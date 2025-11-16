“The Whole Place Smelled Like Hot Garbage”: 50 People Reveal The Biggest Culture Shock They’ve Ever Encountered

Getting out of your comfort zone is always a part of traveling. That’s why, despite the joys new countries and exotic places bring us, many people prefer to stay in the comfort of their home and don’t step foot into the unknown.
In order to see what kind of exact differences are waiting for travelers, Bored Panda looked at the various Reddit threads where people shared their biggest culture shocks.
Like a cold shower, it taught them a lesson that the societal norms they took for granted change depending on the culture and location you disembarked from the plane. Scroll down through the most interesting stories below!
#1
We had this akward conversation with a family in Venezuela who we had invited over for dinner. They just wouldn’t leave! My dad was doing the polite Canadian thing and mentioning that “we were tired”, that “usually we would be in bed by now”, that “it’s been a long night and they probably want to get home”, walking them toward the front door. And then we were stuck just standing there staring at each other. My dad finally just blurts out “Why won’t you leave?! We’re tired and want to go to bed!” And in frusteration they reply “Why won’t you just let us go?!”
Turns out that in Venezuelan culture it’s rude to leave on your own as an invited guest. The polite thing to do is to wait for your host to open the door and guide you out, but in Canadian culture it’s rude to ask your invited company to leave and you wait for them to open the door and go on their own.
#2
This is hard to admit, but as someone who grew up in the USA I was taught in a thousand ways that this country sets every standard and deserves deference from everyplace else on earth.
It was so ingrained that I didn’t even know it was an assumption … until I was outside the states and it was obvious that the USA is not the center of the universe. People are doing just fine all over the place without, you know, being us. What’s more, the myth we tell ourselves is that everyone in the world would live here if they only could.
No, they wouldn’t. A whole lot of people see us as a collection of fools, greedheads, and bumblers who happen to have been born in a place with a lot of natural resources. Since Trump, of course, the idea that our system of government is magically self-correcting is also under serious question.
#3
Croatia: it’s a standard expectation that you clean the street outside your house as part of cleaning your house (at least in the small towns i was in -not sure about the cities). The cleanest streets I’ve ever seen and a real sense of communal civic pride.
#4
I moved to Australia when I was 20 and I thought people were going to be speaking English. I was wrong.
Me, “I’m going to McDonald’s, you want me to get you a breakfast burrito?”
Shane, “Oi Maccas Fair Dinkum mate! Had to ruck up early for the physio and me ute was out of petrol so stopped at the servo and asked the Sheila if they had brekky but noooouaahho just lollies so ive been getting aggro”
None of the sounds that just fell out of your head were words. Do you want a burrito or not?
#5
In Spain, no chit chat from the waiter. None of that “I’ll be serving you” stuff that we hear in the US. Just “tell me.” My introvert self loved it. I tell you, food arrives, I eat.
#6
I was shocked by how friendly most people in the US are. When we’re buying groceries, the cashier would make small talk with us about what we’re buying. I bought KFC and was having trouble with american coins (they’re all the same color ok!) and the nice cashier helped me (there was no one else at the store so he had time). My uncle was raised in the US and knew all his neighbors, he loves riding bikes so he knows everyone around the neighborhood who also rides. I’d walk his dog while I was there and people would just randomly stop and talk to me about the dog.
The friendliness makes my trips to the US very wholesome and nice.
#7
The sheer awesomeness of Japanese convenience stores. My local 7-11 has sticky floors and doubtful looking packaged sandwiches. The 7-11s in Japan are clean, well-lit, have a great selection of lunch/dinner prepackaged meals, and not only do they have a cold drink section, they have a special heated unit for hot drinks. When I saw all the technological innovations in Japan, I felt like I came from a third world country.
Image source: Anodracs
#8
Barefoot people EVERYWHERE in New Zealand. In Starbucks, in the mall, on public transit, walking down the street. No shoes, no socks, no f**ks to give.
#9
Chile. “Tomorrow” means next week. “Next week” means never. “I’m already there” means “i’m thinking about starting to prepare to go out”.
For a ten-minutes-early person that was jarring.
#10
Indonesia. People just sit next to you in the train/bus. Ask personal questions immediately. Want to know why you don’t have kids, or a husband. And why you’re fat or that you should get a haircut because your hair is ugly.
It felt like Christmas at home, but then for months, from multiple people instead of my mum.
#11
Go to some countries, like Germany or Britain, and tell the locals that you’re going for a short 2-4 hour drive. Many will look at you like you grew a second head.
Here in Canada, people will do 2 hour drive for groceries. It takes 10 damn hours just get to the next province.
Image source: ctdahl
#12
Not necessarily shocked, but dudes holding hands in India. Thought they were gay, turns out it’s a normal custom.
#13
I was in Germany a couple years ago with a friend of a friend who was born in the Soviet Union (and who still lives in a former Soviet satellite).
Someone tried to get us to sign a petition. After the guy left, I had to explain the concept of a petition and he said, “Oh. In my country if you want to change the government you just disappear.”
Image source: anon
#14
In Thailand a little kid had never seen a white person as pale as i was and he put his little hand on my knee to see if it was real. Culture shock for both of us i guess.
Image source: catladysucc
#15
In parts of Ireland in my grandparents time it was considered rude to accept food or beverages from a host the first time it was offered.
The exchange was supposed to go something like:
“will you have a cup of tea?”
“no thank you, I won’t, I won’t trouble you”
“ahh you will sure, go on”
“ahh I will so, if you’re making one for yourself”
When my parents first went to America, they were shocked to find that people didn’t do this, so instead it went:
“would you like a cup of coffee?”
“no thank you, I won’t trouble you”
“okay!”
“wait! I did actually want coffee!”
“then why did you say no??”
One of my grandmothers was like this until she died, would get really snippy with you if you accepted a drink or a biscuit the first time she offered it.
#16
Japanese discipline.
I was visiting the Hakone Outdoor Museum (a huge sculpture garden). At the end of the tour is a onsen foot bath where visitors can dip their feet in the nice hot water.
Tourists of every stripe gathered around the foot bath and the attendant instructed us on the rules. The rules were to be followed to the letter:
Remove shoes. Remove socks.
Place socks inside shoes.
Place shoes in designated area behind you, in basket provided.
Pants cuffs are to be rolled up in this fashion: roll back hem to the outside, then fold each additional roll in approximately 1 inch folds.
Continue folding up trouser cuffs until the roll extends past your calf muscle.
Last fold should be a tight fold to keep your trouser cuff up.
Place feet in onsen foot bath and enjoy.
When finished with enjoyment, take shoes and socks from basket and retire to bench to let feet dry.
When feet are dry, unroll trouser cuffs and re-install socks and shoes.
You may now leave.
This attendant went up and down the line, repeating the instructions, correcting people whose cuff rolling was sub-optimal. He wasn’t mean about it. He was just…exacting.
The Japanese guests complied with bows and “HAI!”. The foreigners bumbled along, trying their best, and getting a bit irritated. It was a hoot.
#17
Balinese funerals and how they celebrate death. I was sitting on the beach on my first day there and heard a crowd coming, carying food and playing festive music. I thought it was some kind of party or wedding until I realized they were carying a corpse.
#18
As someone who has lived in the Philippines for most of his life, I am considered quite chubby or overweight here. When I travelled to the USA a few years ago to study, I was shocked when people over there looked at me and said I was quite fit. Huge culture shock in terms of body image, and an even bigger culture shock at the portions of food in the USA.
#19
Went to San Francisco. Was shocked to see the amount of homeless people there. Not to mention the amount of human s**t on the ground. It’s literally disgusting, like third world disgusting.
You amercians need to fix that.
Image source: TheCreepyGuyinLife
#20
I went to The Netherlands as an LDS (Mormon) missionary. The first person I tried to talk to stopped me and said, “uh, I don’t speak Dutch, and I’m gay, so Jesus won’t work for me”. And he walked away. My companion just laughed and said, “welcome to the Netherlands”.
Image source: TheRealBikeMan
#21
Visiting China and seeing how aggressive/pushy people are. Makes sense, there are 1+ billion people, if you are polite and wait your turn you’ll be left behind. So everybody is pushy, cuts in line, shoving you out of the way, etc. Of course I just had come from Japan where it’s the total opposite….
#22
My parents are Chinese but I grew up in Europe, therefore I’m considered a banana.
Some years ago, i was visiting my family in China. We were in a very rural area with lots of small cottages. We saw a family eating dinner and my grandma asked them if we could join so we paid a few bucks and ate a meal with a random family. Not really a shock but It felt really weird.
#23
Back when me and my family flew to America (my first time), we landed in Houston to switch planes and went to a fast-food diner in the airport.
I ordered a milkshake and not only was it served in a cup that was like twice my size, they also gave me the shaker in which it was made so no ice-cream is left behind.
At that moment I was assured I was gonna love America.
Image source: SpryiteWasTaken
#24
Nap-time is everything in Spain. Visited Barcelona a few months ago, and it was my first time in Spain. Couldn’t believe when my friend told me that all the shops and businesses are closed because it’s “siesta time”.
Love my naps and all, but that just drove me crazy.
Edit: every siesta is a fiesta tbh
#25
Not me but my dad went to India for business and said there were children missing body parts, eyes missing, across their face begging for money. Driver told him their parents did that to them to make them look more pathetic so people will give them money
#26
When I went to Bangladesh with my girlfriend last year we went to the city her father grew up in before he came to the States. I remember at one point we walked past a station and seeing people climbing on the roof of a train due to the crowding, some in business suits, was quite an eye opener. After seeing that I have never complained about riding the subway again
#27
I live in northern Canada in a less than 800 people town in the middle of nowhere. So the first time I went to California was a massive culture shock. Big cities, 8 lanes of freeway traffic, having to lock your doors, skyscrapers (anything above 3 floors), subways, well… everything really. I think what got to me most was the lack of trees.
Image source: Tilas
#28
Went to Egypt last summer. We had hired a personal tour guide because there was no way we would be walking around by ourselves in Egypt. The service came with an Egyptian government security guard to protect us, and at one point my mother asked our tour guide (not the guard) what life what he thought of the government right then, and he said it was great. Later when the guard was getting us into a site, the tour guide told my mom not to ask questions like that in front of the guard because he (the tour guide) could be punished for talking negatively about the government. Really scared me.
Image source: Fez_Mast-er
#29
Went to the Philippines.
On the trip from the airport a group of homeless children took control of a bridge and demanded payment for people crossing it. People actually paid too.
Image source: rmansd619, Gerald Escamos
#30
The air pollution in major Chinese cities is so bad that your eyes water the second you step out of the airport. You also undergo a sort of acclimation sickness within the first couple weeks. The other thing about China, is that it’s such an old country, that you have ancient temples and monuments, some 1000s of years old, right next to hyper modern 8 story shopping centers.
#31
When i went to London, all the faucets in all the public bathrooms had handles so you could turn the water on and off like a f**king adult, and all the stall doors went all the way to the floor.
Image source: anon
#32
I landed in Juba, South Sudan. There were anti-aircraft guns on the roof of the airport, child soldiers in the tiny arrivals hall. The airport gift shop was selling loose raw eggs and salt. There were no roads, no electricity, no bank system, no running water and no garbage collection – so the entire city smelled of burning garbage.
Image source: anon
#33
This is not as good a story as a lot of these here, just saying upfront. I live in the Netherlands. Water is all around me. From the sea, to the canals, to waterways dividing the fields between different farms. The first time I visited Iowa and drove around there it took me a couple of days to realise there wasn’t any water between the fields and acres. Sure, there’s a river and what not, but essentially it’s just endless actual ground. It made me feel uneasy for a couple of minutes.
Image source: anon
#34
Not being able to flush toilet paper in most of Latin America. Trash bins full of sh**ty toilet paper in +35 weather.
Image source: Ash1989
On my first day in Tokyo:
Spending an entire train journey with two small girls (probably 4 or 5 years old) staring at me inches from my face like they had never seen a white guy before. The mother looked terribly embarrassed but didn’t try to stop them.
Queuing up in a shop and being asked to stand in a different line where there was a white guy that spoke English at the counter for that line.
Discovering that Japanese pavements get dangerously slippery when it’s been raining because of how clean the pavements are – There’s no friction at all.
Going into a trendy cafe in Shibuya that was blasting out incredibly vulgar gangster rap music during the middle of the day. The lyrics were in English, so I guess that the owners of the cafe didn’t know how inappropriate it was.
Image source: anon
#36
I’m from one of the most unequal countries in the world, but going to India still blew my mind. Delhi is a heaving, throbbing city, people sleeping in literal dirt next to mansions. Perhaps the pilgrimage to the Taj Mahal was the most eye-opening. By far the most beautiful, perhaps most opulent, man-made structure I’ve seen on earth, but its mired in the most saddening poverty imaginable.
Image source: DrShlomo
#37
I`m an American living in the poorest province in China and I have been thanked repeatedly for dropping the atomic bombs on “those Japanese monkeys.” I have also spoken to someone who believes that all black people have Aids and they are responsible for spreading it to the rest of the world.
Image source: Glabberhams
#38
Went to Japan. First night at 1 AM in the metro and it was loaded with people in suits and other formal clothing looking completely exhausted almost falling asleep on each others laps, just an ordinary day for Tokyo people.
#39
I went to France and Belgium from the US and was shocked at the lack of the highway advertising. No billboards or anything
Image source: anon
#40
Not from my travels, but I had a client that went to Bhutan. Real conservative lady, I ask how it went. She goes “It was great…….they really like…..male….genitals……over there” I asked her to elaborate. She said there were d**ks everywhere. Physical representations of d**ks on hats, on the sidewalk, everywhere. There was a parade where some important guy had a penis staff and “knighted” dignitaries with it. that made me happy.
Image source: RG3ST21
#41
In Jordan, and I’m sure most Arab countries, if you compliment something, it’s considered impolite for the person not to offer it to you. I thought the warnings were an exaggeration until my friend complimented a waiter’s watch and the waiter had it literally unlatched, trying to push it into my friend’s hands. Four is the appropriate amount of times to say no, and if you actually do want it, it’s rude to say yes after fewer than three.
#42
I was in India earlier this year and their taxi drivers take you wherever they feel like before taking you to your requested destination. And would be deeply offended if you were like ‘WTF, where are we going?’
So, that’s how I ended up on a boat in the middle of the Arabian Sea when all I wanted to do was exchange money, and at a random zoo when I just wanted to go shopping. I eventually exchanged money and went shopping but had to go on field trips first to see the sites. Good times.
#43
So I went to Vietnam a couple years back with my friend Marcus. Marcus is black, I am not. We’re eating at this small place tucked deep in the mountains when our server comes up to us, his friend in tow. The server, without saying a word, saddles next to Marcus, strikes a buddy Jesus pose, and walks off to get our food. I looked at Marcus and said “You’re on some dudes twitter right now with the caption ‘Not Obama, but met my first black guy’ or something similar.”
Image source: weightandink
#44
The Chinese toilets that are just holes in the ground. It is even worse in the countryside, where there are no walls and you just don’t look at each other when squatting, and everything falls in this smelly ditch underneath where you can actually see all the poop
#45
Paying to use the bathroom -most of Europe.
#46
Germany: How f*****g clean are bathrooms. I’ve frequent to Germany for business reasons along with rest of Europe but Germany takes the cake in terms if cleanliness of the bathrooms. Every stay I had I found my bathroom to be absolutely spotless. I found their bathrooms to be cleaner than the rooms.
Image source: AdClemson
#47
Despite my parents being Argentinean, we eat dinner at around 7 or 8 Pm. You should have seen my face when I went to visit family and found out it’s the norm to eat dinner there around 10 or 11 Pm.
Image source: Radioactive-Sloth
#48
In Beijing old fat men do this thing called the Beijing bikini where they tuck the bottom of their t-shirt into the neck to expose their gut. It wasn’t exactly a shock but it was hilarious.
They also let their kids s**t on the floor.
#49
When I first came to the country and found out “grounding” is a form if punishment when kids get in trouble or acts up here in America. Back in China I use to get beat with a stick.
Image source: wang168
#50
Malaysia as a woman from the USA. I got harassed for wearing shorts. I got rocks thrown at me. A gun pulled. Men wouldn’t address me. The hotel we were at assumed I was a second wife to my married couple friends. In fact, I always had to convince them that I wanted my own room. I was never Ms. Mongooseoflove. I was always Mrs. AnyMaleFriendIWasWith.
