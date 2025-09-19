30 Country Nicknames That Will Put Your Geography Skills To The Test – Take The Quiz

Countries are often known by more than just their official names. Over the years, people have given them nicknames that come from all kinds of places – geography, history, culture, local sayings, even pop culture. Some of these names are poetic, some are descriptive, and some just stuck for no clear reason at all. You’ll definitely recognize a few, and maybe learn some new ones along the way.
This quiz gives you 30 nicknames, and your job is to match them to the right countries.
Think you can get them all? Let’s see! 📍
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Amar Preciado
Follow Us