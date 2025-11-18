“The Council Requires Snackies”: 50 Hilarious Pics Of Cats Grouping Together

What’s the only thing cuter than a cat? Multiple cats! And if you’re a fan of seeing adorable pics of kitties, you’re in for a real treat today, pandas. Because every photo features all of the cuteness of one cat multiplied by three, four or even more!

We took a trip to the Council of Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most adorable pics below. From piles of kittens cuddling to hungry felines demanding food from their owners, this precious list is full of cats convening. Keep reading to also find conversations with the subreddit’s creator, DryMouthKitty, and Laura Watson, Cat Welfare Assistant at International Cat Care and Registered Veterinary Nurse. Oh, and the council has spoken: they request that you upvote the photos that make you say “awww” immediately!

#1 The Council Enters

Image source: m33gs

#2 The Council Requires Snackies

Image source: friendlynoodless

#3 We’re In A Meeting. Stop Spying On Us

Image source: catcurio

#4 Council Of Sleepy Head

Image source: pfalsafi

#5 The Council Has Decided That You Need Supervision

Image source: AreYouItchy

#6 Yes?????

Image source: Greg-BradyisGod

#7 Planning Future World Domination

Image source: Greg-BradyisGod

#8 Council Is Convened. With Special Guest

Image source: m33gs

#9 What Is Happening There

Image source: chomacrubic

#10 The Newest Council Members

Image source: kiblerandbits714

#11 Our Crew! The Band’s First Album Cover

Image source: WeinerXXX

#12 The Council Has Claimed My Bed As Their Own

Image source: saturatedsilence

#13 Doesn’t It Freak You Out When They Do This?

Image source: LunarQueen1984

#14 On The Hunt

Image source: toscanius

#15 Council Of Da Girlz💅🏽

Image source: TheSeeker1000

#16 It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane…. It’s A Lizard!

Image source: kara77

#17 The Council Is On Good Terms Today

Image source: Greg-BradyisGod

#18 Morning Meeting

Image source: toscanius

#19 They Are Judging Me. The Verdict Is In!

Image source: Cowboypunkstarcactus

#20 Morning Council Meeting. Today’s Topic: Where Did All These Leaves Come From?

Image source: twisterlikespie

#21 The Council Are Holding A Secret Meeting In The Bathroom

Image source: No-Breakfast3304

#22 The Council Is Watching

Image source: dc120492

#23 The Council Mandates A Private Meeting. No Humans Allowed!

Image source: AndreeaChar

#24 The Council Is Not Amused By My Pre-Dinner Magic Tricks

Image source: Hey_Eng_

#25 Meeting Of The Junior And Senior Council

Image source: clowd_rider

#26 Clearly I Interrupted

Image source: Ipartywithweirdos1

#27 The Council Judging Me While Getting Dressed

Image source: jennyzb

#28 The Council Has Decided It’s Nap Time

Image source: AreYouItchy

#29 To Ascend The Stairs Of The Night, You Must Defeat Them. How Do You Proceed?

Image source: YOURPANFLUTE

#30 It Appears I Interrupted An Important Meeting

Image source: greciawolf

#31 The Three Loves Of My Life

Image source: LunarQueen1984

#32 Daily Morning Council Meeting To Discuss The Squirrels Outside

Image source: twisterlikespie

#33 Council Annual Meeting

Image source: MadIrishmanase

#34 Ninja Council

Image source: meow7030

#35 The Council Cuddling Under The Kitchen Table

Image source: IllustratorBig8972

#36 Late For Their Meeting

Image source: Chrisaudi27t

#37 The Council Of Gingers Thinks I Should Find Somewhere Else To Sit

Image source: BeachBound1

#38 I Say One’s Name And They All Come

Image source: primordial_pizza

#39 😎

Image source: catcurio

#40 In Order To Get A Seat On The Council, I Would Have To *sit* On The Council

Image source: WeirdBogWitch

#41 Council Judging Me How I Garden

Image source: Hey_Eng_

#42 Staircase Council

Image source: Saviun

#43 I Have No Say What Happens To My Bed. The Full Council Has Adjourned To It

Image source: HappyRamenMan

#44 The Elder Ladies Are Beginning To Accept Their New Family Member

Image source: Yomommazelda

#45 The Council Is Quite Displeased With My Tardiness Arriving For Evening Treat Time

Image source: cascel9498

#46 I Opened The Door And Stumbled Upon These Cuties Having A Meeting

Image source: greciawolf

#47 What Is Happening Here? (Wrong Answers Only)

Image source: spottedicks

#48 We Moved Into A New House Today

Image source: But_like_whytho

#49 Which One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other?

Image source: diesel-revolver

#50 What Are They Up To?

Image source: toscanius

