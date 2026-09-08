New Court Documents Reveal Karmelo Anthony’s Hateful Texts That Were Kept From The Jury In A Secret Deal

Previously unseen court documents have offered a broader look at Karmelo Anthony’s thoughts and actions in the years before he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet.
The records include racist remarks, homophobic statements, an apparent affinity for firearms, and conversations surrounding various acts of violence.
“Might go to jail,” Anthony chillingly predicted in one of the texts.
The controversial “gentleman’s agreement” between prosecutors and defense attorneys prevented them from presenting damaging information about either teenager’s character to the jury.
Karmelo Anthony had a history of making racist and homophobic comments
Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice
An August 2026 motion for a new trial brought hidden details of the case to light.
Among them was a 75-page dossier showing that, just a week before Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf in April 2025, he sent multiple racist messages to his girlfriend, Valeria Perez.
In one exchange, he wrote, “I f**king despise black b**ches.”
He followed it with, “F**king ni**ers,” before adding, “They need to d**.”
The homophobic expressions found on Anthony’s phone, meanwhile, dated back to 2021.
They indicated that he supported Donald Trump over Joe Biden because he believed the former did not like gay people, just as he did.
“These f**king gay people are f**king everything up,” he said.
The teen threatened his girlfriend’s life while flaunting various firearms
Fox 4 reported that one 2024 message to Valeria read, “How many b***ets do you want coming out of your chest?”
Prosecutors also presented chats in which Anthony threatened to stab her that same year.
Weeks later, according to the outlet, he told her, “When I stab someone, I’m gonna lick the blood off the blade.”
Other messages included Anthony confessing to punching a girl in 2021, threatening a boy by saying he was “gonna get a g*n,” and later making a reference to attacks on schools.
The disclosure also included images of Anthony posing with firearms, including an AK-47-style rifle.
A video, meanwhile, showed him pointing a weapon at a house before running away. It remains unclear who he attempted to target.
Racial tensions surrounding Karmelo Anthony’s case contributed to the “gentleman’s agreement”
Anthony and Metcalf got into an argument after the latter told the former to leave the Memorial High School tent at the stadium.
Their spat quickly became physical and ended with Anthony pulling a knife and stabbing Metcalf in the chest.
Anthony maintained that he acted in self-defense, earning him support from organizations such as the Black Panther Party.
Metcalf’s family, meanwhile, received backing from groups including far-right agitators the Proud Boys.
Before the trial, lead prosecutor Bill Wirskye proposed what was described as a “gentleman’s agreement,” an effort intended to lower tensions between both factions.
The defense was required to keep information about Metcalf’s troubling past under wraps under the non-legally binding arrangement and instead focus only on what happened in the tent.
Details that emerged during the new trial hearing, however, revealed that the victim had also made racist remarks.
Metcalf was once caught spray-painting graffiti that read “ki** all backs,” alongside the N-word, and was sentenced to 12 months of juvenile probation, according to court documents.
Anthony’s motion for a new trial was rejected, leaving his parents seeking financial support
Michael Chitty was the judge overseeing the two-day proceeding in which Karmelo Anthony’s legal team sought a new trial.
His order dismissing the motion did not provide a specific reason for the rejection. It only stated that he decided after reviewing the evidence, arguments, briefs, and relevant case law.
Despite the setback, Anthony’s legal team plans to continue challenging his conviction through a direct appeal before the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas.
His family, meanwhile, has launched a new $250,000 fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of the legal battle, which is expected to extend into 2027.
“How does something this serious stay hidden for so long,” a netizen asked
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