To Refill.

#136 Flower Arrangements For Mil Funeral.

#137 You Annoyed.

#138 Digital Art! Really Proud Of This Piece

