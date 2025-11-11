35 Pictures That Reveal The Truth Behind Photography

The internet is full of beautiful and amazing photographs, but do you ever stop and wonder just what went into that perfect shot? I’m not just talking about the photo editing side of the process, although there’s certainly plenty of that involved behind the scenes. No, I’m talking about the hard physical work combined with the often super-creative approaches that photographers employ to ensure that their final shot is the very best depiction of their photoshoot ideas.

Take a look at these behind the scenes pictures to see what we mean. Compiled by Bored Panda, they’re sure to give the budding photographer some fresh photography ideas while providing the rest of us an enlightening glimpse into the reality of hard work, photo manipulation and Photoshop ideas that hides behind many a perfect picture.

#1 Miniature Car Models Create Realistic Historical Photos

Image source: Michael Paul Smith

#2 Girl Enjoying Rain

Image source: FunLeak

#3 Surreal Miniature Photography

Image source: Felix Hernandez

#4 Fox Close Up

Image source: Dan Dinu

#5 Wedding Photography

Image source: Chris Chambers

#6 M&m’s In Water Drops

Image source: Northwest Dad

#7 Burning Lava

Image source: Kawika Singson

#8 Photoshoot 25m Under The Sea In A Sunken Shipwreck

Image source: Benjamin Von Wong

#9 Underwater Dog

Image source: Seth Casteel

#10 Wedding Photography

#11 Levitation

Image source: Luke Sharrat

#12 That’s How It Looks Like In Real Life

Image source: Murad Osmann

#13 Mirror Lake

Image source: Erik Johansson

#14 Rock Climber

Image source: Corey Rich

#15 Floating

Image source: The Photo Fiend

#16 Food Styling Photography

Image source: Sam Kaplan

#17 Wedding Photography

Image source: Chris Chambers

#18 Underwater Photoshoot

Image source: Phoebe Rudomino

#19 Baby Photography

Image source: Kelley Ryden

#20 Perfume On A Glassy Surface

Image source: digital-photography-school.com

#21 Underwater Photoshoot

Image source: Phoebe Rudomino

#22 Umbrella

#23 Close-ups Of Snowflakes

Image source: Alexey Kljatov

#24 How Rare White Curtain Auroras Are Made

Image source: Roman Noven

#25 Behind The Scenes Of Pit Bull Flower Power Photoshoot

Image source: Sophie Gamand

#26 Capturing The Hummingbirds With 3D Camera

Image source: conquestoftheskies.com

#27 Macro Photography

Image source: Robin Wong

#28 Splashing Roses Photography

Image source: Alex Koloskov

#29 How Landscape Photos Are Really Made

Image source: Matthew Albanese

#30 Surrealistic Photoshoot In The Sea

Image source: Ronen Goldman

#31 Flour Photoshoot

Image source: Hola Media, Horatiu Curutiu

#32 Romantic Couple Photoshoot

Image source: Dee Motion Wedding

#33 Volcano Photography

Image source: Matthew Albanese

#34 How Mountains Landscape Photos Are Made Of

Image source: Matthew Albanese

#35 Aurora Borealis

Image source: Matthew Albanese

