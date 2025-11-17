It’s My Dream To Be A Full-Time Artist, And Here Are My Favorite Pieces (14 Pics)

With the onset of Covid, like many others, I lost my full-time job as an educator. I began searching for any remote job that would allow me to continue supporting my family. After a challenging search with no reasonable prospects, I decided to pursue my dream job: becoming a full-time artist! This journey has had its struggles but has also been immensely rewarding since I started. I was even fortunate enough to gain a small but incredibly supportive following on my social media accounts in a very short time.

My work combines acrylic or watercolor paintings with digital art to create unique and colorful patterns and designs. Over time, I realized that I really love crafting unique watercolor patterns that look wonderful on fabrics and home decor. The time it takes to create each pattern varies, depending on the style and complexity of the design, ranging from 2 to 10 hours or more.

More info: Etsy

#1 Cute Otter

#2 Sleepy Baby Tiger

#3 Sleeping In The Leaves

#4 Mushroom Explosion

#5 Chibi Fox Pattern

#6 Baby Bear Pattern

#7 Mushroom Magic

#8 Rainbow Flowers

#9 Midnight Mushroom Magic

#10 Victorian Fairy Dreams

#11 Playful Fairy Dream

#12 Special Christmas Dreams

#13 Rainbow Rainstorm

#14 Christmas Tree Shuffle

