“The Council Requires Snackies”: 50 Hilarious Pics Of Cats Grouping Together

What’s the only thing cuter than a cat? Multiple cats! And if you’re a fan of seeing adorable pics of kitties, you’re in for a real treat today, pandas. Because every photo features all of the cuteness of one cat multiplied by three, four or even more!
We took a trip to the Council of Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most adorable pics below. From piles of kittens cuddling to hungry felines demanding food from their owners, this precious list is full of cats convening. Keep reading to also find conversations with the subreddit’s creator, DryMouthKitty, and Laura Watson, Cat Welfare Assistant at International Cat Care and Registered Veterinary Nurse. Oh, and the council has spoken: they request that you upvote the photos that make you say “awww” immediately!
#1 The Council Enters
Image source: m33gs
#2 The Council Requires Snackies
Image source: friendlynoodless
#3 We’re In A Meeting. Stop Spying On Us
Image source: catcurio
#4 Council Of Sleepy Head
Image source: pfalsafi
#5 The Council Has Decided That You Need Supervision
Image source: AreYouItchy
#6 Yes?????
Image source: Greg-BradyisGod
#7 Planning Future World Domination
Image source: Greg-BradyisGod
#8 Council Is Convened. With Special Guest
Image source: m33gs
#9 What Is Happening There
Image source: chomacrubic
#10 The Newest Council Members
Image source: kiblerandbits714
#11 Our Crew! The Band’s First Album Cover
Image source: WeinerXXX
#12 The Council Has Claimed My Bed As Their Own
Image source: saturatedsilence
#13 Doesn’t It Freak You Out When They Do This?
Image source: LunarQueen1984
#14 On The Hunt
Image source: toscanius
#15 Council Of Da Girlz💅🏽
Image source: TheSeeker1000
#16 It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane…. It’s A Lizard!
Image source: kara77
#17 The Council Is On Good Terms Today
Image source: Greg-BradyisGod
#18 Morning Meeting
Image source: toscanius
#19 They Are Judging Me. The Verdict Is In!
Image source: Cowboypunkstarcactus
#20 Morning Council Meeting. Today’s Topic: Where Did All These Leaves Come From?
Image source: twisterlikespie
#21 The Council Are Holding A Secret Meeting In The Bathroom
Image source: No-Breakfast3304
#22 The Council Is Watching
Image source: dc120492
#23 The Council Mandates A Private Meeting. No Humans Allowed!
Image source: AndreeaChar
#24 The Council Is Not Amused By My Pre-Dinner Magic Tricks
Image source: Hey_Eng_
#25 Meeting Of The Junior And Senior Council
Image source: clowd_rider
#26 Clearly I Interrupted
Image source: Ipartywithweirdos1
#27 The Council Judging Me While Getting Dressed
Image source: jennyzb
#28 The Council Has Decided It’s Nap Time
Image source: AreYouItchy
#29 To Ascend The Stairs Of The Night, You Must Defeat Them. How Do You Proceed?
Image source: YOURPANFLUTE
#30 It Appears I Interrupted An Important Meeting
Image source: greciawolf
#31 The Three Loves Of My Life
Image source: LunarQueen1984
#32 Daily Morning Council Meeting To Discuss The Squirrels Outside
Image source: twisterlikespie
#33 Council Annual Meeting
Image source: MadIrishmanase
#34 Ninja Council
Image source: meow7030
#35 The Council Cuddling Under The Kitchen Table
Image source: IllustratorBig8972
#36 Late For Their Meeting
Image source: Chrisaudi27t
#37 The Council Of Gingers Thinks I Should Find Somewhere Else To Sit
Image source: BeachBound1
#38 I Say One’s Name And They All Come
Image source: primordial_pizza
#39 😎
Image source: catcurio
#40 In Order To Get A Seat On The Council, I Would Have To *sit* On The Council
Image source: WeirdBogWitch
#41 Council Judging Me How I Garden
Image source: Hey_Eng_
#42 Staircase Council
Image source: Saviun
#43 I Have No Say What Happens To My Bed. The Full Council Has Adjourned To It
Image source: HappyRamenMan
#44 The Elder Ladies Are Beginning To Accept Their New Family Member
Image source: Yomommazelda
#45 The Council Is Quite Displeased With My Tardiness Arriving For Evening Treat Time
Image source: cascel9498
#46 I Opened The Door And Stumbled Upon These Cuties Having A Meeting
Image source: greciawolf
#47 What Is Happening Here? (Wrong Answers Only)
Image source: spottedicks
#48 We Moved Into A New House Today
Image source: But_like_whytho
#49 Which One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other?
Image source: diesel-revolver
#50 What Are They Up To?
Image source: toscanius
