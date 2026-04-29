Michelle Pfeiffer: Bio And Career Highlights

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Michelle Pfeiffer: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Michelle Pfeiffer

April 29, 1958

Santa Ana, California, US

68 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer?

Michelle Marie Pfeiffer is an American actress acclaimed for her captivating versatility. Her ability to inhabit complex roles with nuanced emotional depth has defined a long career. She brings both striking beauty and fierce intelligence to every performance.

Pfeiffer’s career breakthrough arrived with her raw portrayal of Elvira Hancock in 1983’s Scarface. This intense performance opposite Al Pacino garnered significant critical attention and established her as a formidable talent.

Early Life and Education

Michelle Pfeiffer grew up in Midway City, California, the second of four children to Richard and Donna Jean Pfeiffer. Her father was an air-conditioning contractor, and her homemaker mother provided a stable upbringing.

She attended Fountain Valley High School, graduating in 1976. Later, at Golden West College, Pfeiffer began formal acting studies, transitioning from beauty pageants to a serious career pursuit.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Michelle Pfeiffer’s early career, including her marriage to actor Peter Horton from 1981 to 1988.

Pfeiffer married writer-producer David E. Kelley in 1993, with whom she shares two children, Claudia Rose Pfeiffer and John Henry Kelley. The couple remains married, building a family life together away from intense public scrutiny.

Career Highlights

Michelle Pfeiffer’s filmography is marked by critically acclaimed performances in movies like Dangerous Liaisons and The Fabulous Baker Boys. For her iconic role as Susie Diamond in The Fabulous Baker Boys, she earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

She expanded her career by establishing Via Rosa Productions, her own film production company. Through this venture, Pfeiffer produced and starred in several projects, most notably the commercially successful drama Dangerous Minds, further extending her influence in Hollywood.

Signature Quote

“I act for free, but I demand a huge salary as compensation for all the annoyance of being a public personality. In that sense, I earn every dime I make.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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