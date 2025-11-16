105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

by

Choosing the perfect gift is always a bit of a tough job. You probably want to make a lasting impression with your gift, please the giftee to the max, and ensure the thing you are giving them will be genuinely cherished by them. And that presents a bit of a headache situation if you’re unsure what the hobbies and the likes of that special person are. However, since you’ve opened this article that’s all about gifts for movie lovers, chances are you already know the general topic for a present and now need to distill your choices to that perfect gift idea.

And that’s our cue with our list dedicated to only the best gifts for movie lovers! While we can never guarantee you’ll find exactly the thing you are looking for in our selection, we can at least promise that the choice of movie-related gifts is a vast one here, and it’ll, at the very least, serve as a great source of inspiration in your hunt. There are some cool gifts that are more about cinema itself, but there are also gifts related to some of the most famous movies ever. And some of the more obscure ones, too!

So, ready to check out our selection of some of the coolest gift ideas for movie lovers? Of course, you are! Scroll on down below to see them for yourself, vote for the best gifts you find (or would actually love to give to someone), and share this article with your friends!

#1 100 Movies Scratch Off Bucket List Book

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#2 VHS Horror Genre Titles Mini Magnets

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#3 Customized Photos Film Roll Keychain

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Smartphone Projector Deluxe

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: notonthehighstreet.com

#5 Lightsaber Laser Sword Light Up Umbrella

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#6 A Pack Of Movie Dice For When It’s Hard To Decide Which Movie Genre You Want To Watch

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#7 Accidentally Wes Anderson Book

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Game Of Thrones 3D Dragon Lamp

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#9 Vintage Camera Bookends

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Mean Girls Get In Loser Door Mat

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#11 A Poster Of Their Favorite Movie

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com, amazon.com

#12 Movie “Quotes” Drinking Game

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Retro VHS Lamp

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Theater Popcorn Machine

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Movie Watching Journal

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#16 R2-D2 Home Star Planetarium

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#17 The Lord Of The Rings Candle – Ring Of Power Replica Reveals When Wax Is Burned

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#18 LED Pirates Of The Caribbean Flying Dutchman 3D Puzzle

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#19 E.T. Moon Shaped Mood Lamp

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Alfred Hitchcock Films Coasters

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#21 A Movie Night Popcorn Set

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: surlatable.com

#22 The Movie Quiz Book: (Trivia For Film Lovers, Challenging Quizzes)

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Film Buff: The Ultimate Movie Trivia Game

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.co.uk

#24 Ultimate Harry Potter Movie Quiz, Officially Licensed Trivia Game With 1600 Questions

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Movie Tarot: A Hero’s Journey In 78 Cards

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: ritualcravt.com

#26 ‘IT’ Movie Pennywise Balloon Lamp

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#27 Movie Clapboard Square Bag

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: shein.com

#28 We’ve Been Expecting You Door Mat

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#29 Home Alone 2 Inspired Set Of 2 Turtle Dove Ornaments

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Praxinoscope Animation Spinner

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#31 Thor Hammer Bottle Opener

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#32 Harry Potter Color Change Potion Bottle Mood Lamp

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#33 Star Wars Chess Set

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#34 The Lord Of The Rings Tarot Deck And Guide

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Dwarven Treasure Coin Set Inspired By The Lord Of The Rings

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#36 The Stan Lee Story

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Scratch Off Bucket List Poster

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Director Chair

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#39 James Bond Playing Cards

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Star Wars Original Stormtrooper Glass Tumbler

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#41 Death Star Ice Sphere Mold

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Stranger Things Inspired Blanket

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Original Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Movie Genius Playing Cards

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#45 Director’s Clapper Board

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Leisure 3 Mini Projector

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: walmart.com

#47 Harry Potter Candle Light With Wand Remote Control

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#48 Netflix “Trending Now” Card Game

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: walmart.com

#49 Stormtrooper USB Car Charger

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Disney Hocus Pocus Bath Salts Trio

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#51 Game Of Thrones Sculpted Dragon Egg Candles

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Game Of Thrones Music Box

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#53 Star Wars Night Light

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Peaky Blinders Whiskey’s Good Hip Flask

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#55 It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Inspired T-Shirt

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#56 Uno The Office Card Game

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Friends Inspired Joey Tribbiani Cushion Cover

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Smartphone Magnifier

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#59 Clueless Movie 500-Piece Puzzle In A Retro Blockbuster Vhs Case

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#60 The Elder Wand In Ollivander’s Box

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Home Alone Inspired “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” Door Mat

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#62 A Star Wars Popcorn Popper Maker

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#63 A Movie Trivia Game – Cinephile

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#64 Cinemaps: An Atlas Of 35 Great Movies

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#65 The Wes Anderson Collection: The Grand Budapest Hotel Coffee Table Book

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Hallmark Christmas Movies Sweatshirt

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#67 Gold Award Oscar Trophy

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Movie Clapboard Blanket

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#69 Horror Movies Inspired Bracelet

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#70 Personalized High Gloss Cup Coasters

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#71 Clapboard Baseball Cap

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#72 Star Wars Light Up Chopsticks

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Game Of Thrones: House Targaryen: Desktop Stationery Set

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Dark Horse Deluxe Game Of Thrones Playing Cards

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#75 Stranger Things Demogorgon Hunting LED Flashlight

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#76 Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#77 The Batman Logo Light

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#78 Stranger Things Enter The Upside Down Door Mat

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#79 Marvel Comics Guardians Of The Galaxy Groot Wall Vase

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#80 Ultimate Enamel Pin Gift Set

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#81 Aspect Ratio Blanket

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: shop.a24films.com

#82 Tabletop Wine Rack

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#83 Movie Theme Wall Clock

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#84 Personalized Home Cinema Movie Ticket Plaque

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: northwestgifts.com

#85 Ghostbusters Ghost Trap

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#86 Disney Hocus Pocus Spell Book Eyeshadow Palette

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#87 Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Snow Globe

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#88 Funny Ankle Socks

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#89 Personalized Clapboard Night Light

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#90 Movie Lover Necklace

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

#91 Popcorn Bucket Bag

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: us.shein.com

#92 Star Wars At-At Bookends

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#93 The Mandalorian 12 Days Of Bath & Body Advent Calendar

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#94 The Office Playing Cards

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk

#95 Personalized Family Movie Night Blanket

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: uncommongoods.com

#96 The Star Wars Archives: 1977–1983

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#97 Noble Gems Popcorn Machine Ornament

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#98 A Keanu Reeves Pillow

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.co.uk

#99 Harry Potter Inspired Cookie Cutter Set

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#100 Star Wars Waffle Maker

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: walmart.com

#101 Dumble Adore You Mug

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: notonthehighstreet.com

#102 Giant Death Star Indoor/Outdoor Mood Light

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: amazon.com

#103 House Of The Dragon – Dragon Eye Tote Bag

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: shop.warnerbros.co.uk

#104 I’d Rather Be Watching Friends Fleece Blanket

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: shop.warnerbros.co.uk

#105 Friends Metal Wall Art

105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Image source: etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Worker Says They Lie About Camping To Set Boundaries Whilst On Vacation, Prompts Others To Share Their Tricks
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Floating Tent Is Every Camper’s Dream (Or Nightmare) Come True
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Check Out The 1967 Spider-Man Intro But With Miles Morales
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2020
Someone Is Adding Fake Subtitles To Library Books And We’re Rolling From Laughter
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Jeff Goldblum Plays With His Jurassic Park Funko Pops on Conan
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2018
Oscars
Oscars 2015: Your Full List of Winners
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.