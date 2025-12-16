23 Gifts For The Couple Who Is So Past The “Scented Candle” Phase Of Their Relationship

Christmas time as part of a long-term couple calls for expert levels of gift-giving. You’ve been together so long, you’ve officially entered the “we share a Netflix password and a deep, unspoken understanding of each other’s takeout orders” phase of your relationship. You have a matching set of mugs. You have a favorite throw blanket. You even have a well-worn groove in the couch that perfectly fits both of your bodies.
So what do you get each other if you have already built a life together and seemingly own everything in it? You get the one thing you’re always running low on: a new experience. Something that will shake up the beautiful, comfortable, and slightly boring routine you’ve perfected. This is not a list of stuff. It’s a list of things to do, a curated collection of memory-makers for the people who have it all.
#1 Top 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster That’ll Turn Your Partner’s Movie Viewing Into A Fun Bucket List Challenge
Review: “I bought this as a gift for my bf for something for us to work towards together. He really loves movies. We already scratched off the movies we’ve seen together (21/100) and I look forward to seeing our progress. We used guitar picks to scratch off the movies and tried guessing what image would be underneath. The poster has a smooth finish and none of the images were damaged when scratching off the gold covers. Currently trying to flatten the poster since it comes rolled up. Very happy with this purchase.” — Leah R
Image source: amazon.com
#2 A Personalized Letter Blanket Is A Cozy Way To Remind Your Partner Of All The Reasons You Love Them, Even When They’re On Your Last Nerve
Review: “Super soft and thoughtful gift. Great quality! Just buy it. My gf loved it.” – GrowithAisha
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Official Minutes-Taker For Every Single “We Should Totally Do That Someday” Conversation You’ve Ever Had Is This Our Bucket List Adventures Book
Review: “I included this book in a honeymoon package for my new daughter in law. It was perfect.” – Crystal Workinger
Image source: amazon.com
#4 A Copy Of A Year Of Us: A Couple’s Journal Is A Papery Time Capsule That Will Allow You To Look Back On All The Beautiful And Chaotic Moments Of Your Relationship, And Wonder How You’re Still Together
Review: “High quality soft back book!” – Jasmin Freeze
Image source: amazon.com, Jasmin Freeze
#5 I Wrote A Book About You : A Vibrantly Personal, Fill-The-Blank Book That Becomes A Truly Meaningful Gift Once Your Unique Words Are Added; Perfect For Your Partner Who Loves Bright, Spirited, And One-Of-A-Kind Gifts
Review: “I bought this gift for my significant other for Christmas. After reading the other comments and through my own experience, I can say that it’s completely true that it’s hard to do in one or two sittings. And it would have definitely helped to do it with a larger group of people (family members or friends) to complete all the prompts. I was stuck on ideas multiple times and it literally felt like I would never finish. It takes a lot of time and thought as to the person and their personality, their habits, what they like or dislike…This book is really a good way to show your appreciation for that special person in your life, even if the book has a little bit of flaws like faded illustrations or scratches on the book covers. But it is definitely still worth the buy! I added some pictures to show what I attempted. My person’s favorite parts were the little drawings! So I definitely recommend adding doodles in yours!” — K G
Image source: amazon.com
#6 The Soul-Crushing, Never-Ending “What Should We Do Tonight?” Debate Can Now Be Officially Outsourced To The Simple, Satisfying Scratch Of A Coin With This 50 Scratch-Off Date Night Ideas Book
Review: “I was very skeptical when I bought this for our anniversary. I thought my boyfriend would make fun of me, but we both love it. Every week we select our next adventure challenge and make plans ahead to make it happen. As it gives you ideas of dates it is still your choice in what or where do you want to go and explore depending on your preferences. We look forward to the next date once we do one. Exciting and interesting for both of us.” – amazon customer
Image source: amazon.com, amazon customer
#7 A Copy Of The Date Night Cookbook For Couples S/ Is A Slightly Chaotic Way To Test The Structural Integrity Of Your Relationship By Forcing You To Cook A Meal Together Without Breaking Up
Review: “We got this for our son and daughter-in-law. They are still doing the interesting date nights! There are plenty of ideas and recipes. The recipes are easy to follow. I’m not a great cook, and the recipes were easy for to read and follow.” – Brett Bilbrey
Image source: amazon.com, Brett Bilbrey
#8 A Pair Of Mittens For Hand Holding Will Allow You To Experience The Tender, Slightly Awkward Intimacy Of A First Date, Even When It’s So Cold Outside You Can’t Feel Your Own Face
Review: “Super nice glove! I don’t really use the single gloves, but the u-shaped glove is awesome and lets me hold my wife’s hand in comfort while we take a walk, even when it’s cold outside. Made of nice warm fleece that’s somewhat water and wind resistant. Definitely have gotten my money’s worth out of this product!” – some guy
Image source: amazon.com, Marissa
The most passionate debate you’ve had all week was probably over what to watch on TV. That’s the beautiful, comfortable, and slightly dangerous territory of the long-term relationship. Every single item on this list is a beautifully wrapped hand grenade thrown into the middle of that comfortable, slightly boring routine.
#9 A Matching Underwear Set Is A Slightly Cheesy Way To Say, “I Love You, And I Also Want Our Butts To Match”
Review: “Definitely better than any multi billion dollar company they are super light and comfortable definitely would recommend to anyone.” – Ashton
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Love Lingual Couple Card Game : Designed To Deepen Your Connection In This Digital World, A Thoughtful And Quality Gift Inspired By Couples Psychology
Review: “These cards are great! They are separated by different topics. We assumed the questions would be basic. Like something you could easily Google. But the questions are actually really good and allow you to get to know your partner on a better level. You don’t have to go in any specific order. Highly recommend these!” — Macy
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Hand Casting Kit: A Fun, Easy, And Unique Way To Create A Timeless Keepsake With Every Heartfelt Detail, Perfect For The Couple Who Treasures Each Moment Together
Review: “I bought this like 4 years ago and it has been one of the best gifts that I’ve given my boyfriend. You just mix it up, put your hands or feet or whatever you want to have for a long time, and pour the white thing. You wait for a couple of minutes and remove the purple thing and that’s it.” — Isabell
Image source: amazon.com
#12 The Nightly War Over The Thermostat Can Now Be Officially Declared A Truce Thanks To The Microfiber Dual Zone Comforter
Review: “The light side is definitely lighter than the heavy side, but not light enough to accommodate a “hot” sleeper in summertime. It’s possible it may be a great winter or even a 3 season quilt for the hot sleeper. Somn is a very good company to work with.” – BJDelaware
Image source: amazon.com, Randy Greenawalt
#13 A Set Of Tandem Shower Heads Will Finally Put An End To The Unsatisfying Experience Of Trying To Share A Selfish Stream Of Hot Water
Review: “Fit our shower great! Fun to use, good quality parts, no leaks! No more taking turns in the water! A must have if you enjoy couples shower.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Unleash Your Inner Craft Boss With The Cricut Joy Machine. It’s The Perfect Gift For Turning Your Significant Other Into A DIY Genius. Because Who Doesn’t Want To Make Their Own Personalized Everything? It’s Like Giving The Gift Of Endless Creativity!
Review: “I love my Cricut! I’ve made several projects with it so far, including organizing my spice rack & craft supplies. I’ve only used my Cricut to do words for labeling so far, but I’m excited to learn more!” — Carolyn E. Wall
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Classic Game Player Design AirPods Case: A Retro Designed Protective Case That Adds Quirky Character To Their AirPods While Keeping It Safe From Scratches And Slips, Coz Who Said Practical Can’t Be Fun, Right?
Review: “This cover is awesome!! Its perfect for us 90’s babies. Brings back memories and gives the nostalgic feeling. I’m always proud to pull out my airpods now and show off my case. Definitely worth the money. It is a great protection and is very sturdy and durable.” — Tom Amaru
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Wine Wands Purifier : Will Help Your Partner Enjoy Their Vino Without Any Pesky Allergies Or Sensitivities, Adding On To The Holiday Cheer With Each Rejuvenated Glass Of Their Favorite Red, White, Or Sparkling Wine
Review: “t works I had two glasses of wine and used the product as it said. Normally I get face flush I did not get it with the wand! I also will drink a lot of water to make sure I don’t have a headache the next morning I didn’t do that… I wanted to make sure that it was wand and not the water and I woke up with no headache this morning not a hint!! FANTASTIC I definitely recommend this product and it would make a great gift for all my wine friends.” — Cammie
Image source: amazon.com
At this stage of the game, the best gift isn’t for him or for her; it’s for the ‘us.’ You’re shopping for the third entity in the relationship: the couple itself. The one that argues about the thermostat, the one that can’t decide on dinner, the one that deserves a break from the endless scroll. Every single item on this list is a tiny, brilliant upgrade to a shared existence, a silent little helper that makes the beautiful, chaotic, and sometimes monotonous business of sharing a life just a little bit easier and a lot more fun.
#17 Essential Oil Diffuser : Boasting A Unique Handblown Glass Design And Mesmerizing LED Lights, For Your Significant Other To Create A Soothing, Personalized Sanctuary
Review: “I had been looking for a diffuser to use as a small humidifer/light and this one is perfect! It reminds me of stars or a galaxy! The diffuser is very light weight but doesnt look cheap. And the glass part is pretty sturdy too and doesnt feel like it would break super easily. The settings let you cycle through all the colors or you can just pick one color for the light to stay on at. It turns off automatically with a timer which is very convenient. At first I couldnt get the top part to fit on the base but after carefully twisting it on it fit perfectly. Also I am not sure if its pictured but when the lights not on the glass part is just a plain silver color.” — brandon wiese
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Lightsaber Umbrella: That Doubles As An Epic Star Wars Memento And A Highly Functional Windproof, Color-Changing Rain Shield
Review: “I wish I could give this a million stars. I bought this for my bf who is a big Star Wars fan, but my 9 year old and step dad want it. Probably my sister will get it too. Who am I kidding? I’m about to order one for myself. I don’t care who you are or if you’re into Star Wars, but this will make you excited to see rain in the forecast. Actually, maybe I’ll move to Seattle after I buy mine.” — Miranda Foust
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Spoil Your Partner With The Champagne Gun Shooter. It’s The Perfect Gift To Turn Any Night At Home Into A Fancy, Fun-Filled Celebration
Review: “It is easy to carry, light, at the party it will be the best because it will give a lot of fun, it is easy to use and everyone loves it.” – Memo
Image source: amazon.com, Memo
#20 An Unsolved Mystery Game Is The Perfect Way To Spend A Slightly Terrifying Evening Together, Trying To Figure Out Which One Of You Is A Better Detective And Which One Is Secretly A Sociopath
Review: “Absolutely amazing, my husband and I played this game and it was so much fun! It was perfectly detailed, you would suspect so many different characters as the killers and the amount of plot twists. Perfect game for date night!” – Genesis Cariss
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Glass Crystal Prism Suncatcher: The Perfect Aesthetic Gift That Casts Rainbows Everywhere For The Lover Of Beautiful, Unique Home Decor
Review: “Absolutely beautiful and totally worth the price. Bought these as a gift and ending up keeping them for myself. They give my cat endless enjoyment chasing the rainbow prisms all around the house. Will be buying another set for other windows in the house. Comes with string to hang, I used a strong suction cup that I already had to hang them up and it worked great.” — mmancc11399
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Artificial Flower Rose In A Glass Dome: The Eternal Bloom That Lights Up, Making An Excellent Christmas Gift For Your Special Someone, Symbolizing Everlasting Love And Appreciation
Review: “This gift was offered to me by my boyfriend and it’s easily one of my favorites. It’s a beautiful night light and a wonderful reminder of his love. Get these for your partners and they will never be disappointed ! Happiness guaranteed. 100% recommendable!!!” — Ndikum Olive
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Lightsaber Chopsticks: This Xmas, Give Your Star Wars Obsessed Partner A Memorable Dining Experience With These LED Lightsaber Chopsticks – It’s Not Just A Gift, It’s A Galaxy Of Fun Right On The Dinner Table
Review: “This was a great gift for my boyfriend. The two pair pack was perfect! They are bright but easy to use and clean, just make sure you hand wash and be cautious of the electrical.” — caitlin r.
Image source: amazon.com
