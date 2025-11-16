105 Awesome Gifts For Movie Lovers

Choosing the perfect gift is always a bit of a tough job. You probably want to make a lasting impression with your gift, please the giftee to the max, and ensure the thing you are giving them will be genuinely cherished by them. And that presents a bit of a headache situation if you’re unsure what the hobbies and the likes of that special person are. However, since you’ve opened this article that’s all about gifts for movie lovers, chances are you already know the general topic for a present and now need to distill your choices to that perfect gift idea.
And that’s our cue with our list dedicated to only the best gifts for movie lovers! While we can never guarantee you’ll find exactly the thing you are looking for in our selection, we can at least promise that the choice of movie-related gifts is a vast one here, and it’ll, at the very least, serve as a great source of inspiration in your hunt. There are some cool gifts that are more about cinema itself, but there are also gifts related to some of the most famous movies ever. And some of the more obscure ones, too!
So, ready to check out our selection of some of the coolest gift ideas for movie lovers? Of course, you are! Scroll on down below to see them for yourself, vote for the best gifts you find (or would actually love to give to someone), and share this article with your friends!
#1 100 Movies Scratch Off Bucket List Book
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#2 VHS Horror Genre Titles Mini Magnets
Image source: etsy.com
#3 Customized Photos Film Roll Keychain
Image source: etsy.com
#4 Smartphone Projector Deluxe
Image source: notonthehighstreet.com
#5 Lightsaber Laser Sword Light Up Umbrella
Image source: amazon.com
#6 A Pack Of Movie Dice For When It’s Hard To Decide Which Movie Genre You Want To Watch
Image source: etsy.com
#7 Accidentally Wes Anderson Book
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Game Of Thrones 3D Dragon Lamp
Image source: etsy.com
#9 Vintage Camera Bookends
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Mean Girls Get In Loser Door Mat
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#11 A Poster Of Their Favorite Movie
Image source: amazon.com, amazon.com
#12 Movie “Quotes” Drinking Game
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Retro VHS Lamp
Image source: etsy.com
#14 Theater Popcorn Machine
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Movie Watching Journal
Image source: amazon.com
#16 R2-D2 Home Star Planetarium
Image source: amazon.com
#17 The Lord Of The Rings Candle – Ring Of Power Replica Reveals When Wax Is Burned
Image source: amazon.com
#18 LED Pirates Of The Caribbean Flying Dutchman 3D Puzzle
Image source: amazon.com
#19 E.T. Moon Shaped Mood Lamp
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Alfred Hitchcock Films Coasters
Image source: etsy.com
#21 A Movie Night Popcorn Set
Image source: surlatable.com
#22 The Movie Quiz Book: (Trivia For Film Lovers, Challenging Quizzes)
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Film Buff: The Ultimate Movie Trivia Game
Image source: amazon.co.uk
#24 Ultimate Harry Potter Movie Quiz, Officially Licensed Trivia Game With 1600 Questions
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Movie Tarot: A Hero’s Journey In 78 Cards
Image source: ritualcravt.com
#26 ‘IT’ Movie Pennywise Balloon Lamp
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#27 Movie Clapboard Square Bag
Image source: shein.com
#28 We’ve Been Expecting You Door Mat
Image source: etsy.com
#29 Home Alone 2 Inspired Set Of 2 Turtle Dove Ornaments
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Praxinoscope Animation Spinner
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#31 Thor Hammer Bottle Opener
Image source: etsy.com
#32 Harry Potter Color Change Potion Bottle Mood Lamp
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#33 Star Wars Chess Set
Image source: amazon.com
#34 The Lord Of The Rings Tarot Deck And Guide
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Dwarven Treasure Coin Set Inspired By The Lord Of The Rings
Image source: amazon.com
#36 The Stan Lee Story
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Scratch Off Bucket List Poster
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Director Chair
Image source: amazon.com
#39 James Bond Playing Cards
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Star Wars Original Stormtrooper Glass Tumbler
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#41 Death Star Ice Sphere Mold
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Stranger Things Inspired Blanket
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Original Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Movie Genius Playing Cards
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#45 Director’s Clapper Board
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Leisure 3 Mini Projector
Image source: walmart.com
#47 Harry Potter Candle Light With Wand Remote Control
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#48 Netflix “Trending Now” Card Game
Image source: walmart.com
#49 Stormtrooper USB Car Charger
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Disney Hocus Pocus Bath Salts Trio
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#51 Game Of Thrones Sculpted Dragon Egg Candles
Image source: amazon.com
#52 Game Of Thrones Music Box
Image source: etsy.com
#53 Star Wars Night Light
Image source: amazon.com
#54 Peaky Blinders Whiskey’s Good Hip Flask
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#55 It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Inspired T-Shirt
Image source: etsy.com
#56 Uno The Office Card Game
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Friends Inspired Joey Tribbiani Cushion Cover
Image source: amazon.com
#58 Smartphone Magnifier
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#59 Clueless Movie 500-Piece Puzzle In A Retro Blockbuster Vhs Case
Image source: amazon.com
#60 The Elder Wand In Ollivander’s Box
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Home Alone Inspired “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” Door Mat
Image source: etsy.com
#62 A Star Wars Popcorn Popper Maker
Image source: amazon.com
#63 A Movie Trivia Game – Cinephile
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Cinemaps: An Atlas Of 35 Great Movies
Image source: amazon.com
#65 The Wes Anderson Collection: The Grand Budapest Hotel Coffee Table Book
Image source: amazon.com
#66 Hallmark Christmas Movies Sweatshirt
Image source: etsy.com
#67 Gold Award Oscar Trophy
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Movie Clapboard Blanket
Image source: amazon.com
#69 Horror Movies Inspired Bracelet
Image source: amazon.com
#70 Personalized High Gloss Cup Coasters
Image source: etsy.com
#71 Clapboard Baseball Cap
Image source: etsy.com
#72 Star Wars Light Up Chopsticks
Image source: amazon.com
#73 Game Of Thrones: House Targaryen: Desktop Stationery Set
Image source: amazon.com
#74 Dark Horse Deluxe Game Of Thrones Playing Cards
Image source: amazon.com
#75 Stranger Things Demogorgon Hunting LED Flashlight
Image source: amazon.com
#76 Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition
Image source: amazon.com
#77 The Batman Logo Light
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#78 Stranger Things Enter The Upside Down Door Mat
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#79 Marvel Comics Guardians Of The Galaxy Groot Wall Vase
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#80 Ultimate Enamel Pin Gift Set
Image source: etsy.com
#81 Aspect Ratio Blanket
Image source: shop.a24films.com
#82 Tabletop Wine Rack
Image source: amazon.com
#83 Movie Theme Wall Clock
Image source: amazon.com
#84 Personalized Home Cinema Movie Ticket Plaque
Image source: northwestgifts.com
#85 Ghostbusters Ghost Trap
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#86 Disney Hocus Pocus Spell Book Eyeshadow Palette
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#87 Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Snow Globe
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#88 Funny Ankle Socks
Image source: amazon.com
#89 Personalized Clapboard Night Light
Image source: etsy.com
#90 Movie Lover Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#91 Popcorn Bucket Bag
Image source: us.shein.com
#92 Star Wars At-At Bookends
Image source: amazon.com
#93 The Mandalorian 12 Days Of Bath & Body Advent Calendar
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#94 The Office Playing Cards
Image source: truffleshuffle.co.uk
#95 Personalized Family Movie Night Blanket
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#96 The Star Wars Archives: 1977–1983
Image source: amazon.com
#97 Noble Gems Popcorn Machine Ornament
Image source: amazon.com
#98 A Keanu Reeves Pillow
Image source: amazon.co.uk
#99 Harry Potter Inspired Cookie Cutter Set
Image source: amazon.com
#100 Star Wars Waffle Maker
Image source: walmart.com
#101 Dumble Adore You Mug
Image source: notonthehighstreet.com
#102 Giant Death Star Indoor/Outdoor Mood Light
Image source: amazon.com
#103 House Of The Dragon – Dragon Eye Tote Bag
Image source: shop.warnerbros.co.uk
#104 I’d Rather Be Watching Friends Fleece Blanket
Image source: shop.warnerbros.co.uk
#105 Friends Metal Wall Art
Image source: etsy.com
