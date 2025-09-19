30 Country Nicknames That Will Put Your Geography Skills To The Test – Take The Quiz

by

Countries are often known by more than just their official names. Over the years, people have given them nicknames that come from all kinds of places – geography, history, culture, local sayings, even pop culture. Some of these names are poetic, some are descriptive, and some just stuck for no clear reason at all. You’ll definitely recognize a few, and maybe learn some new ones along the way.

This quiz gives you 30 nicknames, and your job is to match them to the right countries.

Think you can get them all? Let’s see! 📍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

30 Country Nicknames That Will Put Your Geography Skills To The Test &#8211; Take The Quiz

Image credits: Amar Preciado

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
DMZ is Brutal, and We Love It
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2022
Marge Simpson’s Death Explained — Is This Really the End for The Simpsons’ Character?
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
6 Reasons Why Anne with an E is a Must-Watch
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2023
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – State of Play Recap
3 min read
May, 30, 2021
This Viral Challenge Shows How Differently Cats And Dogs Deal With Obstacles In Their Way
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2025
Season 7 Blacklist
Meet the Cast of The Blacklist Season 7
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.