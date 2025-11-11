35 Pictures That Reveal The Truth Behind Photography

The internet is full of beautiful and amazing photographs, but do you ever stop and wonder just what went into that perfect shot? I’m not just talking about the photo editing side of the process, although there’s certainly plenty of that involved behind the scenes. No, I’m talking about the hard physical work combined with the often super-creative approaches that photographers employ to ensure that their final shot is the very best depiction of their photoshoot ideas.
Take a look at these behind the scenes pictures to see what we mean. Compiled by Bored Panda, they’re sure to give the budding photographer some fresh photography ideas while providing the rest of us an enlightening glimpse into the reality of hard work, photo manipulation and Photoshop ideas that hides behind many a perfect picture.
#1 Miniature Car Models Create Realistic Historical Photos
Image source: Michael Paul Smith
#2 Girl Enjoying Rain
Image source: FunLeak
#3 Surreal Miniature Photography
Image source: Felix Hernandez
#4 Fox Close Up
Image source: Dan Dinu
#5 Wedding Photography
Image source: Chris Chambers
#6 M&m’s In Water Drops
Image source: Northwest Dad
#7 Burning Lava
Image source: Kawika Singson
#8 Photoshoot 25m Under The Sea In A Sunken Shipwreck
Image source: Benjamin Von Wong
#9 Underwater Dog
Image source: Seth Casteel
#10 Wedding Photography
#11 Levitation
Image source: Luke Sharrat
#12 That’s How It Looks Like In Real Life
Image source: Murad Osmann
#13 Mirror Lake
Image source: Erik Johansson
#14 Rock Climber
Image source: Corey Rich
#15 Floating
Image source: The Photo Fiend
#16 Food Styling Photography
Image source: Sam Kaplan
#17 Wedding Photography
Image source: Chris Chambers
#18 Underwater Photoshoot
Image source: Phoebe Rudomino
#19 Baby Photography
Image source: Kelley Ryden
#20 Perfume On A Glassy Surface
Image source: digital-photography-school.com
#21 Underwater Photoshoot
Image source: Phoebe Rudomino
#22 Umbrella
#23 Close-ups Of Snowflakes
Image source: Alexey Kljatov
#24 How Rare White Curtain Auroras Are Made
Image source: Roman Noven
#25 Behind The Scenes Of Pit Bull Flower Power Photoshoot
Image source: Sophie Gamand
#26 Capturing The Hummingbirds With 3D Camera
Image source: conquestoftheskies.com
#27 Macro Photography
Image source: Robin Wong
#28 Splashing Roses Photography
Image source: Alex Koloskov
#29 How Landscape Photos Are Really Made
Image source: Matthew Albanese
#30 Surrealistic Photoshoot In The Sea
Image source: Ronen Goldman
#31 Flour Photoshoot
Image source: Hola Media, Horatiu Curutiu
#32 Romantic Couple Photoshoot
Image source: Dee Motion Wedding
#33 Volcano Photography
Image source: Matthew Albanese
#34 How Mountains Landscape Photos Are Made Of
Image source: Matthew Albanese
#35 Aurora Borealis
Image source: Matthew Albanese
