“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 89 Of The Most Nonsensical Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

Human beings have always had a knack for creating things that no-one really asked for but someone, somewhere would buy nonetheless. Think Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bra with fake pierced nips, “Dumpkin”-scented dude wipes, or Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop candle called “Smells Like My Vag***.”
It seems that for every ground-breaking piece of technology, there’s another weird and unnecessary invention just waiting in the wings to come to life. They’re a perfect blend of mankind’s creativity, questionable problem-solving and sheer comical absurdity. But who wants a planet filled with only boring, practical things when you could be shopping for fidget toys shaped like intestines, or eating Labubu-themed chocolate ice-cream that costs $75 a pop?
There’s actually an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of products that prove people will buy just about anything. The page is a wall of hilarious, weirdly useful and sometimes cringe-worthy gadgets and products that made people go, “Of course that’s a thing!”
Bored Panda has put together a list of the most baffling and funny items posted on the page. We also unpack why people love to buy things they don’t really need. You’ll find that info between the images.
#1 I Feel Attacked As Chinese, I Bet Italian Feels The Same
Image source: ydw1988913
#2 Teacup And Saucer Holster With A Pouch For Tea
Image source: Laridae_s
#3 In Shanghai, China Has Autonomous KFC Cars That Roam Around And Allow You To Buy Food Without Human Interaction
Image source: reddit.com
#4 A Fidget Squeeze Toy That Looks Like Intestines With Confetti “Food Particles”
Image source: skylinegang_36
#5 Caffeinated Instant Ramen
Image source: Friendly_Cantal0upe
#6 I Died Inside Upon Seeing This. The Dire State Of “Dollar” Stores In 2025
Image source: dissolve_inthisrealm
#7 Why Cant Companies Make Normal Smelling Deodorant For Men Wtf Is Cookies And Leather?
Image source: Muffincharm
#8 Found In A Walmart Near San Diego
Image source: KiiChanCrystalz
#9 Dumpkin Spice!
Image source: Winter-Owl1
#10 Crawfish And Shrimp Are Messy To Eat, But Apparently Now Your Trashcan Can Be Your Table And Paper Towel Dispenser
Image source: Berkamin
#11 “Labubu” Themed Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Selling For $75
Image source: throwawayallan00
#12 Dinosaur Taco Holders
Image source: Top-Abbreviations855
#13 Found This At A Dollar Tree
Image source: Ticci_Crisper
#14 Skittles Drink, Sounds Absolutely Appalling, Tastes Like Pure Sugar
Image source: nascarstevebob
#15 Dessert Taco Shells
Image source: pistachiotorte
#16 Emotional Support Dumplings
Image source: Poesy-WordHoard
#17 National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day
Image source: TMMfan
#18 Cat Litter But Make It Cute
Image source: Asleep-Corner7402
#19 Canadian Police Use Miku To Recruit People
Image source: Optimal-Shower-2288
#20 Best Of Both Worlds
Image source: fridayfootlong
#21 Croc Toe Charms
Image source: notrapunzel
#22 Vape Themed Weddings
Image source: ElJayEm80
#23 Is This How Swedish Meatballs Are Made?
Image source: amoore109
#24 I Searched “Edible Deodorant” On A Goofy Whim, And Uh I Was Not Expecting This Kink
Image source: TheMaceBoi
#25 Grillo’s Pickles Toothpaste
Image source: spyd3rm0nki3
#26 Build A Bear Cougar
Image source: SeriouslyBetsy
#27 Stainless Steel Fake Covid Negative Rapid Antigen Test Necklace. Allegedly ‘Lucky’, Described As “A Touch Of Sinofuturism”
Image source: Berkamin
#28 Wtf Has My Dad Found On Chewy
Image source: DatRobloxKid
#29 Keyboard Jacket
Image source: NexusRaven7
#30 800 Lb Capacity Chair
Image source: frenzy3
#31 Or You Could Just Use Your Hands?
Image source: SailingAway987
#32 Coffee Creamer For Your Soda!
Image source: UrDeAdPuPpYbOnEr
#33 If Anyone’s Curious, It Tastes Like Coke With A Hint Of Vanilla
Image source: GiovanniPotage
#34 Good To Know In Case I Wanted To Reach In And Get It Back…
Image source: RickBlane42
#35 Wake Up And Get Buzzed
Image source: xZOMBIETAGx
#36 Gummies In The Shape Of Shaq’s Face. Because Why Not?
Image source: ZTGrant
#37 24hr Oyster Vending Machine
Image source: Magnus_ORily
#38 Easily One Of The Most Oddly Specific Items I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: BipolarWithBaby
#39 2 Slices Of White Bread
Image source: CrazyWolfLady
#40 Baja Blast Snuggie
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Now You Can Feel Like A Real Rancher
Image source: Uneducated_Leftist
#42 “Food” Scented Candle
Image source: Rudyscrazy1
#43 Tesco Recently Opened A Nightclub
Image source: Sophia193
#44 Make That Kitty Purrrr
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Jimmy John’s Is Offering A Sandwich Where The Bread Is Replaced By A Pickle
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Several Hundred Dollar “Luxury” Version Of Monopoly, Ironically The Very Sort Of Needlessly Expensive Bullsh*t That That Game Is Supposed To Be Laughing At
Image source: MoonlightDahling
#47 This Awesome Dino Car I Found. I Would Have Loved It As A Child
Image source: Bailmage
#48 These Monstrosities I Found At Target Today
Image source: BlastingTacos
#49 A Board Game Based On A Mobile Game Based On A Board Game
Image source: ItHardToFindUsername
#50 Of Course Reese’s Has A Canned Iced Coffee
Image source: Sammyc64
#51 Peeps Flavored Dog Treats
Image source: SeriouslyBetsy
#52 $13,400 For A Baseball Glove? Why Not
Image source: LargeManufacturer782
#53 Justin Trudeau Scented Candle
Image source: burydalight
#54 Found This At Work
Image source: anonburneraccoun
#55 I’m Sure The Kids Love These!
Image source: GurpusMaximus
#56 Not Gonna Drink Da Clap
Image source: RickBlane42
#57 $14,000 For A Pair Of Binoculars? Why Not
Image source: LargeManufacturer782
#58 Stanley Cup Ornament
Image source: Winter-Owl1
#59 A Slot Machine Toy For Children
Image source: lbp22yt
#60 Paw Patrol Coffin
Image source: kenjieherereddit
#61 Car Umbrella Might Be The Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: GreatDemonBaphomet
#62 This Shouldn’t Be A Thing
Image source: Mediiicaliii
#63 Cheez-It Pizza
Image source: 11-110011
#64 Plush Bottle Of Ranch
Image source: Infurum
#65 This Is A Tsunami Escape Pod
Image source: grandeluua
#66 Omg! What Are You Kids Doing?! Oh, Never Mind
Image source: congratulysses
#67 Us Military Themed Lip Balm
Image source: Syllogism19
#68 This Vanity Plate Stinks
Image source: eddiegurthy
#69 New Snack, , Pickle Balls!
Image source: Kigurumix
#70 Found This At Hobby Lobby
Image source: Lost_Return_9655
#71 Does Ronald Wear These?
Image source: Frakmonster
#72 Tyre Van
Image source: frenzy3
#73 Chupa Chups Air Freshener. It Barely Smells Like Grape
Image source: RonanNotRyan
#74 Covid, The Action Figure!
Image source: TheyCallMeDrAsshole
#75 Pizza Donuts
Image source: ploosnarquaa
#76 Southern Comfort And Fireball Seasoning
Image source: P0rkzombie
#77 Auntie Anne’s Thailand Sell Pretzel Perfume
Image source: uncannyfjord
#78 Saturday Night’s Alright For Marmite
Image source: VanillaLoaf
#79 Just Going Leave This Here
Image source: GGGLEN247
#80 Ww1 Monopoly Set
Image source: DieEnigsteChris
#81 Send Health!
Image source: FutureMarmoset
#82 Juicy Drop Candy Canes
Image source: No_Emotion_9904
#83 Icee Cookies
Image source: blocked_user_name
#84 A Pepto Bismol Version
Image source: Ineedmedstoo
#85 Hot And Spicy Braised Duck Tongue Flavored Lays
Image source: heyits_ryan
#86 Venture Brothers Playing Cards
Image source: Memerboomer
#87 Colorful Cauliflower
Image source: blocked_user_name
#88 Meat Pretzel
Image source: Grothorious
#89 These Don’t Look Tasty
Image source: RickBlane42
Follow Us