Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

Our 9-month-old baby is growing and getting more active. He keeps us on our toes and give me material for my cartoons, more than ever.
Here’s a selection of some of my latest drawings depicting daily life with our baby. From breastfeeding to eating solids, from going out in the baby carrier, to staying in at home. Can you relate?
More info: bonniekimmerly.com
#1 Just Happened The Other Morning. Sigh
#2 When It’s Too Hard To Leave The House To Go Shopping, And You Can’t Stop Unseeing Those Online Shopping Ads
#3 Every Time
#4 True Story, Because I’m Lazy And Washing The French Press Sucks
#5 Ewww
#6 You Don’t Know How Flexible You Are Until You Try To Grab A Tissue For Your Runny Nose While Breastfeeding
#7 I’m Surprised I Haven’t Dropped Him Yet… Did I Just Jinx Myself?
#8 Yup
#9 Anyone Else Wear The Carrier Around The House Like This Before Going Out?
#10 My Corny Interpretation Of Why He Used To Go For All Those Forbidden Items
#11 At Least I Know I’m Eating A Healthy Breakfast
#12 It’s Like All His Problems Go Away Once He’s Spotted My Pajama Pants’ Drawstrings
#13 Again, People In Public Have No Filter
#14 People At The Bus Stop Have No Filter
#15 Anyone Else’s Baby Get A Second Wind After Baths?
#16 Kids Say The Darndest Things, Right?
