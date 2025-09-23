“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Human beings have always had a knack for creating things that no-one really asked for but someone, somewhere would buy nonetheless. Think Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bra with fake pierced nips, “Dumpkin”-scented dude wipes, or Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop candle called “Smells Like My Vag***.”

It seems that for every ground-breaking piece of technology, there’s another weird and unnecessary invention just waiting in the wings to come to life. They’re a perfect blend of mankind’s creativity, questionable problem-solving and sheer comical absurdity. But who wants a planet filled with only boring, practical things when you could be shopping for fidget toys shaped like intestines, or eating Labubu-themed chocolate ice-cream that costs $75 a pop?

There’s actually an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of products that prove people will buy just about anything. The page is a wall of hilarious, weirdly useful and sometimes cringe-worthy gadgets and products that made people go, “Of course that’s a thing!”

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most baffling and funny items posted on the page. We also unpack why people love to buy things they don’t really need. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1 I Feel Attacked As Chinese, I Bet Italian Feels The Same

Image source: ydw1988913

#2 Teacup And Saucer Holster With A Pouch For Tea

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Laridae_s

#3 In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#4 A Fidget Squeeze Toy That Looks Like Intestines With Confetti “Food Particles”

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: skylinegang_36

#5 Caffeinated Instant Ramen

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Friendly_Cantal0upe

#6 I Died Inside Upon Seeing This. The Dire State Of “Dollar” Stores In 2025

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: dissolve_inthisrealm

#7 Why Cant Companies Make Normal Smelling Deodorant For Men Wtf Is Cookies And Leather?

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Muffincharm

#8 Found In A Walmart Near San Diego

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: KiiChanCrystalz

#9 Dumpkin Spice!

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Winter-Owl1

#10 Crawfish And Shrimp Are Messy To Eat, But Apparently Now Your Trashcan Can Be Your Table And Paper Towel Dispenser

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Berkamin

#11 “Labubu” Themed Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Selling For $75

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: throwawayallan00

#12 Dinosaur Taco Holders

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Top-Abbreviations855

#13 Found This At A Dollar Tree

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Ticci_Crisper

#14 Skittles Drink, Sounds Absolutely Appalling, Tastes Like Pure Sugar

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: nascarstevebob

#15 Dessert Taco Shells

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: pistachiotorte

#16 Emotional Support Dumplings

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Poesy-WordHoard

#17 National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: TMMfan

#18 Cat Litter But Make It Cute

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Asleep-Corner7402

#19 Canadian Police Use Miku To Recruit People

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Optimal-Shower-2288

#20 Best Of Both Worlds

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: fridayfootlong

#21 Croc Toe Charms

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: notrapunzel

#22 Vape Themed Weddings

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: ElJayEm80

#23 Is This How Swedish Meatballs Are Made?

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: amoore109

#24 I Searched “Edible Deodorant” On A Goofy Whim, And Uh I Was Not Expecting This Kink

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: TheMaceBoi

#25 Grillo’s Pickles Toothpaste

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: spyd3rm0nki3

#26 Build A Bear Cougar

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: SeriouslyBetsy

#27 Stainless Steel Fake Covid Negative Rapid Antigen Test Necklace. Allegedly ‘Lucky’, Described As “A Touch Of Sinofuturism”

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Berkamin

#28 Wtf Has My Dad Found On Chewy

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: DatRobloxKid

#29 Keyboard Jacket

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: NexusRaven7

#30 800 Lb Capacity Chair

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: frenzy3

#31 Or You Could Just Use Your Hands?

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: SailingAway987

#32 Coffee Creamer For Your Soda!

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: UrDeAdPuPpYbOnEr

#33 If Anyone’s Curious, It Tastes Like Coke With A Hint Of Vanilla

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: GiovanniPotage

#34 Good To Know In Case I Wanted To Reach In And Get It Back…

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: RickBlane42

#35 Wake Up And Get Buzzed

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: xZOMBIETAGx

#36 Gummies In The Shape Of Shaq’s Face. Because Why Not?

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: ZTGrant

#37 24hr Oyster Vending Machine

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Magnus_ORily

#38 Easily One Of The Most Oddly Specific Items I’ve Ever Seen

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: BipolarWithBaby

#39 2 Slices Of White Bread

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: CrazyWolfLady

#40 Baja Blast Snuggie

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Now You Can Feel Like A Real Rancher

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Uneducated_Leftist

#42 “Food” Scented Candle

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Rudyscrazy1

#43 Tesco Recently Opened A Nightclub

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Sophia193

#44 Make That Kitty Purrrr

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Jimmy John’s Is Offering A Sandwich Where The Bread Is Replaced By A Pickle

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Several Hundred Dollar “Luxury” Version Of Monopoly, Ironically The Very Sort Of Needlessly Expensive Bullsh*t That That Game Is Supposed To Be Laughing At

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: MoonlightDahling

#47 This Awesome Dino Car I Found. I Would Have Loved It As A Child

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Bailmage

#48 These Monstrosities I Found At Target Today

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: BlastingTacos

#49 A Board Game Based On A Mobile Game Based On A Board Game

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: ItHardToFindUsername

#50 Of Course Reese’s Has A Canned Iced Coffee

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Sammyc64

#51 Peeps Flavored Dog Treats

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: SeriouslyBetsy

#52 $13,400 For A Baseball Glove? Why Not

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: LargeManufacturer782

#53 Justin Trudeau Scented Candle

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: burydalight

#54 Found This At Work

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: anonburneraccoun

#55 I’m Sure The Kids Love These!

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: GurpusMaximus

#56 Not Gonna Drink Da Clap

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: RickBlane42

#57 $14,000 For A Pair Of Binoculars? Why Not

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: LargeManufacturer782

#58 Stanley Cup Ornament

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Winter-Owl1

#59 A Slot Machine Toy For Children

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: lbp22yt

#60 Paw Patrol Coffin

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: kenjieherereddit

#61 Car Umbrella Might Be The Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: GreatDemonBaphomet

#62 This Shouldn’t Be A Thing

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Mediiicaliii

#63 Cheez-It Pizza

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: 11-110011

#64 Plush Bottle Of Ranch

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Infurum

#65 This Is A Tsunami Escape Pod

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: grandeluua

#66 Omg! What Are You Kids Doing?! Oh, Never Mind

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: congratulysses

#67 Us Military Themed Lip Balm

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Syllogism19

#68 This Vanity Plate Stinks

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: eddiegurthy

#69 New Snack, , Pickle Balls!

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Kigurumix

#70 Found This At Hobby Lobby

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Lost_Return_9655

#71 Does Ronald Wear These?

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Frakmonster

#72 Tyre Van

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: frenzy3

#73 Chupa Chups Air Freshener. It Barely Smells Like Grape

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: RonanNotRyan

#74 Covid, The Action Figure!

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: TheyCallMeDrAsshole

#75 Pizza Donuts

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: ploosnarquaa

#76 Southern Comfort And Fireball Seasoning

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: P0rkzombie

#77 Auntie Anne’s Thailand Sell Pretzel Perfume

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: uncannyfjord

#78 Saturday Night’s Alright For Marmite

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: VanillaLoaf

#79 Just Going Leave This Here

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: GGGLEN247

#80 Ww1 Monopoly Set

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: DieEnigsteChris

#81 Send Health!

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: FutureMarmoset

#82 Juicy Drop Candy Canes

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: No_Emotion_9904

#83 Icee Cookies

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: blocked_user_name

#84 A Pepto Bismol Version

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Ineedmedstoo

#85 Hot And Spicy Braised Duck Tongue Flavored Lays

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: heyits_ryan

#86 Venture Brothers Playing Cards

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Memerboomer

#87 Colorful Cauliflower

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: blocked_user_name

#88 Meat Pretzel

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: Grothorious

#89 These Don’t Look Tasty

“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Image source: RickBlane42

