Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

by

Our 9-month-old baby is growing and getting more active. He keeps us on our toes and give me material for my cartoons, more than ever.

Here’s a selection of some of my latest drawings depicting daily life with our baby. From breastfeeding to eating solids, from going out in the baby carrier, to staying in at home. Can you relate?

More info: bonniekimmerly.com

#1 Just Happened The Other Morning. Sigh

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#2 When It’s Too Hard To Leave The House To Go Shopping, And You Can’t Stop Unseeing Those Online Shopping Ads

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#3 Every Time

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#4 True Story, Because I’m Lazy And Washing The French Press Sucks

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#5 Ewww

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#6 You Don’t Know How Flexible You Are Until You Try To Grab A Tissue For Your Runny Nose While Breastfeeding

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#7 I’m Surprised I Haven’t Dropped Him Yet… Did I Just Jinx Myself?

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#8 Yup

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#9 Anyone Else Wear The Carrier Around The House Like This Before Going Out?

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#10 My Corny Interpretation Of Why He Used To Go For All Those Forbidden Items

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#11 At Least I Know I’m Eating A Healthy Breakfast

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#12 It’s Like All His Problems Go Away Once He’s Spotted My Pajama Pants’ Drawstrings

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#13 Again, People In Public Have No Filter

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#14 People At The Bus Stop Have No Filter

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#15 Anyone Else’s Baby Get A Second Wind After Baths?

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

#16 Kids Say The Darndest Things, Right?

Our Life As New Parents Told Through My Crappy Cartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why the Show Street Outlaws Can Last Forever
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2019
‘Menna’ Trend Sees Men Wearing Intricate Henna Tattoos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Teacher Cuts Finger But Still Wins Food Network Christmas Cookie Contest
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2017
Whatever Happened to “Mimi” From The Drew Carey Show?
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2018
OITNB
Meet The Cast of OITNB’s Final Season
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2019
Nature’s Best Photography 2025: 50 Breathtaking Finalist Shots
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.