If You Know Where Finland Is, Try Naming 17 Other Countries From A Single Map Point

by

How well do you actually know the world map? Most people can easily spot giant nations like Canada or Australia, but identifying countries solely by their borders and geographical location gets trickier the further you go!

In this 18-question map quiz, you’re stripped of flags, capital cities, and cultural clues. You will rely entirely on your spatial awareness and understanding of global borders to name every country. Take this geography trivia challenge and see if you can score a perfect 18/18.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Know Where Finland Is, Try Naming 17 Other Countries From A Single Map Point

Image credits: Marina Leonova

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Shocking Look at Trump’s First Month in Office: Golf, Tweets, and TV
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2017
Woman Knocked Unconscious By Bird Reveals Insurance Company Denied Coverage Over 1 Key Detail
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Black Panther Brings a Little Wakanda to “Black Jeopardy” on “SNL”
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2018
Check Out This Teaser Trailer of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2021
Daily Guess The Famous Person Game #045 (May 01, 2026)
3 min read
May, 5, 2026
Is China Creating Super Soldiers?
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2020