83 Magical And Whimsical Examples Of Cottage Core Aesthetics

As the leaves change color and the wind gets that very specific, pre-winter chill, people turn to their personal comforts, tea, blankets and perhaps that one show that they rewatch around this time of year again and again. As it turns out, there is an entire genre of home design devoted to creating this feeling of warmth.
We’ve gathered some of the best “cottagecore” pictures just in time for fall. So get comfortable, prepare to fight the yearning to run off into the woods, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
#1 Sharing Our Fairytale Cottage With You!
Image source: vaughanhouse
#2 Wild Garlic And Spring
Image source: plnterior
#3 I Still Can’t Get Over How Perfectly Picture-Worthy This Moment Was
Image source: suicidesweetpea
#4 My Front Yard Is A Field Of Wild Violets This Year 😍❤️
Image source: TheMobHunter
#5 Just Baked This Apple Pie 🍂
Image source: Training_Stop1637
#6 My Cottagecore Wedding Dress
Image source: refriedb3an
#7 Went To Summerland Yesterday Morning And Felt Like A Hobbit In The Meadows
Image source: squishedpies
#8 I Love The Golden Light Hour!
Image source: BohoBoro
#9 This Pic Of My Spouse And I At The Renfaire Felt Fitting For This Sub ❤️
Image source: bunnytoadstool
#10 I Made This Dress Last Summer From A Bedsheet
Image source: BarbzWitchery111
#11 Was Doing Some Late Night Zillow Scrolling When I Found This Waterfront Fairytale Cottage In Wisconsin
Image source: quixotrie
#12 Found The Prettiest Shop Ever Today!
Image source: rigathrow
#13 Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event
Image source: smunchsluddyl
#14 Painted The Chest My Father-In-Law Made For Us!
Image source: kindaokkomik
#15 Does My New Keyboard Qualify?
Image source: coral_bells
#16 An Endearing Little Picture Made To Be A Gift For A One Year Old That She Can Hopefully Treasure Forever. Based On An Illustration From Foxwood Tales By Brian Paterson, This Is An Embroidered Rendition Using Watercolour, Thread And Silk Ribbon
Image source: Environmental-Top468
#17 Bought This IKEA Storage Unit Ages Ago But Hated All The White. Finally Got The Guts Make Some Changes!
Image source: RosieEmily
#18 Kristina Kemenikova, Windy Days
Image source: Simsandtruecrime
#19 Painted My White Headphones!
Image source: HornlessUnicorn
#20 I Stumbled Upon This Cute Watermill, Thought You Might Like It :)
Image source: EweBaba
#21 I Made My Wedding Dress!
Image source: sunflowerdaisymoon
#22 Made A Victoria Sponge Cake With My Fave Mold. Filled With Strawberry Jam Made By My Neighbor And Homemade Whipped Cream
Image source: F00dventures
#23 I Made Kitchen Bags As A Gift For My Mom 🌸 What Do You Think?
Image source: PuppetStory
#24 🍄🍄🍄
Image source: jodalinee13_
#25 I Was Really Craving Strawberry Cake So I Made A Strawberry Cake
Image source: F00dventures
#26 Let’s Go Forage In The Fields Together
Image source: OrnateCheese
#27 Monet’s Actual Home And Garden
Image source: Iluminatewildlife
#28 My 2024 Gingerbread House
Image source: Lightningpaper
#29 I Drew These Two Little Mushroom Dudes And Thought They Would Fit In Here
Image source: LegalChef4115
#30 Snowy Cottage
Image source: vickyshmick
#31 My House Was Built In The 40s. All Of The Knobs On The Kitchen Cabinets Have Herbs Or Flowers In Them
Image source: Forest_Froggie
#32 My Elopement Dress
Image source: Tough_Variation_5710
#33 Ceramic Fruit Collection
Image source: Due-Hovercraft977
#34 They Grow In Our Yard Every Year And I Call Them Gnome Homes. I’m So Proud And Protective 🍄
Image source: Abusty-Ballerina-
#35 Why Can’t All Perfume Bottles Be This Cute !!
Image source: hydralice
#36 My Grandma Gifted Me This, It’s My Favorite Mug For Tea
Image source: SavviSpaceMermaid
#37 A Look Into My Nature Inspired Room ✨🦋🌿
Image source: chalkpeople
#38 I Wore My Pea Dress Out
Image source: LaceyBambola
#39 After Many Hours Of Stitching And Finally Finding The Perfect Frame, He’s Ready To Be Gifted To My Friend Who Taught Me Cottagecore Was A Thing
Image source: Miss_Behaves
#40 Saved Every Bouquet My Husband Got For Me Since We Moved Into Our House, And Finally Put Together This Wreath Yesterday!
Image source: rebexorcist
#41 My To-Do List Is Done
Image source: thinkfastandgo
#42 I Hand Engraved This Bee Mirror
Image source: Kat_Berg
#43 Marie Antoinette’s Queen Hamlet At The Palace Of Versailles! Truly A Fairytale
Image source: v5nusrul3d
#44 I Thrifted A 70s Vintage Prairie Dress In A Plus Size For $2???
Image source: sexylev
#45 My Kitchen Tiles I’m Painting
Image source: Prior_Dog6593
#46 Nature Inspired Bakes 🍄🍂🍓🐝
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#47 My Renaissance Festival Costume This Year – Moth Fairy 🌸
Image source: danaut358
#48 Got Married 🌻🌻🌻🌻💍💍
Image source: Strawberry4shortcake
#49 My Best Thrift Find Yet
Image source: H0neyOTU
#50 I Made An “Autumn Goddess” Pumpkin Spice Dress Cake
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#51 My Parents 5 Century Old Home (Someone Suggested This Sub Would Enjoy These Pics)
Image source: ExcellentMedicine358
#52 Just Closed On My Dream Home!🏡
Image source: Odd_Rip8041
#53 One Last Moment Of Appreciation Before The Holiday Decor Comes Down
Image source: beantheredonethat333
#54 Fairy Makeup Look
Image source: SadDegree4974
#55 Hosted A Little Easter Potluck In My Garden 🌱
Image source: opheliadarkflower
#56 Over The Garden Wall Costume 100% Self-Made + Shoulder Buddies
Image source: RedsReferences
#57 I Made Some Fall Inspired Water Color Paintings
Image source: Brandon_Does_Stuff
#58 Seven Dozen Homemade Floral Petit Fours For My Sil’s Upcoming Wedding
Image source: scotchandsage
#59 Did I Just Bake Myself A Black Forest Cake At Midnight? Why Yes, Yes I Did
Image source: Amodernhousehusband
#60 I Got Dressed Up For No Reason Other Than To Feel Like A Princess :)
Image source: beanbuttrocket
#61 Strawberry Dinner Set
Image source: sleepingsoundsgreat
#62 :) Hello This Is What I’m Wearing Today
Image source: xanonna
#63 Was Told To Also Post This Here! Made It Myself!
Image source: Shammeths
#64 Made A Flower Crown For Her 💜
Image source: squidgeyww
#65 This Is My Outfit For Today :)
Image source: xanonna
#66 DIY, My Own Flower Crown, And I’m Pleased With The Outcome ✨😌💐
Image source: Exotic_Use_2533
#67 Swapping Out Cabinet Handles
Image source: MrsJayneAnne
#68 Thrift Finds
Image source: t_ha_l_i_a
#69 Would You Consider My Tattoo Art Cottagecore?
Image source: LucidInvitation
#70 A Knit And Crochet Dress I Made Recently 🧚🏼♀️
Image source: blurtics
#71 Thanks To Everyone Who Commented On The Granny Lamp You Were Right It’s Definitely Cute!
Image source: Strawberry_002
#72 I Made These Centerpieces For My Wedding This Past Weekend. I Called It “Garden Library”
Image source: StantheLumberjack
#73 Afternoon Tea At Home
Image source: PlantEnthusiastNYC
#74 I Rarely See Plus Sized Fashion Here. So Here Is My Mushroom Inspired Outside
Image source: Bunnystrawbery
#75 Someone Said That My Cat And Thrifted Art Collection Would Be Appreciated Here
Image source: Juicy_Q_
#76 My Little Baby In Her Cottagecore Hats 🍓🐸
Image source: rachbeesus
#77 My Outfit For Valentine’s Afternoon Tea 💕
Image source: angelicribbon
#78 A Winter Elopement In My Homemade Dress 💛
Image source: EllaHarp
#79 My Woodland Wedding!
Image source: fourchamberedheart
#80 Sleepytime Tea, Anyone?
Image source: sfishie1973
#81 Wearing My Embroidered Bow 🌿
Image source: LaMeredrine
#82 My Beloved Kitchen In My 1800’s House
Image source: Beautiful-Wheel-319
#83 Thought You All Might Appreciate My Garden Wedding Nails
Image source: Specialist-Strain502
