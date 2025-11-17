30 People Who Took The Funniest Pics And Finally Had A Chance To Show Them To The World

by

When you’ve been online for a long time, it can sometimes feel like there’s nothing new to see. However, new trends are being created every day. Some of them are legitimately hilarious and remind us of a less stressful time when the internet was a far simpler place.

That’s where the “I’m a photographer and I took this photo” trend comes in. It focuses on the funniest, derpiest, and less-than-perfect pictures that people have taken, and they’re an instant mood booster. Bored Panda has collected the best of the bunch from TikTok, and we’ve compiled them here for your pleasure. Check them out below!

Michelle Wood, from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team, was kind enough to explain why animal photos are such an integral part of internet culture. You’ll find the insights she shared with Bored Panda as you scroll down.

#1

Image source: priscilarobb

#2

Image source:  wootaahh

#3

Image source: rowieshappyhome

#4

Image source: mayuyin1999

#5

Image source: vvkyhbi

#6

Image source: mattcook1323

#7

Image source: a1saud

#8

Image source: leon.catt

#9

Image source: spinkletv

#10

Image source: narutoogato

#11

Image source: yodathefrenchhie

#12

Image source: odinandtucker

#13

Image source: moorehaleyy

#14

Image source: ofelixies

#15

Image source: _..ok.._4

#16

Image source: mayeurr

#17

Image source: yardley_and_gigi

#18

Image source: milktea.naicha

#19

Image source: fatima1rojas

#20

Image source: mr.kitters.the.cat

#21

Image source: mrchonkychonker

#22

Image source: romeotherottie_

#23

Image source: sandra274065

#24

Image source: jlancetrld_

#25

Image source: cheddarcheesewatson

#26

Image source: ryeeryye

#27

Image source: oosvvr

#28

Image source: melon.n.finn

#29

Image source: britybritb

#30

Image source: familyfriendlycontentxo

Patrick Penrose
