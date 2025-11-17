Hey DND Pandas, Share Your Character And Their Lore (Closed)

DND is so much fun! And what’s the best part? Making a character! There’re so many possibilities when it comes to making your player.
Share yours and their lore!
#1
I’m usually the DM, but I have a character I’m planning to use soon. His name is Stork Crane Heron and he is a very fancy bird man. He wears a suit and does not have wings, but he does have the full of heron face. He has a top hat. He is a wonderful gentleman
#2
Mari Silverhorn (half-elf ranger). Her father was a human adventurer and her mother is an elf of a prominent family. Her father and his adventuring group came across the elven village after getting lost during their travels. They ended up staying with the elves. Mari, as a child, was not very social, and would spend most of her days in the forest, getting to know the animals better. She would spend even more time alone after the death of her father. Before he died, he gave her a necklace, and told her to keep it on for 30 days and 30 nights. He was killed before he could tell her what exactly it was. Mari left the village aged 20, and spent 14 years on her own before meeting her adventuring party. As of now, she has slain an adult green dragon, established a democracy in a goblin horde, rode on the back of an ancient gold dragon, learned that here amulet was a Soul Stone (connected to her mother’s necklace which was the mother stone. If Mari ever died, her mother could sacrifice a piece of her soul to bring Mari back to life), and is currently escorting a cursed silver dragon back to her homeland in the Sacred Isles.
#3
My character is named Cyrena, she’s a cleric (we haven’t gotten to the spells/what type of cleric/higher level stuff yet since the group is chaos and we dont do anything productive), and she was orphaned as a child, “adopted” by a priest (he raised her but not really a parent), and then found her party, and got “adopted” by a high elf (again, not really but she’s her maternal figure and the two are close)
She currently has the basic supplies, and then “the knife of Colonel Sanders” because we murdered a chicken lady and cooked her (she was supposed to give us a quest but again we choose violence)
#4
I have so many characters… one is a kenku named Swirling Cauldron. In kenku lore it says they can’t fly but they have the desire to. She’s a warlock who made a pact with an Archfey in exchange for the power of flight, but she realized that she needs magical experience to use her powers. Now she’s an adventurer, practicing magic (so she can fly really well).
#5
I have three.
My first is Princess Mazie, and she is a Gnome Ranger! She hunts dragons, and is a Level 10.
2nd is Eira. She is a Elandir Druid, and is an acolyte of the goddess Aulundir. Think fi from LOZ skyward sword. Level 7.
Finally, Thistle! She is my Water Genasi Bard, and is basically a swamp spirit. She has a mythical flute named Glory, and is a Level 15.
Thanks for sharing!
#6
i have been waiting for this
i dont remember his name but hes a 40 something year old(thats young) half elf and a rogue idk much else at the moment bc i still havent been able to use the character bc nobody wants to play dnd with me
#7
I have a few characters that aren’t part of a campaign (3 of them are human and 2 are Tabaxi).
The humans (all of them are Lawful Good):
-Saundra Morgan is a Druid who prefers the company of animals over people and is very socially awkward. She spends a lot of time outdoors and is still figuring out how to Wildshape.
-Aura Lightspot is a cleric who tries to help as many people as possible, but gets overwhelmed easily, so she can be a little impatient sometimes.
-Crystal Delrosa is a bard who enjoys performing for large crowds of people. She is very free-spirited, so she can be a little impulsive sometimes.
The Tabaxi (they’re both rogues):
-Felix Nocturne is Lawful Neutral. He takes his job seriously and is (mostly) law abiding.
-Al E. Katt is Chaotic Neutral. He’s always coming up with new “get-rich-quick” schemes that never quite work out and is a bit of a charlatan.
