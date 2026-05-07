“How Well Do You Know South America?”: Name 14 Countries From Only A Spot On The Map

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South America might seem easy at first glance – but once you get past Brazil and Argentina, things can get surprisingly tricky. Do you know exactly where Paraguay is? Or how about Suriname?

In this quiz, you’ll be shown a country on the map, and your task is simple: name it. There are 12 independent countries in South America, along with some dependent territories; each has its own unique location, shape, and geography.

Some will be obvious. Others? Not so much. Ready to test your map skills and see how well you really know the continent?

Let’s find out 🌎

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;How Well Do You Know South America?&#8221;: Name 14 Countries From Only A Spot On The Map

Image credits: Arturo Añez

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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