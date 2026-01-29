YouTuber Lies About Ex For Clout, Ends Up Without Fame, Followers, Or Money After They Sue Her

We live in a digital age that is swarming with lies and absurd accusations as people care more about views than actual human beings. That doesn’t mean that everything is fake, but don’t you think it keeps getting difficult to separate the truth from the lies?
Take this YouTuber, for instance, who made her breakup public and started defaming her ex. Much to their horror, the person started receiving online threats, so they decided to sue her. Read the full story to find out how her life fell apart after they won the case!
The digital world is quite scary because you may never know who is telling the truth or who is just doing it for clout
The poster dated a YouTuber for a year, but after they broke up, she made a video claiming they had emotionally mistreated her
The poster started getting threats online, so they decided to sue her, knowing she was financially in a bad state
Their friends asked the poster to drop the case, but as they had already invested money, they refused to, and even won
They posted the link to the court result in all her videos, and when her followers saw the truth, she lost them all
Today, we dive into quite a twisted tale as the original poster (OP) tells us how they got back at their ex. She was a YouTuber, and the two had dated for about a year. However, she was completely invested in her channel, so the poster felt very neglected and broke up with her. Well, it was after 3 months, and they were done with her when their friends told them to check her channel.
Begrudgingly, they checked and were shocked to find that she had made a video about them, claiming they had been emotionally cruel towards her. Soon enough, they also started getting scary threats online from her followers, so they sued her. They were aware that she was in a bad state financially, and she even made a video about how the case was troubling her.
A lot of their friends reached out to OP and asked them to take the case back, but they had also invested quite a lot of money into it and refused. In fact, they even won the case. Although they didn’t get anything from their ex, the court result was public, which was a bigger win for them. They posted the verdict on all her videos that mentioned them or even included their name.
Well, her followers were able to see the truth, and slowly, she started losing them all. She blamed OP for ruining her life, and their friends also felt that the poster shouldn’t have publicized the result. Most likely confused by all this, they vented online, wondering if they were the jerk.
To gain a deeper understanding of the situation, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that prolonged online harassment isn’t just drama or internet noise. In fact, she believes that it can be traumatic, shake a person’s sense of safety, and make it much harder to simply ignore, especially when the harm is public and ongoing.
“Another big effect is on self-image. Being repeatedly told you’re emotionally violent, when you might not be, can slowly chip away at how you see yourself. Even confident people can start doubting their own memories, intentions, or character, which can be really destabilizing and confusing,” she noted.
Our expert also narrated that during such a situation, perceived injustice can make it hard to let go even after a formal win, because the emotional harm often isn’t fully resolved. Prof. Lobo elaborated that on paper, things may be settled, but if the damage to reputation, safety, or identity isn’t truly acknowledged, the win can feel empty.
“When someone feels the consequences didn’t match the harm, the brain stays stuck trying to restore fairness and meaning. Letting go can feel like minimizing what happened. It usually becomes easier only when the person feels genuinely seen, believed, and that the harm is fully recognized, not just technically resolved,” she summed up.
Now that we know the reason why the poster did what they did, do you think it was the right decision? Many netizens felt that they needed more information from the ex’s side. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens felt that the poster got the perfect revenge, but some were confused and felt that they needed more information
