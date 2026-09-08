New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony’s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

by

Previously unseen court documents have offered a broader look at Karmelo Anthony’s thoughts and actions in the years before he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet.

The records include racist remarks, homophobic statements, an apparent affinity for firearms, and conversations surrounding various acts of violence.

“Might go to jail,” Anthony chillingly predicted in one of the texts.

The controversial “gentleman’s agreement” between prosecutors and defense attorneys prevented them from presenting damaging information about either teenager’s character to the jury.

Karmelo Anthony had a history of making racist and homophobic comments

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice

An August 2026 motion for a new trial brought hidden details of the case to light. 

Among them was a 75-page dossier showing that, just a week before Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf in April 2025, he sent multiple racist messages to his girlfriend, Valeria Perez. 

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony’s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Meghan Prall Metcalf

In one exchange, he wrote, “I f**king despise black b**ches.”

He followed it with, “F**king ni**ers,” before adding, “They need to d**.”

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Collin County

The homophobic expressions found on Anthony’s phone, meanwhile, dated back to 2021.

They indicated that he supported Donald Trump over Joe Biden because he believed the former did not like gay people, just as he did.

“These f**king gay people are f**king everything up,” he said.

The teen threatened his girlfriend’s life while flaunting various firearms

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Collin County

Fox 4 reported that one 2024 message to Valeria read, “How many b***ets do you want coming out of your chest?”

Prosecutors also presented chats in which Anthony threatened to stab her that same year.

Weeks later, according to the outlet, he told her, “When I stab someone, I’m gonna lick the blood off the blade.”

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Collin County

Other messages included Anthony confessing to punching a girl in 2021, threatening a boy by saying he was “gonna get a g*n,” and later making a reference to attacks on schools.

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Collin County

The disclosure also included images of Anthony posing with firearms, including an AK-47-style rifle.

A video, meanwhile, showed him pointing a weapon at a house before running away. It remains unclear who he attempted to target.

Racial tensions surrounding Karmelo Anthony’s case contributed to the “gentleman’s agreement”

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

GoFundMe

Anthony and Metcalf got into an argument after the latter told the former to leave the Memorial High School tent at the stadium.

Their spat quickly became physical and ended with Anthony pulling a knife and stabbing Metcalf in the chest.

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

KPRC 2

Anthony maintained that he acted in self-defense, earning him support from organizations such as the Black Panther Party.

Metcalf’s family, meanwhile, received backing from groups including far-right agitators the Proud Boys.

Before the trial, lead prosecutor Bill Wirskye proposed what was described as a “gentleman’s agreement,” an effort intended to lower tensions between both factions.

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

angelic_kayyyy

The defense was required to keep information about Metcalf’s troubling past under wraps under the non-legally binding arrangement and instead focus only on what happened in the tent.

Details that emerged during the new trial hearing, however, revealed that the victim had also made racist remarks.

Metcalf was once caught spray-painting graffiti that read “ki** all backs,” alongside the N-word, and was sentenced to 12 months of juvenile probation, according to court documents.

Anthony’s motion for a new trial was rejected, leaving his parents seeking financial support

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

FOX NEWS/YouTube

Michael Chitty was the judge overseeing the two-day proceeding in which Karmelo Anthony’s legal team sought a new trial.

His order dismissing the motion did not provide a specific reason for the rejection. It only stated that he decided after reviewing the evidence, arguments, briefs, and relevant case law.

Despite the setback, Anthony’s legal team plans to continue challenging his conviction through a direct appeal before the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas.

His family, meanwhile, has launched a new $250,000 fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of the legal battle, which is expected to extend into 2027.

“How does something this serious stay hidden for so long,” a netizen asked

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

BlackIshgvm

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

BlackIshgvm

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

SicilianLaila

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

tarik1538072446

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

CanadaNoticer

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

thetimeispoke

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

TifaFan1997

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Sera70627609

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

BiGGHem57

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

OffCenterRight

New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony&#8217;s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Alerius210231

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 18-January-2026
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2026
Schitt's Creek
Schitt’s Creek Season 1 Episode 7 Review: “Turkey Shoot”
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2015
Hilariously ‘Bad’ Wedding Portrait Goes Viral—Now The Accidental Artist Has More Requests Than Ever
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This Artist Illustrated Iconic Brands As If They Were Humans
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Iain Glen: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2026
19 Different Artists Created Paper Art Pieces Using Only One Color Each
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025